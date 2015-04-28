José Carlos Menéndez was born in Madrid (1960) and obtained degrees in Pharmacy from Universidad Complutense at Madrid, UCM (1982, with Excellence Award) and Chemistry from UNED (1985) followed by a Ph.D. in Pharmacy from UCM in 1988, under the supervision of Dr. Mónica M. Söllhuber, with Excellence Award. In August 1988, he joined the group of Professor Steven V. Ley at Imperial College, London, where he worked on the total synthesis of the natural ionophoric antibiotic routiennocin. In September 1989, he returned as a Profesor Titular to the Organic and Medicinal Chemistry Department at UCM, where he has pursued his teaching and research career ever since, having obtained Accreditation as a Full Professor in 2010. He has varied research interests, related, on one hand, to medicinal chemistry work in the fields of neurodegeneration (prion disease, Alzheimer’s disease, ischemic injury) and chemotherapy (cancer, tuberculosis, leishmaniasis). Other projects pursued in his group are focused on the development of new synthetic methodology, including work on microwave-assisted organic synthesis, CAN as a catalyst for organic synthesis, green chemistry and the development new domino and multicomponent reactions for the preparation of biologically relevant bicyclic systems and nitrogen heterocycles. This work has been documented in about 210 research papers, reviews and chapters and 9 patents. Additionally, he has co-authored two textbooks in Medicinal Chemistry for McGraw-Hill Interamericana (?Introducción a la Química Farmacéutica, 2nd Ed." 2001 and "Ejercicios de Química Farmacéutica", 1997), and a third one for Elsevier ("Medicinal Chemistry of Anticancer Drugs", 2008). He is the coordinator of a Master Course on Drug Discovery, and the coordinator at UCM of a Ph.D. program in Medicinal Chemistry. He has collaborated with many research groups in UK, Italy, France, and India and also has some long-standing collaborations with several chemical and pharmaceutical Spanish companies. He has been the head of the Organic Microanalysis service at UCM since its creation in 1991. Since 2004, he is a Corresponding Member of the Spanish Royal Academy of Pharmacy. He has been a Visiting Professor at Université Paul Cézanne (Aix-Marseille III, France) in 2007 and at the Istituto di Studi Avanzati (ISA), Bologna University, Italy, in 2014.