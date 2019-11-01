Medicinal Chemistry Approaches to Malaria and Other Tropical Diseases, Volume 53
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. A decade of malaria phenotypic screenings: Key lessons on the discovery and development of new antimalarial drugs
Esther Fernández, María Isabel Castellote, María Jesús Chaparro, Beatriz Díaz, Jorge Fernández, Mariola Gordo, Laura de las Heras, María Luisa León, Lourdes Rueda and Félix Calderón
2. Medicinal chemistry progression of antimalarial hits from phenotypic whole cell screening of SoftFocus libraries
Peter M. Cheuka, Godfrey Mayoka, John Okombo and Kelly Chibale
3. The hybrid antimalarial approach
Princy Gupta, Lovepreet Singh and Kamaljit Singh
4. Dealing with schistosomiasis: Current drug discovery strategies
Sandra Gemma, Stefano Federico, Simone Brogi, Margherita Brindisi, Stefania Butini and
Giuseppe Campiani
5. Shortcuts to schistosomiasis drug discovery: The state-of-the-art
José T. Moreira-Filho, Rafael F. Dantas, Mário R. Senger, Arthur C. Silva, Dulcinea M. B. Campos, Eugene Muratov, Floriano P. Silva-Junior, Carolina H. Andrade and Bruno J. Neves
6. Multicomponent reactions: A mighty journey partner for infectious tropical disease drug discovery
Diego Muñoz-Torrero, Rodolfo Lavilla, F. Javier Pérez-Areales and Ouldouz Ghashghaei
Description
Medicinal Chemistry Approaches to Malaria and Other Tropical Disease, Volume 53 in the Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Annual Reports in Medicinal Chemistry series
- Includes the latest information on Medicinal Approaches to Malaria and Other Tropical Diseases
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of medicinal chemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128198667
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128205518
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Kelly Chibale Serial Volume Editor
Kelly Chibale is a full Professor of Organic Chemistry at the University of Cape Town (UCT) where he holds the Neville Isdell Chair in African-centric Drug Discovery and Development. He is also a Full Member of the UCT Institute of Infectious Disease & Molecular Medicine, a Tier 1 South Africa Research Chair in Drug Discovery, founding Director of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) Drug Discovery and Development Research Unit at UCT and the Founder and Director of the UCT Drug Discovery and Development Centre (H3D). Kelly obtained his PhD in Synthetic Organic Chemistry from the University of Cambridge in the UK (1989-1992). This was followed by postdoctoral stints at the University of Liverpool in the UK (1992-94) and at the Scripps Research Institute in the USA (1994-96). He was a Sandler Sabbatical Fellow at the University of California San Francisco (2002), a US Fulbright Senior Research Scholar at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine (2008) and a Visiting Professor at Pfizer in the UK (2008).
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Cape Town, South Africa