Medicinal Chemistry Advances
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Seventh International Symposium on Medicinal Chemistry, Torremolinos, Spain 2 - 5 September 1980
Editors: Federico G. De Las Heras Salvador Vega
eBook ISBN: 9781483158211
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 526
Description
Medicinal Chemistry Advances covers the proceedings of the Seventh International Symposium on Medicinal Chemistry. The book reviews the papers presented in the symposium. The main topics that this book covers are nucleosides in chemotherapy; theoretical approaches to medicinal chemistry; platelets and antithrombotic agents; receptors; antiviral agents; antilipidemic agents; respiratory system; central nervous system; enzyme inhibitors; and bioactive peptides. Chemists, pharmacologists, biochemists, physicians and other professionals and researchers concerned with the development of pharmaceutical field will find this book interesting.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Introduction
Plenary Lectures
Current Options in Drug Design
Medicinal Chemistry and Current Problems in Drug Development
Symposia Lectures
2'-Fluoro-arabinosyl Pyrimidine Nucleosides: Chemistry, Antiviral and Potential Anticancer Activities
Nucleoside Antibiotics: Mode of Action
Antitumor and Antiviral Activity of N6-hydroxyadenine Nucleosides and Related Derivatives
Alkylating Nucleosides
Molecular Engineering: A General Approach to QSAR
Towards more Realistic Computer Simulations in Theoretical Molecular Biology
Ab Initio Quantum Chemical Approach to the Antibiotic Activity of Betalactams
Cyclic Analogues of Agonists as a Tool for Structure-Activity Relationships
Thromboxane A2 and Atherosclerosis
Biological Activities of some Metabolites and Analogues of Prostacyclin
The role of Platelet Inhibitors in Degenerative Vascular Diseases
Thromboxane-dependent Platelet Aggregation: Role and Limitations
Pharmacological and Biochemical Studies on Benzodiazepines
Receptor Mapping
Multiple Analgesic Receptors
New Approaches to Antiviral Agents
New Antiviral Agents: Some Recent Developments
Chemical Control of Oncogenic Events by RNA Tumor Viruses
General Mechanisms of Action of Hypolipidemic Agents
Central Mechanisms of Anorectic Agents
Antiobesity Agents Acting through Peripheral Mechanisms
Agents Acting on Mucociliary System
Adrenergic and Anticholinergic Bronchodilators do they Act as Bronchospasmolytics
Agents Acting on the Immunological Component in Respiratory Diseases
Present Knowledge of Gaba Receptor Agonists
New Trends in Minor Tranquilizers
Trans-N-Alkyl-6,7-Dihydroxyoctahydrobenzo [g] -Quinolines: Apomorphine Congeners Lacking the Non-oxygenated Aromatic Ring
Dopamine Receptor Blockade by Substitute Benzamide Drugs
Target Enzyme-Activated Irreversible Enzyme Inhibitors
Proteolytic Enzyme Inhibitors
Sialidases and their Inhibitors
Inhibitors of Cyclic Nucleotide Phosphodiesterases
The Systematics of Bioactive Peptide Structure-Activity Relationships
Chemical and Biological Properties of Beta-Lipotropin and Endorphins: Metabolism and Mechanisms of Inactivation
Neurohypophysial Hormones and Neurophysins: Structures, Precursors, and Evolution
Relations between the Structure and Biological Activity of Insulin
Index
