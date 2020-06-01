Medicinal and Aromatic Plants
1st Edition
Expanding their Horizons through Omics
Description
Growing consumer interest in organic and herbal-based products has led to great demand in the botanicals industry in the past few years. However, the growing number of products utilizing medicinal and aromatic plants (MAPs) has threatened an estimated 9,000 medicinal plant species worldwide, making it critical to reevaluate their research and development, production, and utilization. Continuing advances in Omics methodologies and instrumentation are essential to understanding how plants cope with the dynamic nature of their growing environment, how yields and characteristics can be improved, and how to most effectively direct conservation efforts.
With a focus on metabolomics, genomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, and more, Medicinal and Aromatic Plants: Expanding Their Horizons Through Omics illustrates the genetic mechanisms of MAPs, providing a better understanding of MAPs conservation and methods to improve characteristics for medical applications. With an introduction on the role of MAPs in human health, subsequent chapters discuss using proteomics to increase MAP yields and plant quality, genome editing, and CRISPR/Cas9. A valuable resource for farmers, scientists, chemists, biochemists, pharmacists, and students interested in medicinal and aromatic plants and plant biology, Medicinal and Aromatic Plants: Expanding Their Horizons Through Omics ensures readers have the background knowledge to put the necessary methodologies into practice themselves.
Key Features
- Includes in-depth analysis of Omics technologies for the enhancement of MAPs
- Discusses applications of MAPs including their role in human health
Written by world-wide leading experts in the field
Readership
Farmers, scientists and researchers interested in medicinal and aromatic plants (MAPs), as well as students studying plant science, chemists, biochemists, pharmacists
Table of Contents
1. Review of the active principles of medicinal and aromatic plants and their disease fighting properties
2. Unraveling the mode of action of medicinal plants in delaying age related diseases using model organisms
3. Metabolomics and fluxomics studies in the medicinal plant Catharanthus roseus
4. Multivariate analysis of herbal drugs with diverse pharmacological activities: Metabolomics study
5. Metabolomics: A recent advanced omics technology in herbal medicine research
6. Genome Editing: Applications for Medicinal and Aromatic Plants
7. Cytogenetic and Bioactive Attributes of Crocus sativus (Saffron); a Tool to Unfold its Medicinal Mystery
8. Metabolic engineering for the production of plant therapeutic compounds
9. CRISPR/Cas9 mediated genome editing in medicinal and aromatic plants: Developments and applications
10. Proteomics research in aromatic plants and its contribution to the nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical outcomes
11. Fluxes of nutrients in mycorrhiza: What has fluxomics taught us in the plant-fungus interaction?
12. Metabolomics of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants: Goldmines of Secondary metabolites for Herbal Medicine Research
13. Exploration of biotechnological studies in low calorie sweetener Stevia rebaudiana: present and future prospects
14. Saffron (Crocus sativus L.): It’s Phytochemistry, Therapeutic Significance and Omics-based Biology
15. Exploitation of revered potent medicinal mushroom Ganoderma lucidum with particular accent on oncotherapeutics
About the Editor
Tariq Aftab
Tariq Aftab is an assistant professor in the Department of Botany at Aligarh Muslim University in India. Having obtained his PhD in Plant Physiology in 2012, he is the recipient of the prestigious Leibniz-DAAD fellowship from Germany, the Raman Fellowship from the Government of India, and Young Scientist Awards from the State Government of Uttar Pradesh (India) and Government of India. He has worked as Visiting Scientist at IPK, Gatersleben, Germany, and in the Department of Plant Biology at Michigan State University in the United States. He is an editorial board member for several journals, including the Journal of Research in Biology, the Journal of Developmental Biology, and the Journal of Brewing and Distilling. He has co-edited 3 books, co-authored 9 book chapters, and written over 35 research papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Botany, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, India
Khalid Hakeem
Khalid R. Hakeem is a professor in the Department of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Science at King Abdulaziz University in Saudi Arabia. After completing his PhD in Plant Ecophysiology and Molecular Biology in 2011, he was a Lecturer at the University of Kashmir and later joined Universiti Putra Malaysia as a post-doctorate fellow. He has more than 10 years of experience in plant ecophysiological studies and medicinal plant research and has edited 34 books, authored 50 book chapters, and produced over 120 research publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Science, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia