Medical Virology
4th Edition
Description
Medical Virology first appeared in 1970 and was immediately hailed as a classic. The Fourth Edition has been completely updated, substantially rewritten, and considerably expanded. Acknowledging that today's students possess a more sophisticated background of molecular and cellular biology, the book is pitched a little higher than was the third edition. Nevertheless, it maintains the exceptionally high standards of the three previous editions, including the now famous user-friendly style. Hundreds of instructive diagrams and succinct tables smooth the path for the reader. Extensive lists of recent authoritative reviews at the end of each of the 36 chapters simplifies the reader's entry into the scientific literature. Throughout, the focus is on fundamental principles, mechanisms and basic facts, rather than on overwhelming detail. Part I of the book, expanded to over 400 pages, comprises in effect a self-contained overview of the Principles of Virology. Part II, entitled Viruses of Humans, deals comprehensively with all the families of human viruses. Extensive coverage is given to the molecular biology of the viruses and of viral replication, pathogenesis and immunity, clinical features of all important diseases caused by all viruses affecting humans, the latest laboratory diagnostic methods, epidemiology and control, including chemotherapy and vaccines. This lucid and concise yet comprehensive text is admirably suited to the needs not only of advanced students of science and medicine but also particularly of postgraduate students, teachers, and research workers in all areas of virology.
Key Features
* Molecular biology of viruses and viral replication
- Pathogenesis and immunity
- Latest laboratory diagnostic methods
- Clinical features of human viral diseases
- Vaccines and chemotherapy
- Epidemiology and control
Readership
Medical students, virology and microbiology students. Standing Order Category: 4400
Table of Contents
Principles of Animal Virology: Structure and Composition of Viruses. Classification and Nomenclature of Viruses. Viral Replication. Viral Genetics and Evolution. Virus–Induced Changes in Cells. Mechanisms of Infection and Spread of Viruses through the Body. Determinants of Viral Virulence and Host Resistance. Immune Response to Viral Infections. Mechanisms of Disease Production. Persistent Infections. Mechanisms of Viral Oncogenesis. Laboratory Diagnosis of Viral Diseases. Immunization against Viral Diseases. Epidemiology of Viral Infections. Prevention, Control, and Eradication of Viral Diseases. Chemotherapy of Viral Diseases. Viruses of Humans: Parvoviridae. Papovaviridae. Adenoviridae. Herpesviridae. Poxviridae. Hepadnaviridae and Hepatitis D. Picornaviridae. Caliciviridae and Astroviridae. Togaviridae. Flaviviridae. Coronaviridae. Paramyxoviridae. Rhabdoviridae. Filoviridae. Orthomyxoviridae. Arenaviridae. Bunyaviridae. Reoviridae. Retroviridae. Viral Syndromes. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 603
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 12th August 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080926568
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493302130
About the Author
D. White
Affiliations and Expertise
Applied MicroCircuits Corporation, San Diego, Ca
Frank Fenner
Affiliations and Expertise
The Australian National University Canberra, ACT, Australia
Reviews
"Easy to read, and the topics are well covered." --ASM NEWS "The book is a tour de force. Such breadth is more often a team than a tandem effort and readers must admire the depth of scholarship involved. The benefit is an evenness of coverage and integration of subject matter, sometimes lacking in multi-author productions. Despite the vast subject area, the referencing (1992 touching on 1993) is reasonably contemporary. This is a book at a fair price to bring the reader up to speed with the research literature, to bring the concerned clinician to moleclar virology, the molecular virologists to the medical problems which are becoming amenable to solution by molecular techniques and, not least, a reference book for undergraduates. Its production in Fenner's 80th birthday year is fitting tribute to the two of the pillars of Australian virology." --SOCIETY FOR GENERAL MICROBIOLOGY QUARTERLY "...it is a remarkable achievement that two authors have produced such a consistent, broad-ranging and authoritative text... It is highly recommended as providing a first-class grounding in virology for medical and science undergraduates... For postgraduate study in clinical or laboratory research in virology, this book provides an invaluable comprehensive and balanced foundation to complement more detailed selective reference material." --Chris Burrell, University of Adelaide, in MICROBIOLOGY AUSTRALIA "This book is to be highly recommended to students and established workers alike... A 'must' on the shelves of all those connected, however remotely, with virological topics and it should be stressed that despite its title it is not in the least limited to material likely to be of interest only to medical workers. The basic scientist, the research diagnostician, the physician, and the epidemiologist will, together with many others, find that an outstanding textbook in this field has now been provided." --M.A. Epstein in NATURE "This work is well organized, concise, and so well written as to be a joy to read." --J.G. GALLAGHER in AMERICAN SCIENTIST "Such strategic care for the reader is rarely found in any textbook today." --H.B. FUNK in GROWTH "Like its predecessor, this edition is beautifully illustrated. These illustrations have been subdivided for ease of presentation into figures (line drawings), tables, and plates (photographs). The tables are invariably concise, and they adequately illustrate and reinforce material presented in the text." --R.M. JAMISON in AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MICORBIOLOGY NEWS "The book is remarkably up-to-date and comprehensive and is a fine achievement on the part of the authors. It is very difficult to make a good book even better, but White and Fenner have managed to do so." --M. ALPERS in VIRUS INFORMATION EXCHANGE NEWSLETTER