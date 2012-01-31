Medical Terminology & Anatomy for Coding - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323722360

Medical Terminology & Anatomy for Coding

4th Edition

Authors: Betsy Shiland
Paperback ISBN: 9780323749572
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 31st January 2012
Page Count: 840
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
840
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2021
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323749572

About the Author

Betsy Shiland

Affiliations and Expertise

AHIMA ICD-10-CM/PCS Academy Trainer Assistant Professor Allied Health Department Community College of Philadelphia Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.