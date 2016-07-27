Medical Surgical Nursing: Volume 2
1st Edition
Preparatory Manual for Undergraduates
Table of Contents
UNIT I NURSING MANAGEMENT OF PATIENT WITH DISORDERS OF EAR, NOSE AND THROAT
CHAPTER 1 Nursing Assessment................................................ 2
CHAPTER 2 External Ear Disorders ............................................. 3
CHAPTER 3 Middle Ear Disorders .............................................. 9
CHAPTER 4 Inner Ear Disorders ................................................19
CHAPTER 5 Upper Airway Infections, Epistaxis and Airway Obstructions .........................................................25
CHAPTER 6 Speech Defects and Therapy for Speech Defects ......33
CHAPTER 7 Deafness ...............................................................34
UNIT II NURSING MANAGEMENT OF PATIENT WITH DISORDERS OF EYE
CHAPTER 8 Nursing Assessment...............................................38
CHAPTER 9 Refractive Errors ....................................................39
CHAPTER 10 Eyelids Infection ..................................................42
CHAPTER 11 Disorders of Conjunctiva .......................................45
CHAPTER 12 Disorders of Cornea ..............................................48
CHAPTER 13 Cataract ..............................................................51
CHAPTER 14 Glaucoma ...........................................................55
CHAPTER 15 Disorders of Uveal Tract .......................................59
CHAPTER 16 Disorders of Posterior Chamber and Retina ............62
CHAPTER 17 Ocular Emergencies .............................................67
CHAPTER 18 Blindness ............................................................69
CHAPTER 19 Eye Banking and Rehabilitation ............................73
UNIT III NURSING MANAGEMENT OF PATIENT WITH NEUROLOGICAL DISORDERS
CHAPTER 20 Nursing Assessment .............................................78
CHAPTER 21 Congenital Malformations .....................................85
CHAPTER 22 Headache ...........................................................87
CHAPTER 23 Head Injury .........................................................94
CHAPTER 24 Spinal Cord Injury ..............................................100
CHAPTER 25 Tumours of the Brain and Spinal Cord .................103
CHAPTER 26 Intracranial and Cerebral Aneurysms ...................114
CHAPTER 27 Infections .........................................................117
CHAPTER 28 Movement Disorders...........................................123
CHAPTER 29 Cerebrovascular Accident ...................................130
CHAPTER 30 Cranial and Spinal Neuropathies .........................136
CHAPTER 31 Delirium ...........................................................144
CHAPTER 32 Rehabilitation ....................................................153
UNIT IV NURSING MANAGEMENT OF PATIENT WITH DISORDERS OF FEMALE REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM
CHAPTER 33 Nursing Assessment ...........................................156
CHAPTER 34 Congenital Anomalies .........................................160
CHAPTER 35 Menstrual Disorders ...........................................162
CHAPTER 36 Pelvic Infl ammatory Diseases ..............................167
CHAPTER 37 Uterine and Cervical Disorders ............................171
CHAPTER 38 Breast Disorders ................................................181
CHAPTER 39 Infertility ...........................................................189
UNIT V NURSING MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH BURNS, RECONSTRUCTIVE AND COSMETIC SURGERY
CHAPTER 40 Burns ...............................................................206
CHAPTER 41 Rehabilitation for Burns .....................................215
CHAPTER 42 Legal Aspects of Burns ......................................218
CHAPTER 43 Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery ..................220
UNIT VI NURSING MANAGEMENT OF PATIENT WITH ONCOLOGICAL CONDITIONS
CHAPTER 44 Nursing Assessment ...........................................224
CHAPTER 45 Structure and Characteristics of Normal and Cancer Cells ...............................................226
CHAPTER 46 Diagnosis and Treatment Modalities ....................232
CHAPTER 47 Oncological Emergencies ....................................245
CHAPTER 48 Palliative Care ...................................................250
UNIT VII NURSING MANAGEMENT OF PATIENT IN EMERGENCY AND DISASTER SITUATIONS
CHAPTER 49 Disaster Nursing Concepts ..................................260
CHAPTER 50 Emergency Nursing Concepts ..............................277
UNIT VIII NURSING CARE OF ELDERLY
CHAPTER 51 Nursing Assessment ...........................................316
CHAPTER 52 Myths and Realities of Elderly ............................318
CHAPTER 53 Concepts and Theories of Ageing ........................319
CHAPTER 54 Medications and Elderly .....................................324
CHAPTER 55 Stress and Coping ..............................................326
CHAPTER 56 Common Health Problems and Management ........328
UNIT IX NURSING MANAGEMENT OF PATIENT IN CRITICAL CARE UNITS
CHAPTER 57 Critical Care Nursing Concepts ............................332
CHAPTER 58 Organization: Physical Setup, Protocols and Equipment and Supplies ..............................334
CHAPTER 59 Special Equipment in Critical Care Unit ..............338
CHAPTER 60 Infection Control Protocols .................................345
CHAPTER 61 Nursing Management of Critically Ill Patient ........347
CHAPTER 62 Advance Cardiac Life Support .............................370
CHAPTER 63 Transitional Care ................................................376
CHAPTER 64 Legal and Ethical Issues in Critical Care Unit .......377
UNIT X NURSING MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH OCCUPATIONAL AND INDUSTRIAL DISORDERS
CHAPTER 65 Occupational and Industrial Health Disorders .......384
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2016
- Published:
- 27th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131243770
About the Author
A.LIZY SONIA
Mrs. Lizy Sonia is currently working as professor in Apollo College of Nursing Chennai.In ten years of her teaching experience, she has actively contributed several articals in state and national journals and has presented various papers and posters at state and national levels.She has attended various training programs and has experienced being an examiner at different universities. Also, she is member of Trained Nurses Association of India, Christian Medical Association of India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal,Apollo College of Nursing,Chennai
Rajeshwari Kannan
Mrs. Rajeshwari Kannan is currently working as Professor in Indrani college of Nursing, Puducherry. In ten years of her teaching experience, she has actively contributed several articals in state and national journals and has presented various papers and posters at state, national and international levels.Also, she is member of Trained Nurses Association of India, Society of Midwives India, Society Of Medical Surgical Nursing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Indirani College of Nursing , Puducherry.