Medical Surgical Nursing: Volume 2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131243770

Medical Surgical Nursing: Volume 2

1st Edition

Preparatory Manual for Undergraduates

Authors: A.LIZY SONIA Rajeshwari Kannan
Paperback ISBN: 9788131243770
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 27th July 2016
Page Count: 320
Table of Contents

UNIT I NURSING MANAGEMENT OF PATIENT WITH DISORDERS OF EAR, NOSE AND THROAT

CHAPTER 1 Nursing Assessment................................................ 2

CHAPTER 2 External Ear Disorders ............................................. 3

CHAPTER 3 Middle Ear Disorders .............................................. 9

CHAPTER 4 Inner Ear Disorders ................................................19

CHAPTER 5 Upper Airway Infections, Epistaxis and Airway Obstructions .........................................................25

CHAPTER 6 Speech Defects and Therapy for Speech Defects ......33

CHAPTER 7 Deafness ...............................................................34

UNIT II NURSING MANAGEMENT OF PATIENT WITH DISORDERS OF EYE

CHAPTER 8 Nursing Assessment...............................................38

CHAPTER 9 Refractive Errors ....................................................39

CHAPTER 10 Eyelids Infection ..................................................42

CHAPTER 11 Disorders of Conjunctiva .......................................45

CHAPTER 12 Disorders of Cornea ..............................................48

CHAPTER 13 Cataract ..............................................................51

CHAPTER 14 Glaucoma ...........................................................55

CHAPTER 15 Disorders of Uveal Tract .......................................59

CHAPTER 16 Disorders of Posterior Chamber and Retina ............62

CHAPTER 17 Ocular Emergencies .............................................67

CHAPTER 18 Blindness ............................................................69

CHAPTER 19 Eye Banking and Rehabilitation ............................73

UNIT III NURSING MANAGEMENT OF PATIENT WITH NEUROLOGICAL DISORDERS

CHAPTER 20 Nursing Assessment .............................................78

CHAPTER 21 Congenital Malformations .....................................85

CHAPTER 22 Headache ...........................................................87

CHAPTER 23 Head Injury .........................................................94

CHAPTER 24 Spinal Cord Injury ..............................................100

CHAPTER 25 Tumours of the Brain and Spinal Cord .................103

CHAPTER 26 Intracranial and Cerebral Aneurysms ...................114

CHAPTER 27 Infections .........................................................117

CHAPTER 28 Movement Disorders...........................................123

CHAPTER 29 Cerebrovascular Accident ...................................130

CHAPTER 30 Cranial and Spinal Neuropathies .........................136

CHAPTER 31 Delirium ...........................................................144

CHAPTER 32 Rehabilitation ....................................................153

UNIT IV NURSING MANAGEMENT OF PATIENT WITH DISORDERS OF FEMALE REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM

CHAPTER 33 Nursing Assessment ...........................................156

CHAPTER 34 Congenital Anomalies .........................................160

CHAPTER 35 Menstrual Disorders ...........................................162

CHAPTER 36 Pelvic Infl ammatory Diseases ..............................167

CHAPTER 37 Uterine and Cervical Disorders ............................171

CHAPTER 38 Breast Disorders ................................................181

CHAPTER 39 Infertility ...........................................................189

UNIT V NURSING MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH BURNS, RECONSTRUCTIVE AND COSMETIC SURGERY

CHAPTER 40 Burns ...............................................................206

CHAPTER 41 Rehabilitation for Burns .....................................215

CHAPTER 42 Legal Aspects of Burns ......................................218

CHAPTER 43 Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery ..................220

UNIT VI NURSING MANAGEMENT OF PATIENT WITH ONCOLOGICAL CONDITIONS

CHAPTER 44 Nursing Assessment ...........................................224

CHAPTER 45 Structure and Characteristics of Normal and Cancer Cells ...............................................226

CHAPTER 46 Diagnosis and Treatment Modalities ....................232

CHAPTER 47 Oncological Emergencies ....................................245

CHAPTER 48 Palliative Care ...................................................250

UNIT VII NURSING MANAGEMENT OF PATIENT IN EMERGENCY AND DISASTER SITUATIONS

CHAPTER 49 Disaster Nursing Concepts ..................................260

CHAPTER 50 Emergency Nursing Concepts ..............................277

UNIT VIII NURSING CARE OF ELDERLY

CHAPTER 51 Nursing Assessment ...........................................316

CHAPTER 52 Myths and Realities of Elderly ............................318

CHAPTER 53 Concepts and Theories of Ageing ........................319

CHAPTER 54 Medications and Elderly .....................................324

CHAPTER 55 Stress and Coping ..............................................326

CHAPTER 56 Common Health Problems and Management ........328

UNIT IX NURSING MANAGEMENT OF PATIENT IN CRITICAL CARE UNITS

CHAPTER 57 Critical Care Nursing Concepts ............................332

CHAPTER 58 Organization: Physical Setup, Protocols and Equipment and Supplies ..............................334

CHAPTER 59 Special Equipment in Critical Care Unit ..............338

CHAPTER 60 Infection Control Protocols .................................345

CHAPTER 61 Nursing Management of Critically Ill Patient ........347

CHAPTER 62 Advance Cardiac Life Support .............................370

CHAPTER 63 Transitional Care ................................................376

CHAPTER 64 Legal and Ethical Issues in Critical Care Unit .......377

UNIT X NURSING MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH OCCUPATIONAL AND INDUSTRIAL DISORDERS

CHAPTER 65 Occupational and Industrial Health Disorders .......384

About the Author

A.LIZY SONIA

Mrs. Lizy Sonia is currently working as professor in Apollo College of Nursing Chennai.In ten years of her teaching experience, she has actively contributed several articals in state and national journals and has presented various papers and posters at state and national levels.She has attended various training programs and has experienced being an examiner at different universities. Also, she is member of Trained Nurses Association of India, Christian Medical Association of India.

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal,Apollo College of Nursing,Chennai

Rajeshwari Kannan

Mrs. Rajeshwari Kannan is currently working as Professor in Indrani college of Nursing, Puducherry. In ten years of her teaching experience, she has actively contributed several articals in state and national journals and has presented various papers and posters at state, national and international levels.Also, she is member of Trained Nurses Association of India, Society of Midwives India, Society Of Medical Surgical Nursing.

Affiliations and Expertise

Indirani College of Nursing , Puducherry.

