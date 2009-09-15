Medical Surgical Nursing: Clinical Management for Positive Outcomes, 8e (2 Vol Set) without CD

Unit I - Foundations of Practice

1. Health Promotion and Disease Prevention

2. Health Assessment

3. Critical Thinking

4. Complementary and Alternative Therapies



Unit II - Health Care Delivery Systems

5. Ambulatory Health Care

6. Acute Health Care

7. Critical Care

8. Home Health Care

9. Long-Term Care

10. Rehabilitation



Unit III - Foundations of Medical-Surgical Nursing

Anatomy and Physiology Review: Body Fluid Compartments and Cellular Function

11. Clients with Fluid Imbalances

12. Clients with Electrolyte Imbalances

13. Acid-Base Balance

14. Clients Having Surgery



Unit IV - Physiologic Foundations

Anatomy and Physiology Review: Physiologic Genomics

15. Perspectives in Genetics

16. Perspectives in Oncology

17. Clients with Cancer

18. Clients with Wounds

19. Perspectives on Infectious Disease and Bioterrorism



Unit V - Psychosocial Foundations

Anatomy and Physiology Review: Arousal, Pain, and Conscious Awareness

20. Clients with Pain

21. Perspectives in Palliative Care

22. Clients with Sleep and Rest Disorders and Fatigue

23. Clients with Psychosocial and Mental Health Concerns

24. Clients with Substance Abuse Disorders



Unit VI – Musculoskeletal Disorders

Anatomy and Physiology Review: The Musculoskeletal System

25. Assessment of the Musculoskeletal System

26. Management of Clients with Musculoskeletal Disorders

27. Management of Clients with Musculoskeletal Trauma or Overuse



Unit VII – Nutritional Disorders

Anatomy and Physiology Review: The Nutritional (Gastrointestinal) System

28. Assessment of Nutrition and the Digestive System

29. Management of Clients with Malnutrition

30. Management of Clients with Ingestive Disorders

31. Management of Clients with Digestive Disorders



Unit VIII – Elimination Disorders

Anatomy and Physiology Review: The Elimination Systems

32. Assessment of Elimination

33. Management of Clients with Intestinal Disorders

34. Management of Clients with Urinary Disorders

35. Management of Clients with Renal Disorders

36. Management of Clients with Renal Failure



Unit IX – Sexuality and Reproductive Disorders

Anatomy and Physiology Review: The Reproductive Systems

37. Assessment of the Reproductive System

38. Management of Men with Reproductive Disorders

39. Management of Women with Reproductive Disorders

40. Management of Clients with Breast Disorders

41. Management of Clients with Sexually Transmitted Infections



Unit X – Metabolic Disorders

Anatomy and Physiology Review: The Metabolic Systems

42. Assessment of the Endocrine and Metabolic Systems

43. Management of Clients with Thyroid and Parathyroid Disorders

44. Management of Clients with Adrenal and Pituitary Disorders

45. Management of Clients with Diabetes Mellitus

46. Management of Clients with Exocrine Pancreatic and Biliary Disorders

47. Management of Clients with Hepatic Disorders



Unit XI – Integumentary Disorders

Anatomy and Physiology Review: The Integumentary System

48. Assessment of the Integumentary System

49. Management of Clients with Integumentary Disorders

50. Management of Clients with Burn Injury



Unit XII – Vascular Disorders

Anatomy and Physiology Review: The Vascular System

51. Assessment of the Vascular System

52. Management of Clients with Hypertensive Disorders

53. Management of Clients with Vascular Disorders



Unit XIII – Cardiac Disorders

Anatomy and Physiology Review: The Heart

54. Assessment of the Cardiac System

55. Management of Clients with Structural Cardiac Disorders

56. Management of Clients with Functional Cardiac Disorders

57. Management of Clients with Dysrhythmias

58. Management of Clients with Myocardial Infarction



Unit XIV – Oxygenation Disorders

Anatomy and Physiology Review: The Respiratory System

59. Assessment of the Respiratory System

60. Management of Clients with Upper Airway Disorders

61. Management of Clients with Lower Airway Disorders

62. Management of Clients with Parenchymal and Pleural Disorders

63. Management of Clients with Acute Pulmonary Disorders



Unit XV – Sensory Impairments

Anatomy and Physiology Review: The Eyes and Ears

64. Assessment of the Eyes and Ears

65. Management of Clients with Visual Disorders

66. Management of Clients with Hearing and Balance Disorders



Unit XVI – Cognitive and Perceptual Disorders

Anatomy and Physiology Review: The Neurologic System

67. Assessment of the Neurologic System

68. Management of Comatose or Confused Clients

69. Management of Clients with Cerebral Disorders

70. Management of Clients with Stroke

71. Management of Clients with Peripheral Nervous System Disorders

72. Management of Clients with Degenerative Neurologic Disorders

73. Management of Clients with Neurologic Trauma



Unit XVII – Protective Disorders

Anatomy and Physiology Review: The Hematopoietic System

74. Assessment of the Hematopoietic System

75. Management of Clients with Hematologic Disorders

76. Management of Clients with Immune Disorders

77. Management of Clients with Rheumatic Disorders

78. Management of Clients with Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome

79. Management of Clients with Leukemia and Lymphoma



Unit XVIII – Multisystem Disorders

80. Management of Clients Requiring Transplantation

81. Management of Clients with Shock and Multisystem Disorders

82. Management of Clients in the Emergency Department