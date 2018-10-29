Medical Secrets - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323478724, 9780323527910

Medical Secrets

6th Edition

Authors: Mary Harward
eBook ISBN: 9780323527910
eBook ISBN: 9780323527903
Paperback ISBN: 9780323478724
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th October 2018
Page Count: 592
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

TOP 100 SECRETS 1

CHAPTER 1

MEDICAL ETHICS 5

CHAPTER 2

GENERAL MEDICINE AND AMBULATORY CARE 11

CHAPTER 3

MEDICAL CONSULTATION 40

CHAPTER 4

CARDIOLOGY 54

CHAPTER 5

VASCULAR MEDICINE 98

CHAPTER 6

PULMONARY MEDICINE 109

CHAPTER 7

GASTROENTEROLOGY 140

CHAPTER 8

NEPHROLOGY 170

CHAPTER 9

ACID-BASE AND ELECTROLYTE DISORDERS 197

CHAPTER 10

RHEUMATOLOGY 220

CHAPTER 11

ALLERGY AND IMMUNOLOGY 258

CHAPTER 12

INFECTIOUS DISEASES 302

CHAPTER 13

ACQUIRED IMMUNODEFICIENCY SYNDROME AND HUMAN IMMUNODEFICIENCY VIRUS INFECTION 333

CHAPTER 14

HEMATOLOGY 357

CHAPTER 15

ONCOLOGY 399

CHAPTER 16

ENDOCRINOLOGY 431

CHAPTER 17

NEUROLOGY 472

CHAPTER 18

GERIATRICS 497

CHAPTER 19

PALLIATIVE MEDICINE 515

Description

For more than 30 years, the highly regarded Secrets Series® has provided students and practitioners in all areas of health care with concise, focused, and engaging resources for quick reference and exam review. Medical Secrets, 6th Edition, features the Secrets’ popular question-and-answer format that also includes lists, tables, pearls, memory aids, and an easy-to-read style – making inquiry, reference, and review quick, easy, and enjoyable.

Details

No. of pages:
592
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323527910
eBook ISBN:
9780323527903
Paperback ISBN:
9780323478724

About the Authors

Mary Harward Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Staff, Department of Medicine, St. Joseph Hospital, Orange, California

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.