Medical Secrets
6th Edition
Table of Contents
TOP 100 SECRETS 1
CHAPTER 1
MEDICAL ETHICS 5
CHAPTER 2
GENERAL MEDICINE AND AMBULATORY CARE 11
CHAPTER 3
MEDICAL CONSULTATION 40
CHAPTER 4
CARDIOLOGY 54
CHAPTER 5
VASCULAR MEDICINE 98
CHAPTER 6
PULMONARY MEDICINE 109
CHAPTER 7
GASTROENTEROLOGY 140
CHAPTER 8
NEPHROLOGY 170
CHAPTER 9
ACID-BASE AND ELECTROLYTE DISORDERS 197
CHAPTER 10
RHEUMATOLOGY 220
CHAPTER 11
ALLERGY AND IMMUNOLOGY 258
CHAPTER 12
INFECTIOUS DISEASES 302
CHAPTER 13
ACQUIRED IMMUNODEFICIENCY SYNDROME AND HUMAN IMMUNODEFICIENCY VIRUS INFECTION 333
CHAPTER 14
HEMATOLOGY 357
CHAPTER 15
ONCOLOGY 399
CHAPTER 16
ENDOCRINOLOGY 431
CHAPTER 17
NEUROLOGY 472
CHAPTER 18
GERIATRICS 497
CHAPTER 19
PALLIATIVE MEDICINE 515
Description
For more than 30 years, the highly regarded Secrets Series® has provided students and practitioners in all areas of health care with concise, focused, and engaging resources for quick reference and exam review. Medical Secrets, 6th Edition, features the Secrets’ popular question-and-answer format that also includes lists, tables, pearls, memory aids, and an easy-to-read style – making inquiry, reference, and review quick, easy, and enjoyable.
Details
About the Authors
Mary Harward Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Staff, Department of Medicine, St. Joseph Hospital, Orange, California