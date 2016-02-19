Medical Psychology
1st Edition
Contributions to Behavioral Medicine
Description
Medical Psychology: Contributions to Behavioral Medicine discusses the relationship between medical psychology and behavioral medicine and includes critical reviews of the status of diagnostic, treatment, and preventive approaches to a wide variety of medical disorders such as hypertension, cancer, and chronic pain. A quantitative and qualitative approach to neuropsychological evaluation is also presented.
Comprised of 26 chapters, this book begins by tracing the history of the relationship between psychology and medicine and assessing the status of psychology's role in the medical center. The second and third sections deal with approaches to the assessment, treatment, and prevention of various medical disorders including hypertension, cancer, and cardiovascular disease. The third section also examines several special problems within the provinces of medical psychology and behavioral medicine. The fourth section presents reviews of clinical and research topics of particular interest to all medical psychologists and behavioral medicine specialists, including adherence to health care regimens and professional services evaluation in a medical setting.
This monograph will be of value to research investigators and practitioners within the behavioral sciences and medicine.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 The Relationship between Medical Psychology and Behavioral Medicine
Definition of Behavioral Medicine
Definition of Medical Psychology
Medical Psychology’s Relationship to Behavioral Medicine
References
2 Medical Psychology: Three Decades of Growth and Development
Growth Trends in Medical Psychology
Training in Medical Psychology
Medical Psychology and Related Concepts
Future Directions
Reference Notes
References
Assessment of Medical Disorders
3 Type A Behavior: Assessment and Intervention
Assessment of Type A Behavior
Modification of Type A Behavior
Future Directions
Reference Notes
References
4 Assessment of Hypertension
Assessing the Hypertensives’ Reactions to Stressful Stimuli
Psychological Assessment of Hypertensives
Summary and Conclusions
Reference Notes
References
5 Issues and Approaches to the Psychosocial Assessment of the Cancer Patient
Models of Psychosocial Assessment
Summary
Reference Notes
References
6 A Quantitative and Qualitative Approach to Neuropsychological Evaluation
The Complexity of Brain-Behavior Relationships
Neurological Assessment
Multiple Inferential Methods to Enhance Qualitative and Quantitative Interpretative Analysis
Issues of Validity
Conclusion
References
7 Functional Analysis of Alcohol Problems
A Functional Analysis Model of Drinking Decisions
Using the Model
Conclusion
References
8 Assessment of Chronic Pain
Measurement Issues
Measurement of Objects
Measurement of Events
Subjective Estimations
Conclusions
References
9 The Psychosocial Assessment of the Chronically III Geriatric Patient
The Assessment Process
The Geriatric Patient
Assessment of the Geriatric Patient from an Organismic Perspective
Analysis of the Geriatric Patient from an Ecological Perspective
The Function of the Psychologist in the Geriatric Health Care Delivery System
Reference Notes
References
Treatment and Prevention of Medical Disorders
10 Treatment of Cardiovascular Disorders
Assessing Cardiovascular Disease
Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease
Conclusions
References
11 Primary Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Children and Adolescents
Cardiovascular Disease May Be Preventable
Prevalence and Natural History of Cardiovascular Risk Factors in Youth
Variables Associated with Major Risk Factors in Children
The Coronary-Prone Behavior Pattern
Promising Trends for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease
Conclusion
Reference Notes
References
12 Psychological Preparation for Stressful Medical Procedures
Psychological Support
Information Provision
Skills Training
Hypnosis
Relaxation Training
Filmed Modeling
Cognitive-Behavioral Interventions
Psychological Preparation: Suggestions for Research and Clinical Practice
Reference Notes
References
13 Intervention with the Cancer Patient
Individual Therapy Intervention with the Adult Cancer Patient
Individual Therapy Intervention with the Child and Adolescent Cancer Patient
Group Therapy with Cancer Patients
Intervention with Staff
Intervention with the Family
Less Conventional Interventions
Conclusions
Reference Notes
References
14 Rehabilitation and Treatment of Central Nervous System Dysfunction: A Behavioral Medicine Perspective
Terminology
Neuroanatomy
Neuropathology
Brain-Behavior Relationships
Assessment
Recovery
Treatment and Rehabilitation Techniques
Concluding Remarks
Reference Notes
References
15 Behavioral Treatment of Alcohol Problems
Treatment Approaches
Utilization and Application Issues
Reference Notes
References
16 Behavioral Approaches to the Treatment of Chronic Pain
Therapeutic Modalities
Experimental and Clinical Suggestions
Reference Notes
References
17 Treatment of the Chronically III Geriatric Patient
Framework for Viewing the Geriatric Patient in a Context: A Dialectical Perspective
Treatment of the Geriatric Patient: Excess Disabilities and Reversible Dementia
Humanizing Dying: The Hospice Movement and Palliative Care
Major Research Controversies: What to Measure and How
Reference Notes
References
18 Therapeutic Options in the Management of Obesity
Selection of Studies
Review of Results
Treatment Recommendations
Conclusions
Appendix: Criteria of Obesity and Weight Change
Reference Notes
References
19 Behavioral Treatment of Smoking Behavior
Smoking Behavior
Outcome Research on Smoking
Current Trends in Smoking Research
Future Directions
Conclusion
Reference Notes
References
20 Behavioral Approaches in the Treatment of Bronchial Asthma
The Nature of Bronchial Asthma
Behavioral Methods in Asthma Treatment
Conclusions
Reference Notes
References
21 EMG Biofeedback in the Treatment of Stress-Related Disorders
Definition and Measurement of Stress and Coping
Assumptions in the Use of EMG Biofeedback for Coping with Stress
Clinical Research
Conclusions and Implications
Reference Notes
References
22 The Use of Biofeedback for Treating Patients with Migraine Headaches, Raynaud’s Disease, and Hypertension: A Critical Evaluation
Some Initial Comments on Methodology
Biofeedback and the Treatment of Migraine Headaches
Biofeedback and the Treatment of Raynaud’s Disease
Biofeedback and the Treatment of Hypertension
Conclusions
References
Special Topics in Medical Psychology and Behavioral Medicine
23 Adherence to Health Care Regimens
Nonadherence: The Extent of the Problem
Variables Influencing Compliance
Improving Compliance
Conclusions and Future Directions
References
24 Professional Services Evaluation in a Medical Setting
Historical Perspective
Program Evaluation: Theory and Procedures
Peer Review: Standards for the Health Care Professional
Summary
Appendix: Glossary of Terms
Reference Notes
References
25 Methodological Issues in Medical Psychology and Behavioral Medicine Research
Methodological Issues
Statistical Issues
Conclusion and Suggestions for Further Research
Reference Notes
References
26 Medical Psychology and Behavioral Medicine: Summary and Future Concerns
Current Concerns
Future Concerns for Medical Psychologists
Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th May 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483262147