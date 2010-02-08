Medical Problems in Dentistry - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780702030574, 9780702044090

Medical Problems in Dentistry

6th Edition

Authors: Crispian Scully Crispian Scully
eBook ISBN: 9780702044090
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 8th February 2010
Page Count: 768
Description

This text offers an authoritative account of general medical and surgical conditions as they apply to the practice of dentistry and oral healthcare. Now established as the standard reference on the subject, Medical Problems in Dentistry is essential for students learning for the first time or practitioners needing to keep up-to-date with their knowledge.

Key Features

  • Detailed coverage outlines the complete relevance of systemic diseases and their treatment to dentistry – essential knowledge for the whole dental team
  • User-friendly format allows ease of access to information whether for exam revision purposes or for a specific issue confronting staff in a busy clinical environment
  • Clearly written with excellent use of illustrations, the book is an essential, easy to use, reliable source of information

Table of Contents

SECTION A: GENERAL

1. Medical emergencies

2. Medical history and risk assessment

3. Perioperative care

4. Signs and symptoms 

SECTION B: ORGAN SYSTEMS MEDICINE

5. Cardiovascular medicine

6. Endocrinology

7. Gastrointestinal and pancreatic disorders

8. Haematology

9. Hepatology

10. Mental health

11. Mucosal, oral and cutaneous disorders

12. Nephrology

13. Neurology

14. Otorhinolaryngology

15. Respiratory medicine

16. Rheumatology and orthopaedics

SECTION C: OTHER SYSTEMS MEDICINE

17. Allergies

18. Autoimmune disease

19. Immunity, inflammatory disorders, immunosuppressive and anti-inflammatory agents

20. Immunodeficiencies

21. Infections and infestations

22. Malignant disease

23. Metabolic disorders

24. Trauma and burns

SECTION D: OTHER HEALTH ISSUES

25. Age and gender issues

26. Alternative and complementary medicine

27. Dietary factors and health and disease

28. Impairment and Disability

29. Materials and drugs

30. Minority groups

31. Occupational hazards

32. Sexual health

33. Sports, travel and leisure, pets

34. Substance dependence

35. Transplantation and tissue regeneration

SECTION E: APPENDIX

36. Health promotion

37. Eponymous and acronymous diseases and signs

Details

No. of pages:
768
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702044090

About the Author

Crispian Scully

Crispian Scully is a Director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Oral Health-General Health; and is emeritus Professor at UCL. He is Co-Editor of Oral Diseases, Medicina Oral, and Associate Editor of the Journal of Investigative and Clinical Dentistry.

Crispian Scully is Past-President of the International Academy of Oral Oncology, European Association of Oral Medicine, British Society for Oral Medicine and British Society of Disability and Oral Health, he has served as Dean in Bristol and UCL; on the General Dental Council; on the Councils of the Royals colleges in Glasgow and Edinburgh; and on committees of NICE and CRUK, He has written and edited over 45 books, written over 150 book chapters and has over 1000 papers cited on MEDLINE. He has received the CBE, University of Helsinki Medal of Honour, University of Santiago de Compostela Medal, University of Granada Medal, Fellowship of UCL, and honorary degrees from the Universities of Athens, Granada, Helsinki and Pretoria. He has received the UK Dental Award for the Most Outstanding Achievements in Dentistry, the Awards of the Spanish Society for Oral Medicine and the Hellenic Society for Oral Medicine, and the International Award of the Spanish Society for Oral Surgery.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director: WHO Collaborating Centre for Oral Health-General Health; King James IV Professor Royal College of Surgeons (Edinburgh); Emeritus Professor: UCL (London) and Visiting Professor; Universities of Athens, Edinburgh, Helsinki, Hertfordshire, Middlesex and Plymouth

Crispian Scully

Crispian Scully is a Director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Oral Health-General Health; and is emeritus Professor at UCL. He is Co-Editor of Oral Diseases, Medicina Oral, and Associate Editor of the Journal of Investigative and Clinical Dentistry.

Crispian Scully is Past-President of the International Academy of Oral Oncology, European Association of Oral Medicine, British Society for Oral Medicine and British Society of Disability and Oral Health, he has served as Dean in Bristol and UCL; on the General Dental Council; on the Councils of the Royals colleges in Glasgow and Edinburgh; and on committees of NICE and CRUK, He has written and edited over 45 books, written over 150 book chapters and has over 1000 papers cited on MEDLINE. He has received the CBE, University of Helsinki Medal of Honour, University of Santiago de Compostela Medal, University of Granada Medal, Fellowship of UCL, and honorary degrees from the Universities of Athens, Granada, Helsinki and Pretoria. He has received the UK Dental Award for the Most Outstanding Achievements in Dentistry, the Awards of the Spanish Society for Oral Medicine and the Hellenic Society for Oral Medicine, and the International Award of the Spanish Society for Oral Surgery.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director: WHO Collaborating Centre for Oral Health-General Health; King James IV Professor Royal College of Surgeons (Edinburgh); Emeritus Professor: UCL (London) and Visiting Professor; Universities of Athens, Edinburgh, Helsinki, Hertfordshire, Middlesex and Plymouth

