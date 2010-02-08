Medical Problems in Dentistry
6th Edition
Description
This text offers an authoritative account of general medical and surgical conditions as they apply to the practice of dentistry and oral healthcare. Now established as the standard reference on the subject, Medical Problems in Dentistry is essential for students learning for the first time or practitioners needing to keep up-to-date with their knowledge.
Key Features
- Detailed coverage outlines the complete relevance of systemic diseases and their treatment to dentistry – essential knowledge for the whole dental team
- User-friendly format allows ease of access to information whether for exam revision purposes or for a specific issue confronting staff in a busy clinical environment
- Clearly written with excellent use of illustrations, the book is an essential, easy to use, reliable source of information
Table of Contents
SECTION A: GENERAL
1. Medical emergencies
2. Medical history and risk assessment
3. Perioperative care
4. Signs and symptoms
SECTION B: ORGAN SYSTEMS MEDICINE
5. Cardiovascular medicine
6. Endocrinology
7. Gastrointestinal and pancreatic disorders
8. Haematology
9. Hepatology
10. Mental health
11. Mucosal, oral and cutaneous disorders
12. Nephrology
13. Neurology
14. Otorhinolaryngology
15. Respiratory medicine
16. Rheumatology and orthopaedics
SECTION C: OTHER SYSTEMS MEDICINE
17. Allergies
18. Autoimmune disease
19. Immunity, inflammatory disorders, immunosuppressive and anti-inflammatory agents
20. Immunodeficiencies
21. Infections and infestations
22. Malignant disease
23. Metabolic disorders
24. Trauma and burns
SECTION D: OTHER HEALTH ISSUES
25. Age and gender issues
26. Alternative and complementary medicine
27. Dietary factors and health and disease
28. Impairment and Disability
29. Materials and drugs
30. Minority groups
31. Occupational hazards
32. Sexual health
33. Sports, travel and leisure, pets
34. Substance dependence
35. Transplantation and tissue regeneration
SECTION E: APPENDIX
36. Health promotion
37. Eponymous and acronymous diseases and signs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 768
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 8th February 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702044090
About the Author
Crispian Scully
Crispian Scully is a Director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Oral Health-General Health; and is emeritus Professor at UCL. He is Co-Editor of Oral Diseases, Medicina Oral, and Associate Editor of the Journal of Investigative and Clinical Dentistry.
Crispian Scully is Past-President of the International Academy of Oral Oncology, European Association of Oral Medicine, British Society for Oral Medicine and British Society of Disability and Oral Health, he has served as Dean in Bristol and UCL; on the General Dental Council; on the Councils of the Royals colleges in Glasgow and Edinburgh; and on committees of NICE and CRUK, He has written and edited over 45 books, written over 150 book chapters and has over 1000 papers cited on MEDLINE. He has received the CBE, University of Helsinki Medal of Honour, University of Santiago de Compostela Medal, University of Granada Medal, Fellowship of UCL, and honorary degrees from the Universities of Athens, Granada, Helsinki and Pretoria. He has received the UK Dental Award for the Most Outstanding Achievements in Dentistry, the Awards of the Spanish Society for Oral Medicine and the Hellenic Society for Oral Medicine, and the International Award of the Spanish Society for Oral Surgery.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director: WHO Collaborating Centre for Oral Health-General Health; King James IV Professor Royal College of Surgeons (Edinburgh); Emeritus Professor: UCL (London) and Visiting Professor; Universities of Athens, Edinburgh, Helsinki, Hertfordshire, Middlesex and Plymouth
