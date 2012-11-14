Medical Microbiology - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323086929, 9780323091244

Medical Microbiology

7th Edition

with STUDENT CONSULT Online Access

Authors: Patrick Murray Ken Rosenthal Michael Pfaller
eBook ISBN: 9780323091244
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th November 2012
Page Count: 888
Description

Quickly learn the microbiology fundamentals you need to know with Medical Microbiology, 7th Edition, by Dr. Patrick R. Murray, Dr. Ken S. Rosenthal, and Dr. Michael A. Pfaller. Newly reorganized to correspond with integrated curricula and changing study habits, this practical and manageable text is clearly written and easy to use, presenting clinically relevant information about microbes and their diseases in a succinct and engaging manner.

Key Features

  • Master the essentials of medical microbiology, including basic principles, immunology, laboratory diagnosis, bacteriology, virology, mycology, and parasitology.
  • Progress logically through consistently formatted chapters that examine etiology, epidemiology, disease presentation, host defenses, identification, diagnosis, prevention, and control for each microbe.
  • Grasp complex material quickly with summary tables and text boxes that emphasize essential concepts and issues.
  • Access the complete text, additional images, 200 self-assessment questions, animations, and more online at studentconsult.com.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Introduction

1. Overview of Medical Microbiology

2. Commensal and Pathogenic Microbial Flora in Humans

3. Sterilization, Disinfection, and Antisepsis

Section 2: General Principles of Laboratory Diagnosis

4. Microscopy and Microbial Isolation

5. Molecular Diagnosis

6. Serologic Diagnosis

Section 3: Basic Concepts in the Immune Response

7. Elements of Host Protective Responses

8. Innate Host Responses

9. Humoral and Cellular Immune Responses

10. Immune Responses to Infectious Agents

11. Antimicrobial Vaccines

Section 4: Bacteriology

12. Bacterial Classification, Structure, and Replication

13. Bacterial Metabolism and Genetics

14. Mechanisms of Bacterial Pathogenesis

15. Role of Bacteria in Disease

16. Laboratory Diagnosis of Bacterial Diseases

17. Antibacterial Agents

18. Staphylococcus and Related Gram-Positive Cocci

19. Streptococcus

20. Enterococcus and Other Gram-Positive Cocci

21. Bacillus

22. Listeria and Erysipelothrix

23. Corynebacterium and Other Gram-Positive Rods

24. Nocardia and Related Bacteria

25. Mycobacterium

26. Neisseria and Related Bacteria

27. Enterobacteriaceae

28. Vibrio and Aeromonas

29. Campylobacter and Helicobacter

30. Pseudomonas and Related Bacteria

31. Haemophilus and Related Bacteria

32. Bordetella

33. Francisella and Brucella

34. Legionella

35. Miscellaneous Gram-Negative Rods

36. Clostridium

37. Anaerobic, Non-Spore-Forming, Gram-Positive Bacteria

38. Anaerobic Gram-Negative Bacteria

39. Treponema, Borrelia, and Leptospira

40. Mycoplasma and Ureaplasma

41. Rickettsia and Orientia

42. Ehrlichia, Anaplasma, and Coxiella

43. Chlamydia and Chlamydophila

Section 5: Virology

44. Viral Classification, Structure, and Replication

45. Mechanisms of Viral Pathogenesis

46. Role of Viruses in Disease

47. Laboratory Diagnosis of Viral Diseases

48. Antiviral Agents

49. Papillomaviruses and Polyomaviruses

50. Adenoviruses

51. Human Herpesviruses

52. Poxviruses

53. Parvoviruses

54. Picornaviruses

55. Coronaviruses and Noroviruses

56. Paramyxoviruses

57. Orthomyxoviruses

58. Rhabdoviruses, Filoviruses, and Bornaviruses

59. Reoviruses

60. Togaviruses and Flaviviruses

61. Bunyaviridae and Arenaviridae

62. Retroviruses

63. Hepatitis Viruses

64. Unconventional Slow Viruses: Prions

Section 6: Mycology

65. Fungal Classification, Structure, and Replication

66. Pathogenesis of Fungal Disease

67. Role of Fungi in Disease

68. Laboratory Diagnosis of Fungal Diseases

69. Antifungal Agents

70. Superficial and Cutaneous Mycoses

71. Subcutaneous Mycoses

72. Systemic Mycoses Due to Dimorphic Fungi

73. Opportunistic Mycoses

74. Fungal and Fungal-Like Infections of Unusual or Uncertain Etiology

75. Mycotoxins and Mycotoxicoses

Section 7: Parasitology

76. Parasitic Classification, Structure, and Replication

77. Pathogenesis of Parasitic Diseases

78. Role of Parasites in Disease

79. Laboratory Diagnosis of Parasitic Disease

80. Antiparasitic Agents

81. Intestinal and Urogenital Protozoa

82. Blood and Tissue Protozoa

83. Nematodes

84. Trematodes

85. Cestodes

86. Arthropods

Details

No. of pages:
888
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
About the Author

Patrick Murray

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Worldwide Director, Scientific Affairs, BD Diagnostics, Sparks, Maryland, Adjunct Professor, Department of Pathology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland

Ken Rosenthal

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Biomedical Sciences and Director Microbiology and Immunology, Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Medicine, Las Vegas, Nevada; Emeritus Professor, Northeastern Ohio Medical University, Rootstown, Ohio

Michael Pfaller

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Medical Officer, T2 Biosystems, Lexington, Massachusetts, Professor Emeritus, University of Iowa College of Medicine and College of Public Health, Iowa City, Iowa

