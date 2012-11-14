Medical Microbiology
7th Edition
Description
Quickly learn the microbiology fundamentals you need to know with Medical Microbiology, 7th Edition, by Dr. Patrick R. Murray, Dr. Ken S. Rosenthal, and Dr. Michael A. Pfaller. Newly reorganized to correspond with integrated curricula and changing study habits, this practical and manageable text is clearly written and easy to use, presenting clinically relevant information about microbes and their diseases in a succinct and engaging manner.
Key Features
- Master the essentials of medical microbiology , including basic principles, immunology, laboratory diagnosis, bacteriology, virology, mycology, and parasitology.
- Progress logically through consistently formatted chapters that examine etiology, epidemiology, disease presentation, host defenses, identification, diagnosis, prevention, and control for each microbe.
- Grasp complex material quickly with summary tables and text boxes that emphasize essential concepts and issues.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Introduction
1. Overview of Medical Microbiology
2. Commensal and Pathogenic Microbial Flora in Humans
3. Sterilization, Disinfection, and Antisepsis
Section 2: General Principles of Laboratory Diagnosis
4. Microscopy and Microbial Isolation
5. Molecular Diagnosis
6. Serologic Diagnosis
Section 3: Basic Concepts in the Immune Response
7. Elements of Host Protective Responses
8. Innate Host Responses
9. Humoral and Cellular Immune Responses
10. Immune Responses to Infectious Agents
11. Antimicrobial Vaccines
Section 4: Bacteriology
12. Bacterial Classification, Structure, and Replication
13. Bacterial Metabolism and Genetics
14. Mechanisms of Bacterial Pathogenesis
15. Role of Bacteria in Disease
16. Laboratory Diagnosis of Bacterial Diseases
17. Antibacterial Agents
18. Staphylococcus and Related Gram-Positive Cocci
19. Streptococcus
20. Enterococcus and Other Gram-Positive Cocci
21. Bacillus
22. Listeria and Erysipelothrix
23. Corynebacterium and Other Gram-Positive Rods
24. Nocardia and Related Bacteria
25. Mycobacterium
26. Neisseria and Related Bacteria
27. Enterobacteriaceae
28. Vibrio and Aeromonas
29. Campylobacter and Helicobacter
30. Pseudomonas and Related Bacteria
31. Haemophilus and Related Bacteria
32. Bordetella
33. Francisella and Brucella
34. Legionella
35. Miscellaneous Gram-Negative Rods
36. Clostridium
37. Anaerobic, Non-Spore-Forming, Gram-Positive Bacteria
38. Anaerobic Gram-Negative Bacteria
39. Treponema, Borrelia, and Leptospira
40. Mycoplasma and Ureaplasma
41. Rickettsia and Orientia
42. Ehrlichia, Anaplasma, and Coxiella
43. Chlamydia and Chlamydophila
Section 5: Virology
44. Viral Classification, Structure, and Replication
45. Mechanisms of Viral Pathogenesis
46. Role of Viruses in Disease
47. Laboratory Diagnosis of Viral Diseases
48. Antiviral Agents
49. Papillomaviruses and Polyomaviruses
50. Adenoviruses
51. Human Herpesviruses
52. Poxviruses
53. Parvoviruses
54. Picornaviruses
55. Coronaviruses and Noroviruses
56. Paramyxoviruses
57. Orthomyxoviruses
58. Rhabdoviruses, Filoviruses, and Bornaviruses
59. Reoviruses
60. Togaviruses and Flaviviruses
61. Bunyaviridae and Arenaviridae
62. Retroviruses
63. Hepatitis Viruses
64. Unconventional Slow Viruses: Prions
Section 6: Mycology
65. Fungal Classification, Structure, and Replication
66. Pathogenesis of Fungal Disease
67. Role of Fungi in Disease
68. Laboratory Diagnosis of Fungal Diseases
69. Antifungal Agents
70. Superficial and Cutaneous Mycoses
71. Subcutaneous Mycoses
72. Systemic Mycoses Due to Dimorphic Fungi
73. Opportunistic Mycoses
74. Fungal and Fungal-Like Infections of Unusual or Uncertain Etiology
75. Mycotoxins and Mycotoxicoses
Section 7: Parasitology
76. Parasitic Classification, Structure, and Replication
77. Pathogenesis of Parasitic Diseases
78. Role of Parasites in Disease
79. Laboratory Diagnosis of Parasitic Disease
80. Antiparasitic Agents
81. Intestinal and Urogenital Protozoa
82. Blood and Tissue Protozoa
83. Nematodes
84. Trematodes
85. Cestodes
86. Arthropods
About the Author
Patrick Murray
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Worldwide Director, Scientific Affairs, BD Diagnostics, Sparks, Maryland, Adjunct Professor, Department of Pathology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland
Ken Rosenthal
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Biomedical Sciences and Director Microbiology and Immunology, Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Medicine, Las Vegas, Nevada; Emeritus Professor, Northeastern Ohio Medical University, Rootstown, Ohio
Michael Pfaller
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Medical Officer, T2 Biosystems, Lexington, Massachusetts, Professor Emeritus, University of Iowa College of Medicine and College of Public Health, Iowa City, Iowa