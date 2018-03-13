Medical Microbiology
19th Edition
A Guide to Microbial Infections: Pathogenesis, Immunity, Laboratory Investigation and Control
Description
Medical microbiology concerns the nature, distribution and activities of microbes and their impact on health and wellbeing. In spite of the introduction of many antimicrobial agents and immunisations, we continue to face major challenges in combatting infection, not least the gathering crisis in antimicrobial resistance.
Now in a fully revised and updated 19th edition, Medical Microbiology provides comprehensive coverage of infection from the microbial perspective, combining a clear introduction to key principles with a focus explicitly geared to modern clinical practice. It provides ideal coverage for medical and biomedical students – with ‘Key Points’ boxes throughout to highlight the essentials – and sufficient detail to also inform specialists in training.
Building on the success of previous editions, updates in Medical Microbiology 19e include:
- New and expanded coverage of hot topics and emerging areas important to clinical practice, including:
- Genomics
- The Human Microbiome
- Direct acting antiviral agents for the treatment of HCV infection
- Molecular methods in diagnostic microbiology
- Antibiotic Stewardship
- A new and improved downloadable eBook (from studentconsult) – for anytime access to the complete contents plus BONUS interactive learning materials:
- Clinical cases - to introduce how patients with infections present and help relate key principles to practice
- MCQs for each chapter - to check understanding and aid exam preparation
Table of Contents
MEDICAL MICROBIOLOGY, EIGHTEENTH NINETEENTH EDITION
Section 1: Microbial Biology
1. Microbiology and Medicine
2. Morphology and Nature of Micro-Organisms
3. Bacterial Identification and Systematics (Classification, Identification and Typing of Micro-organisms)
4. Bacterial Growth, Physiology and Death
5. Antimicrobial Agents and Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing
6. Bacterial Genetics
7. Virus–Cell Interactions
Section 2: Infection and Immunity
8. Innate and Adaptive Immunity
9. Immunity In Infection
10. Bacterial Pathogenicity
11. The Human Microbiome and the Natural History of Infection
Section 3: Bacterial Pathogens and Associated Diseases
12. Staphylococcus
13. Streptococcus and Enterococcus
14. Coryneform Bacteria, Listeria and Erysipelothrix
15. Bacillus
16. Shigella and Escherichia
17. Salmonella
18. Klebsiella, Enterobacter, Proteus and Other Enterobacteria
19. Yersinia
20. Campylobacter and Helicobacter
21. Vibrio
22. Pseudomonads and Non-Fermenters
23. Haemophilus
24. Bordetella
25. Legionella
26. Neisseria and Moraxella
27. Mycobacterium
28. Other Actinobacteria
29. Clostridium
30. Non-Sporing Anaerobes
31. Brucella, Bartonella and Streptobacillus
32. Treponema And Borrelia
33. Leptospira: Leptospirosis; Weil's Disease
34. Chlamydia
35. Mycoplasmas
36. Rickettsia, Orientia, Ehrlichia, Anaplasma and Coxiella
Section 4: Viral Pathogens and Associated Diseases
37. Adenoviruses
38. Herpesviruses
39. Poxviruses
40. Papillomaviruses
41. Polyomaviruses
42. Hepadnaviruses
43. Parvoviruses
44. Picornaviruses
45. Orthomyxoviruses
46. Paramyxoviruses
47. Arboviruses – Alphaviruses, Flaviviruses and Bunyaviruses
48. Hepaciviruses
49. Hepeviruses
50. Arenaviruses and Filoviruses
51. Reoviruses
52. Retroviruses
53. Caliciviruses and Astroviruses
54. Coronaviruses
55. Rhabdoviruses
56. Togaviruses
57. Prion Diseases
Section 5: Fungal Pathogens, Parasitic Infections and Medical Entomology
58. Fungi
59. Protozoa
60. Helminths
61. Arthropods
Section 6: Diagnosis, Treatment and Control of Infection
62. Infective Syndromes
63. Diagnostic Procedures
64. Molecular Methods in Diagnostic Microbiology
65. Management of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy
66. Epidemiology and Control of Community Infections
67. Hospital Infection
68. Immunization
Details
- No. of pages:
- 760
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 13th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071973
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071980
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702072000
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702071997
About the Editor
Michael Barer
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Microbiology Department of Infection, Immunity and Inflammation, University of Leicester Medical School, Leicester, United Kingdom
Will Irving
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Consultant Virologist