Medical Microbiology - 19th Edition - ISBN: 9780702072000, 9780702071973

Medical Microbiology

19th Edition

A Guide to Microbial Infections: Pathogenesis, Immunity, Laboratory Investigation and Control

Editors: Michael Barer Will Irving
eBook ISBN: 9780702071973
Paperback ISBN: 9780702072000
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th March 2018
Page Count: 760
Description

Medical microbiology concerns the nature, distribution and activities of microbes and their impact on health and wellbeing. In spite of the introduction of many antimicrobial agents and immunisations, we continue to face major challenges in combatting infection, not least the gathering crisis in antimicrobial resistance.

Now in a fully revised and updated 19th edition, Medical Microbiology provides comprehensive coverage of infection from the microbial perspective, combining a clear introduction to key principles with a focus explicitly geared to modern clinical practice. It provides ideal coverage for medical and biomedical students – with ‘Key Points’ boxes throughout to highlight the essentials – and sufficient detail to also inform specialists in training.

Building on the success of previous editions, updates in Medical Microbiology 19e include:

  • New and expanded coverage of hot topics and emerging areas important to clinical practice, including:

    • Genomics

    • The Human Microbiome

    • Direct acting antiviral agents for the treatment of HCV infection

    • Molecular methods in diagnostic microbiology

    • Antibiotic Stewardship

  • A new and improved downloadable eBook (from studentconsult) for anytime access to the complete contents plus BONUS interactive learning materials:

    • Clinical cases - to introduce how patients with infections present and help relate key principles to practice

    • MCQs for each chapter - to check understanding and aid exam preparation

Table of Contents

MEDICAL MICROBIOLOGY, EIGHTEENTH NINETEENTH EDITION

Section 1: Microbial Biology

1. Microbiology and Medicine

2. Morphology and Nature of Micro-Organisms

3. Bacterial Identification and Systematics (Classification, Identification and Typing of Micro-organisms)

4. Bacterial Growth, Physiology and Death

5. Antimicrobial Agents and Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

6. Bacterial Genetics

7. Virus–Cell Interactions

Section 2: Infection and Immunity

8. Innate and Adaptive Immunity

9. Immunity In Infection

10. Bacterial Pathogenicity

11. The Human Microbiome and the Natural History of Infection

Section 3: Bacterial Pathogens and Associated Diseases

12. Staphylococcus

13. Streptococcus and Enterococcus

14. Coryneform Bacteria, Listeria and Erysipelothrix

15. Bacillus

16. Shigella and Escherichia

17. Salmonella

18. Klebsiella, Enterobacter, Proteus and Other Enterobacteria

19. Yersinia

20. Campylobacter and Helicobacter

21. Vibrio

22. Pseudomonads and Non-Fermenters

23. Haemophilus

24. Bordetella

25. Legionella

26. Neisseria and Moraxella

27. Mycobacterium

28. Other Actinobacteria

29. Clostridium

30. Non-Sporing Anaerobes

31. Brucella, Bartonella and Streptobacillus

32. Treponema And Borrelia

33. Leptospira: Leptospirosis; Weil's Disease

34. Chlamydia

35. Mycoplasmas

36. Rickettsia, Orientia, Ehrlichia, Anaplasma and Coxiella

Section 4: Viral Pathogens and Associated Diseases

37. Adenoviruses

38. Herpesviruses

39. Poxviruses

40. Papillomaviruses

41. Polyomaviruses

42. Hepadnaviruses

43. Parvoviruses

44. Picornaviruses

45. Orthomyxoviruses

46. Paramyxoviruses

47. Arboviruses – Alphaviruses, Flaviviruses and Bunyaviruses

48. Hepaciviruses

49. Hepeviruses

50. Arenaviruses and Filoviruses

51. Reoviruses

52. Retroviruses

53. Caliciviruses and Astroviruses

54. Coronaviruses

55. Rhabdoviruses

56. Togaviruses

57. Prion Diseases

Section 5: Fungal Pathogens, Parasitic Infections and Medical Entomology

58. Fungi

59. Protozoa

60. Helminths

61. Arthropods

Section 6: Diagnosis, Treatment and Control of Infection

62. Infective Syndromes

63. Diagnostic Procedures

64. Molecular Methods in Diagnostic Microbiology

65. Management of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy

66. Epidemiology and Control of Community Infections

67. Hospital Infection

68. Immunization

　

Details

About the Editor

Michael Barer

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Clinical Microbiology Department of Infection, Immunity and Inflammation, University of Leicester Medical School, Leicester, United Kingdom

Will Irving

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Consultant Virologist

