Medical Language Instant Translator

6th Edition

Authors: Davi-Ellen Chabner
Paperback ISBN: 9780323378437
eBook ISBN: 9780323378451
eBook ISBN: 9780323378444
eBook ISBN: 9780323378475
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th February 2016
Page Count: 334
Description

Find quick, practical explanations of specialized medical terminology! Davi-Ellen Chabner’s Medical Language Instant Translator, 6th Edition provides a handy reference that’s ideal for everyday use in the classroom and in the health care environment. Access key information on diagnostic tests and procedures, commonly misunderstood medical terms, and interpreting medical reports. Find coverage of the top 100 prescription drugs, medical abbreviations, symbols, and acronyms, and more. Based on Chabner’s The Language of Medicine, this compact resource makes it easier to understand complicated medical terms and communicate more effectively.

Key Features

  • Quick, portable access makes it easy to find information on key medical terms, abbreviations, common diagnoses, and more.
  • Medical Terms Easily Confused section helps you distinguish between commonly misunderstood medical terms.
  • Diagnostic Tests and Procedures section addresses commonly performed diagnostic tests and procedures and why they are ordered.
  • Body Systems sections include labeled, full-color illustrations for a handy review of anatomy.
  • Other translations of medical language include sections on acronyms, eponyms, symbols, plurals, surgical terminology and technology, prescription drugs, and complementary and alternative medicine.

Table of Contents

Part I: The Language of Medicine
• How to Analyze Medical Terms
• Understanding Medical Reports  NEW!
• Glossary of Word Parts Used in Medical Terminology

- Medical Word Parts to English
- English to Medical Word Parts

• Abbreviations
• Acronyms
• Eponyms
• Symbols
• Plurals
• Medical Terms Easily Confused
• Specialized Terms Used in Medical Records
• Definitions of Diagnostic Tests and Procedures

- Radiology, Ultrasound, and Other Imaging Procedures
- Nuclear Medicine Scans
- Clinical Procedures
- Laboratory Tests

Part II: Useful Information
• Abbreviations for Selected Health Care Organizations, Associations, and Agencies
• Professional Designations for Health Care Providers
• Medical Coding Certifications
• Surgical Terminology and Technology
• Complementary and Alternative Medicine Terms
• Common Drugs and Their Uses
• Major Diagnostic Categories and Diagnosis-Related Groups (DRGs)
• Internet Resources

Part III - Body Systems Illustrations
• Index of Body Systems Illustrations
• Cardiovascular System (Aorta & Major Arteries)
• Cardiovascular System (Heart)
• Digestive System
• Ear
• Endocrine System
• Eye
• Integumentary System (Skin)
• Lymphatic System
• Muscles (Anterior Superficial)
• Muscles (Posterior Superficial)
• Nervous System
• Female Reproductive System
• Male Reproductive System
• Respiratory System
• Skeletal System
• Urinary System

