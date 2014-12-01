Medical Emergencies in the Dental Office, 7e

Be prepared to handle life-threatening dental emergencies! Medical Emergencies in the Dental Office, 7th Edition helps you learn the skills needed to manage medical emergencies in the dental office or clinic. It describes how to recognize and manage medical emergencies promptly and proactively, and details the resources that must be on hand to deal effectively with these situations. This edition includes new guidelines for drug-related emergencies, cardiac arrest, and more. Written by respected educator Dr. Stanley Malamed, this expert resource provides dental professionals with the tools for implementing a basic action plan for managing medical emergencies.

"It successfully fulfils its aim of stimulating all members of the dental team to improve and maintain their skills in the effective prevention, recognition and management of medical emergencies." Reviewed by European Journal of Orthodontics, March 2015

"...very easy to read and provides a very comprehensive reference for a variety of medical emergencies." Reviewed by S.McKernon on behalf of British Dental Journal, July 2015