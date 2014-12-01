Medical Emergencies in the Dental Office, 7e
1st Edition
Description
Be prepared to handle life-threatening dental emergencies! Medical Emergencies in the Dental Office, 7th Edition helps you learn the skills needed to manage medical emergencies in the dental office or clinic. It describes how to recognize and manage medical emergencies promptly and proactively, and details the resources that must be on hand to deal effectively with these situations. This edition includes new guidelines for drug-related emergencies, cardiac arrest, and more. Written by respected educator Dr. Stanley Malamed, this expert resource provides dental professionals with the tools for implementing a basic action plan for managing medical emergencies.
"It successfully fulfils its aim of stimulating all members of the dental team to improve and maintain their skills in the effective prevention, recognition and management of medical emergencies." Reviewed by European Journal of Orthodontics, March 2015
"...very easy to read and provides a very comprehensive reference for a variety of medical emergencies." Reviewed by S.McKernon on behalf of British Dental Journal, July 2015
Key Features
- A logical format reflects the way emergencies are encountered in a dental practice, with chapters organized by commonly seen clinical signs and symptoms, such as unconsciousness or altered consciousness, respiratory distress, seizures, drug-related emergencies, chest pain, and cardiac arrest.
- Step-by-step procedures include detailed, numbered instructions for stabilizing and treating victims (PCABD) in common medical emergencies.
- Full-color illustrations demonstrate emergency techniques in realistic clarity.
- Summary tables and boxes make it easy to find essential concepts and information.
- Quick-reference algorithms in the appendix include step-by-step diagrams showing the decision-making process in common emergency situations.
- A differential diagnosis chapter ends each of the book’s parts on common emergencies.
Table of Contents
PART ONE: PREVENTION
1. Introduction
2. Prevention
3. Preparation
4. Legal Considerations
PART TWO: UNCONSCIOUSNESS
5. Unconsciousness: General Considerations
6. Vasodepressor Syncope
7. Postural Hypotension
8. Acute Adrenal Insufficiency
9. Unconsciousness: Differential Diagnosis
PART THREE: RESPIRATORY DISTRESS
10. Respiratory Distress: General Considerations
11. Foreign Body Airway Obstruction
12. Hyperventilation
13. Asthma
14. Heart Failure and Acute Pulmonary Edema
15. Respiratory Distress: Differential Diagnosis
PART FOUR: ALTERED CONSCIOUSNESS
16. Altered Consciousness: General Considerations
17. Diabetes Mellitus: Hyperglycemia and Hypoglycemia
18. Thyroid Gland Dysfunction
19. Cerebrovascular Accident
20. Altered Consciousness: Differential Diagnosis
PART FIVE: SEIZURES
21. Seizures
PART SIX: DRUG-RELATED EMERGENCIES
22. Drug-Related Emergencies: General Considerations
23. Drug Overdose Reactions
24. Allergy
25. Drug-Related Emergencies: Differential Diagnosis
PART SEVEN: CHEST PAIN
26. Chest Pain: General Considerations
27. Angina Pectoris
28. Acute Myocardial Infarction
29. Chest Pain: Differential Diagnosis
PART EIGHT: CARDIAC ARREST
30. Cardiac Arrest
31. Pediatric Considerations
Appendix: Quick-Reference Section to Life-Threatening Situations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2015
- Published:
- 1st December 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131243053
About the Author
Stanley Malamed
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Section of Anesthesia and Medicine, University of Southern California School of Dentistry, Los Angeles, CA