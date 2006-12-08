Patient safety is important to all health professionals, but fatal accidents occur with medical devices every year. This is the first book for people who use medical equipment, rather than for engineers or technicians. It will help personnel within healthcare to avoid accidents by bridging the gap between the design principles and the user. The book encourages safe use of a wide range of equipment, from simple thermometers and blood-pressure cuffs to complex equipment such as pacemakers, ventilators and patient monitors.