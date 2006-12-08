Medical Devices - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443102592, 9780702039560

Medical Devices

1st Edition

Use and Safety

Authors: Bertil Jacobson Alan Murray
eBook ISBN: 9780702039560
Paperback ISBN: 9780443102592
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 8th December 2006
Page Count: 388
Description

Patient safety is important to all health professionals, but fatal accidents occur with medical devices every year. This is the first book for people who use medical equipment, rather than for engineers or technicians. It will help personnel within healthcare to avoid accidents by bridging the gap between the design principles and the user. The book encourages safe use of a wide range of equipment, from simple thermometers and blood-pressure cuffs to complex equipment such as pacemakers, ventilators and patient monitors.

Key Features

  • Simple explanations of basic medical devices
  • Case histories of real-life accidents to highlight risk areas
  • Clear, attractive illustrations
  • "Tips" boxes identify particular problems
  • "Basic Facts" boxes supply fundamental information needed by all readers
  • "Technology" boxes provide more-advanced explanations for interested or experienced readers

Table of Contents

  1. Safety in health care
    2. Mechanics and safety
    3. Electricity and safety
    4. Gas, fire and heat
    5. Measurement techniques
    6. Measurement methods and values
    7. Medical images
    8. Ventilation
    9. Parenteral administration of drugs
    10. Artificial organs and stimulators
    11. Tissues and calculi
    12. Computers in health care
    13. Responsibility
    14. Checklists
    Index

Details

No. of pages:
388
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702039560
Paperback ISBN:
9780443102592

About the Author

Bertil Jacobson

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor of Medical Engineering, Karolinska Institute, Karolinska University Hospital, Stockholm, Sweden

Alan Murray

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Cardiovascular Physics, Medical Physics Department, Newcastle University, Freeman Hospital, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK

