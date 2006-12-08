Medical Devices
1st Edition
Use and Safety
Description
Patient safety is important to all health professionals, but fatal accidents occur with medical devices every year. This is the first book for people who use medical equipment, rather than for engineers or technicians. It will help personnel within healthcare to avoid accidents by bridging the gap between the design principles and the user. The book encourages safe use of a wide range of equipment, from simple thermometers and blood-pressure cuffs to complex equipment such as pacemakers, ventilators and patient monitors.
Key Features
- Simple explanations of basic medical devices
- Case histories of real-life accidents to highlight risk areas
- Clear, attractive illustrations
- "Tips" boxes identify particular problems
- "Basic Facts" boxes supply fundamental information needed by all readers
- "Technology" boxes provide more-advanced explanations for interested or experienced readers
Table of Contents
- Safety in health care
2. Mechanics and safety
3. Electricity and safety
4. Gas, fire and heat
5. Measurement techniques
6. Measurement methods and values
7. Medical images
8. Ventilation
9. Parenteral administration of drugs
10. Artificial organs and stimulators
11. Tissues and calculi
12. Computers in health care
13. Responsibility
14. Checklists
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 388
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2007
- Published:
- 8th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702039560
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443102592
About the Author
Bertil Jacobson
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Medical Engineering, Karolinska Institute, Karolinska University Hospital, Stockholm, Sweden
Alan Murray
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Cardiovascular Physics, Medical Physics Department, Newcastle University, Freeman Hospital, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK