Medical Device Technologies
1st Edition
A Systems Based Overview Using Engineering Standards
Description
Medical Device Technologies introduces undergraduate engineering students to commonly manufactured medical devices. It is the first textbook that discusses both electrical and mechanical medical devices.
The first 20 chapters are medical device technology chapters; the remaining eight chapters focus on medical device laboratory experiments. Each medical device chapter begins with an exposition of appropriate physiology, mathematical modeling or biocompatibility issues, and clinical need. A device system description and system diagram provide details on technology function and administration of diagnosis and/or therapy. The systems approach lets students quickly identify the relationships between devices.
Device key features are based on five applicable consensus standard requirements from organizations such as ISO and the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI).
Key Features
- The medical devices discussed are Nobel Prize or Lasker Clinical Prize winners, vital signs devices, and devices in high industry growth areas
- Three significant Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recall case studies which have impacted FDA medical device regulation are included in appropriate device chapters
- Exercises at the end of each chapter include traditional homework problems, analysis exercises, and four questions from assigned primary literature
- Eight laboratory experiments are detailed that provide hands-on reinforcement of device concepts
Readership
Junior, Senior and Graduate Students of Biomedical Engineering and Bioengineering; Electrical and Electronic Engineers; Clinical Engineers
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
About the Author
Nomenclature
Part I. Medical Devices
Chapter 1. Diagnosis and Therapy
Chapter 2. Electrocardiographs
Chapter 3. Pacemakers
Chapter 4. External Defibrillators
Chapter 5. Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators
Chapter 6. Heart Valves
Chapter 7. Blood Pressure Monitors
Chapter 8. Catheters, Bare Metal Stents, and Synthetic Grafts
Chapter 9. Hemodialysis Delivery Systems
Chapter 10. Mechanical Ventilators
Chapter 11. Pulse Oximeters
Chapter 12. Thermometers
Chapter 13. Electroencephalographs
Chapter 14. Deep Brain Stimulators
Chapter 15. Cochlear Implants
Chapter 16. Functional Electrical Stimulators
Chapter 17. Intraocular Lens Implants
Chapter 18. Total Hip Prostheses
Chapter 19. Drug-Eluting Stents
Chapter 20. Artificial Pancreas
Part II. Lab Experiments
Chapter 21. Electrocardiograph Design Lab
Chapter 22. Electrocardiograph Filtering Lab
Chapter 23. Pacemaker Programming Lab
Chapter 24. Echocardiography Lab
Chapter 25. Patient Monitoring Lab
Chapter 26. Thermometry Accuracy Lab
Chapter 27. Surface Characterization Lab
Chapter 28. Entrepreneurship Lab
Index
About the Author
Gail Baura
Dr. Baura received her BS Electrical Engineering degree from Loyola Marymount University, her MS Electrical Engineering and MS Biomedical Engineering degrees from Drexel University, and her PhD Bioengineering degree from the University of Washington. Between her graduate degrees, she worked as a loop transmission systems engineer at AT&T Bell Laboratories. She then spent 13 years in the medical device industry conducting medical device research and managing research and product development at several companies. She holds 20 U.S. patents. In her last industry position, Dr. Baura was Vice President, Research and Chief Scientist at CardioDynamics. In 2006, she returned to academia as a Professor of Medical Devices at Keck Graduate Institute of Applied Life Sciences, which is one of the Claremont Colleges.
Throughout her career, Dr. Baura has championed engineering curriculum excellence. She has written four engineering textbooks, three of which are medical device textbooks. She is an ABET Engineering Accreditation Commissioner. In her new position as Director of Engineering Science at Loyola, she is constructing a general engineering curriculum that incorporates substantial industry input and prepares new engineering graduates for positions in the medical device, semiconductor, and wastewater treatment industries.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice President, Research & Chief Scientist CardioDynamics Corporation, San Diego, CA, USA