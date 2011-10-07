Medical Device Technologies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123749765, 9780080961125

Medical Device Technologies

1st Edition

A Systems Based Overview Using Engineering Standards

Authors: Gail Baura
eBook ISBN: 9780080961125
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123749765
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th October 2011
Page Count: 528
Description

Medical Device Technologies introduces undergraduate engineering students to commonly manufactured medical devices. It is the first textbook that discusses both electrical and mechanical medical devices.

The first 20 chapters are medical device technology chapters; the remaining eight chapters focus on medical device laboratory experiments. Each medical device chapter begins with an exposition of appropriate physiology, mathematical modeling or biocompatibility issues, and clinical need. A device system description and system diagram provide details on technology function and administration of diagnosis and/or therapy. The systems approach lets students quickly identify the relationships between devices.

Device key features are based on five applicable consensus standard requirements from organizations such as ISO and the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI).

Key Features

  • The medical devices discussed are Nobel Prize or Lasker Clinical Prize winners, vital signs devices, and devices in high industry growth areas
  • Three significant Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recall case studies which have impacted FDA medical device regulation are included in appropriate device chapters
  • Exercises at the end of each chapter include traditional homework problems, analysis exercises, and four questions from assigned primary literature
  • Eight laboratory experiments are detailed that provide hands-on reinforcement of device concepts

Readership

Junior, Senior and Graduate Students of Biomedical Engineering and Bioengineering; Electrical and Electronic Engineers; Clinical Engineers

Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface

About the Author

Nomenclature

Part I. Medical Devices

Chapter 1. Diagnosis and Therapy

Chapter 2. Electrocardiographs

Chapter 3. Pacemakers

Chapter 4. External Defibrillators

Chapter 5. Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Chapter 6. Heart Valves

Chapter 7. Blood Pressure Monitors

Chapter 8. Catheters, Bare Metal Stents, and Synthetic Grafts

Chapter 9. Hemodialysis Delivery Systems

Chapter 10. Mechanical Ventilators

Chapter 11. Pulse Oximeters

Chapter 12. Thermometers

Chapter 13. Electroencephalographs

Chapter 14. Deep Brain Stimulators

Chapter 15. Cochlear Implants

Chapter 16. Functional Electrical Stimulators

Chapter 17. Intraocular Lens Implants

Chapter 18. Total Hip Prostheses

Chapter 19. Drug-Eluting Stents

Chapter 20. Artificial Pancreas

Part II. Lab Experiments

Chapter 21. Electrocardiograph Design Lab

Chapter 22. Electrocardiograph Filtering Lab

Chapter 23. Pacemaker Programming Lab

Chapter 24. Echocardiography Lab

Chapter 25. Patient Monitoring Lab

Chapter 26. Thermometry Accuracy Lab

Chapter 27. Surface Characterization Lab

Chapter 28. Entrepreneurship Lab

Index

Details

No. of pages:
528
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080961125
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123749765

About the Author

Gail Baura

Dr. Baura received her BS Electrical Engineering degree from Loyola Marymount University, her MS Electrical Engineering and MS Biomedical Engineering degrees from Drexel University, and her PhD Bioengineering degree from the University of Washington. Between her graduate degrees, she worked as a loop transmission systems engineer at AT&T Bell Laboratories. She then spent 13 years in the medical device industry conducting medical device research and managing research and product development at several companies. She holds 20 U.S. patents. In her last industry position, Dr. Baura was Vice President, Research and Chief Scientist at CardioDynamics. In 2006, she returned to academia as a Professor of Medical Devices at Keck Graduate Institute of Applied Life Sciences, which is one of the Claremont Colleges.

Throughout her career, Dr. Baura has championed engineering curriculum excellence. She has written four engineering textbooks, three of which are medical device textbooks. She is an ABET Engineering Accreditation Commissioner. In her new position as Director of Engineering Science at Loyola, she is constructing a general engineering curriculum that incorporates substantial industry input and prepares new engineering graduates for positions in the medical device, semiconductor, and wastewater treatment industries.

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice President, Research & Chief Scientist CardioDynamics Corporation, San Diego, CA, USA

Ratings and Reviews

