Medical Biochemistry: Preparatory Manual for Undergraduates - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131252871, 9788131252888

Medical Biochemistry: Preparatory Manual for Undergraduates

1st Edition

Authors: Sucheta P Dandekar Abbas Mahdi
eBook ISBN: 9788131252888
Paperback ISBN: 9788131252871
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th March 2018
Page Count: 480
Description

The broad goal of teaching biochemistry to undergraduate students is to make them understand the scientific basis of the life processes at the molecular level and to orient them towards the application of the knowledge acquired in solving clinical problems. It covers entire syllabus of biochemistry as per guidelines of Medical Council of India with more emphasis on clinical application of the subject. It attempts at exposing the students to the ideal answers to questions often asked in examination. The questions not only test the knowledge but also incorporate the clinical/applied aspects of biochemistry which are so important to help the students to think out of the box.

Key Features

Salient Features

  • Provides the essential knowledge of biochemistry in question-answer format

  • Focus specifically on the concepts frequently tested in exams

  • Supports text with adequate number of line diagrams, flowcharts and tables to facilitate greater retention of knowledge

  • Emphasises on systematic presentation of content, maintaining a sequential flow of information help in recollecting text easily

Additional Feature

  • Complimentary access to full e-book with Clinical Cases, and chapter wise Multiple Choice Questions and Viva Voce Questions

Table of Contents

Table of Contents for Biochemistry

  1. Introduction

  2. Cell

  3. Chemistry of carbohydrates

  4. Metabolism of carbohydrates

  5. Chemistry of proteins

  6. Metabolism of proteins

  7. Enzymes and clinical enzymology

  8. Chemistry of lipids

  9. Metabolism of lipids

  10. Chemistry of nucleic acids and protein synthesis

  11. Metabolism of nucleic acids

  12. Genetic Engineering

  13. Biological oxidation

  14. Vitamins

  15. Mineral metabolism

  16. Acid-Base balance

  17. Water and electrolyte balance

  18. Hormones

  19. Integration of metabolism

  20. Starvation

  21. Haemoglobin

  22. Organ Function tests

  23. Detoxication

  24. Free radicals and oxidative stress

  25. Nutrition

  26. Basic Concepts of Immunology

  27. Environmental biochemistry

  28. Cancer

  29. Radioisotopes

  30. Investigation Techniques

  31. Quality Control and Automation

No. of pages:
480
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
eBook ISBN:
9788131252888
Paperback ISBN:
9788131252871

About the Author

Sucheta P Dandekar

Abbas Mahdi

