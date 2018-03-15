Medical Biochemistry: Preparatory Manual for Undergraduates
1st Edition
Description
The broad goal of teaching biochemistry to undergraduate students is to make them understand the scientific basis of the life processes at the molecular level and to orient them towards the application of the knowledge acquired in solving clinical problems. It covers entire syllabus of biochemistry as per guidelines of Medical Council of India with more emphasis on clinical application of the subject. It attempts at exposing the students to the ideal answers to questions often asked in examination. The questions not only test the knowledge but also incorporate the clinical/applied aspects of biochemistry which are so important to help the students to think out of the box.
Key Features
Salient Features
- Provides the essential knowledge of biochemistry in question-answer format
- Focus specifically on the concepts frequently tested in exams
- Supports text with adequate number of line diagrams, flowcharts and tables to facilitate greater retention of knowledge
- Emphasises on systematic presentation of content, maintaining a sequential flow of information help in recollecting text easily
Additional Feature
- Complimentary access to full e-book with Clinical Cases, and chapter wise Multiple Choice Questions and Viva Voce Questions
Table of Contents
Table of Contents for Biochemistry
- Introduction
- Cell
- Chemistry of carbohydrates
- Metabolism of carbohydrates
- Chemistry of proteins
- Metabolism of proteins
- Enzymes and clinical enzymology
- Chemistry of lipids
- Metabolism of lipids
- Chemistry of nucleic acids and protein synthesis
- Metabolism of nucleic acids
- Genetic Engineering
- Biological oxidation
- Vitamins
- Mineral metabolism
- Acid-Base balance
- Water and electrolyte balance
- Hormones
- Integration of metabolism
- Starvation
- Haemoglobin
- Organ Function tests
- Detoxication
- Free radicals and oxidative stress
- Nutrition
- Basic Concepts of Immunology
- Environmental biochemistry
- Cancer
- Radioisotopes
- Investigation Techniques
- Quality Control and Automation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2018
- Published:
- 15th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131252888
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131252871