Medical Biochemistry: Preparatory Manual for Undergraduates

The broad goal of teaching biochemistry to undergraduate students is to make them understand the scientific basis of the life processes at the molecular level and to orient them towards the application of the knowledge acquired in solving clinical problems. It covers entire syllabus of biochemistry as per guidelines of Medical Council of India with more emphasis on clinical application of the subject. It attempts at exposing the students to the ideal answers to questions often asked in examination. The questions not only test the knowledge but also incorporate the clinical/applied aspects of biochemistry which are so important to help the students to think out of the box.