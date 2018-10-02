Medical and Veterinary Entomology
3rd Edition
Description
The first and second editions of Medical and Veterinary Entomology, edited by Gary R. Mullen and Lance A. Durden, published in 2002 and 2009, respectively, have been highly praised and become widely used as a textbook for classroom instruction. This fully revised third edition continues the focus on the diversity of arthropods affecting human and animal health, with separate chapters devoted to each of the taxonomic groups of insects and arachnids of medical or veterinary concern, including spiders, scorpions, mites, and ticks. Each chapter includes sections on taxonomy, morphology, life history, and behavior and ecology, with separate sections on those species of public-health and veterinary importance. Each concludes with approaches to management of pest species and prevention of arthropod-borne diseases. The third edition provides a comprehensive source for teaching medical and/or veterinary entomology at the college and university level, targeted particularly at upper-level undergraduate and graduate/postgraduate programs. In addition to its value as a student textbook, the volume has appeal to a much broader audience, specialists and non-specialists alike. It provides a key reference for biologists in general, entomologists, zoologists, parasitologists, physicians, public-health personnel, veterinarians, wildlife biologists, vector biologists, military entomologists, the general public and others seeking a readable, authoritative account on this important topic.
Key Features
- Completely revised and updated edition
- Includes a distinguished group of 40 nationally and internationally recognized contributors
- Sixteen new authors, in addition to 25 continuing contributors from the first and second editions
- A new chapter on Arthropod Toxins and Venoms
- Illustrated with 560, mostly color, figures and updated maps depicting the distribution of important arthropod taxa and arthropod-borne diseases
- A significantly expanded and well-illustrated chapter on Molecular Tools Used in Medical and Veterinary Entomology
- Coverage of emerging and newly recognized arthropod concerns, including mosquito-borne Zika and
- Chikungunya viruses; tick-borne Bourbon and Heartland viruses; tick-borne rickettsioses and anaplasmosis; and red meat allergy associated with tick bites
- A 1700-word Glossary
- An Appendix of Arthropod-Related Viruses of Medical and Veterinary Importance
Readership
Upper-level undergraduate and graduate/postgraduate students are the primary audience for this textbook in association with accompanying courses in Medical Entomology, Veterinary Entomology, Medical and Veterinary Entomology, Public Health Entomology, Wildlife Entomology, Vector-Borne Diseases and Emerging Diseases. These courses are taught in various (mainly University) departments including those that specialize in Biology, Zoology, Entomology, Parasitology and Public Health. Students in Colleges of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine are another target audience as are practicing physicians, veterinarians, general entomologists, parasitologists, epidemiologists, and wildlife biologists
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
Lance A. Durden and Gary R. Mullen
2. Morphological Adaptations of Parasitic Arthropods
Nathan D. Burkett-Cadena
3. Arthropod Toxins and Venoms
Justin O. Schmidt
4. Epidemiology of Vector-Borne Diseases
Christopher M. Barker and William K. Reisen
5. Forensic Entomology
William L. Krinsky
6. Cockroaches (Blattaria)
Richard J. Brenner and Richard D. Kramer
7. Lice (Phthiraptera)
Lance A. Durden
8. True Bugs (Hemiptera)
William L. Krinsky
9. Beetles (Coleoptera)
William L. Krinsky
10. Fleas (Siphonaptera)
Lance A. Durden and Nancy C. Hinkle
11. Flies (Diptera)
Reid R. Gerhardt and Lawrence J. Hribar
12. Phlebotomine Sand Flies and Moth Flies (Psychodidae)
Leonard E. Munstermann
13. Biting Midges (Ceratopogonidae)
Gary R. Mullen and C. Steven Murphree
14. Black Flies (Simuliidae)
Peter H. Adler and John W. McCreadie
15. Mosquitoes (Culicidae)
Woodbridge A. Foster and Edward D. Walker
16. Horse Flies and Deer Flies (Tabanidae)
Bradley A. Mullens
17. Muscid Flies (Muscidae)
Roger D. Moon
18. Tsetse Flies (Glossinidae)
William L. Krinsky
19. Myiasis (Muscoidea, Oestroidea)
Philip J. Scholl, Douglas D. Colwell, and Ramon Cepeda-Palacios
20. Louse Flies, Keds, and Bat Flies (Hippoboscoidea)
Will K. Reeves and John E. Lloyd
21. Moths and Butterflies (Lepidoptera)
Gary R. Mullen and Jennifer M. Zaspel
22. Ants, Wasps, and Bees (Hymenoptera)
Hal C. Reed and Peter J. Landolt
23. Scorpions (Scorpiones)
Gary R. Mullen and W. David Sissom
24. Solpugids (Solifugae)
Gary R. Mullen
25. Spiders (Araneae)
Gary R. Mullen and Richard S. Vetter
26. Mites (Acari)
Gary R. Mullen and Barry M. OConnor
27. Ticks (Ixodida)
William L. Nicholson, Daniel E. Sonenshine, Bruce H. Noden, and Richard N. Brown
28. Molecular Tools Used in Medical and Veterinary Entomology
Dana Nayduch, Rebecca Trout Fryxell, and Pia Untalan Olafson
Appendix: Arthropod-Related Viruses of Medical and Veterinary Importance
Details
- No. of pages:
- 792
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 2nd October 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128140437
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128140444
About the Editor
Gary Mullen
Gary Mullen is Professor of Entomology emeritus in the Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology at Auburn University, AL, USA. He earned his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in entomology at Cornell University before serving as medical entomologist and administrator of the Pennsylvania Vector Control Program, Allegheny County Health Department, Pittsburgh, PA. He joined the faculty of Auburn University in 1975 as a medical-veterinary entomologist, acarologist, and aquatic ecologist, teaching courses and conducting research at Auburn for 34 years. His major areas of research have focused on biting flies, notably mosquitoes and biting midges, and ticks as vectors of animal pathogens
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology, Auburn University, AL, USA
Lance Durden
Lance Durden is Professor of Vector Ecology and Curator of the Insect Collection in the Department of Biology at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, USA. He earned a Ph.D. in Zoology from the University of London, UK and has worked at Vanderbilt School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee, the Smithsonian Institution in Washington DC, Auburn University in Alabama, and the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) in Frederick, Maryland. He is the author or co-author of approximately 300 peer-reviewed publications including 24 book chapters and 7 books or monographs. His research focuses on ectoparasitic arthropods and vector-borne diseases.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Curator, Department of Biology, Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, USA