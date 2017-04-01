Media and Information Literacy
1st Edition
An Integrated Approach for the 21st Century
Description
Media and Information Literacy: An Integrated Approach for the 21st Century provides a novel rationale for the integration of media and information literacy and gives direction to contemporary media and information literacy education. The book takes a synthetic approach to these two areas, presenting critical histories of both.
The book explores the influence of political forces and educational practice on media literacy and the contemporary media environment, focusing on computing and mobile technology as a platform for existing and non-computational media. The final section considers a new rationale for the adjustment of content and activities into a combined project, building on a range of skills from contemporary media, reconsidering the mission of media literacy, and advocating that media and information literacy be expanded out of the classroom and positioned as a ‘public pedagogy'.
Key Features
- Proposes a new route direction for media and information literacy
- Combines critical histories of media literacy and information literacy
- Integrates an account of technological development as a key driver to educational activities while retaining core progressive intents
- International in scope with recognition of international agencies, such as UNESCO and the UN
Readership
Postgraduate students and researchers in media education, digital media, mass communication, media literacy, media studies, sociology of education, educational management, media for development, information and communication technology for development, information science, librarianship, knowledge management
Table of Contents
Part I: How We Arrived At Where We Are
Chapter One. Integrating Media and Information Literacy
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Approach and Perspective
- 1.3 Structure of the Book
- References
Chapter Two. A History of Media Education and Literacy
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 The History of Media Education
- 2.3 The Protectionist or Inoculation Model
- 2.4 The Demystification Model
- 2.5 The Creative Participation Model
- 2.6 Conclusion
- References
Chapter Three. The History of Information Literacy
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 The Politics of Information Literacy
- 3.3 Information Literacy – Fellow Travellers
- 3.4 Key Moments in the History of Information Literacy
- 3.5 Conclusion
- References
Part II: The Contemporary Experience
Chapter Four. The Increasing Closeness of Computers–A History of the Delivery of Computing Power
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 The Closeness of Computing Technology
- 4.3 Mainframes
- 4.4 Micro and Personal Computers
- 4.5 The IBM PC, IBM Compatibles and Apple
- 4.6 Luggable Computers, Portable Computers and the Laptop
- 4.7 Pocket Computers, Phones and the Tablet
- 4.8 Wearable Computing and Augmented Reality Devices
- 4.9 Conclusion
- References
- Further Reading
Chapter Five. The Nature of Digital Media Content
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Participatory Culture
- 5.3 Transmedia
- 5.4 Converged Content
- 5.5 Conclusion
- References
Chapter Six. Digital Divides: Access, Skills and Participation
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 First-Order Digital Divides – Access
- 6.3 Second-Order Digital Divides – Skills
- 6.4 Third-Order Digital Divides – Participation and Outcomes
- 6.5 Conclusion
- References
Part III: Towards the Integration of Media and Information Literacy
Chapter Seven. Towards Integration
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Chapter Review
- 7.3 Approaching Media and Information Literacy
- 7.4 Towards Integration
- 7.5 Conclusion
- References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 1st April 2017
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081002353
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081001707
About the Author
Marcus Leaning
Dr Marcus leaning is Senior Fellow in Media and Information Literacy in the School of Media and Film at the University of Winchester in the UK. A sociologist by training he researches in the fields of digital media, media and information education and other selected topics. He is the author of The Internet, power and Society: Rethinking the Power of the Internet to Change Lives, 5 edited collections and numerous book chapters and journal articles. Marcus is a Fellow of the Royal Society of the Arts and is a Senior Fellow of the UK Higher Education Academy.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Winchester, UK