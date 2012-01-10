Mechatronics and Manufacturing Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857091505, 9780857095893

Mechatronics and Manufacturing Engineering

1st Edition

Research and Development

Editors: J Paulo Davim
eBook ISBN: 9780857095893
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857091505
Paperback ISBN: 9780081016541
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 10th January 2012
Page Count: 388
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
263.59
224.05
147.50
125.38
245.00
208.25
185.00
157.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
185.00
157.25
147.50
125.38
245.00
208.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

List of figures

List of tables

Preface

About the contributors

Chapter 1: Implementation of light-scattering instrumentation: innovation, design and development

Abstract:

Glossary

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Application and need

1.3 Innovation

1.3.1 Innovation strategies

1.4 Do the right thing

1.5 Funding

1.6 The prototype

1.7 How to keep ahead of the competition – design in saleability!

1.8 The evolutionary history of the NS4910 protein aggregation monitor (PAM)

1.9 Conclusions

1.11 Acknowledgements

Chapter 2: Planar micromanipulation on microconveyor platforms: recent developments

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Microconveyor platforms for micromanipulation

2.3 Manipulation of parts on microconveyor platforms: an integrated approach for programmable force field design and platform programming

2.4 Future research directions and conclusions

Chapter 3: Single-axis arm designed with an ultrasonic motor: basic active/passive joint torque control

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Single-axis arm designed with an ultrasonic motor

3.3 Control system

3.4 Example of application

3.5 Conclusions

Chapter 4: Signal processing for tool condition monitoring: from wavelet analysis to sparse decomposition

Abstract:

4.1 Overview of tool condition monitoring and signal processing issues

4.2 Signal space, linear system and Fourier transform

4.3 Wavelet analysis

4.4 Sparse coding

4.5 Applications

4.6 Conclusions

Chapter 5: ANN modelling of fractal dimension in machining

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Basic considerations

5.3 CNC end milling

5.4 CNC turning

5.5 Cylindrical grinding

5.6 Electrical discharge machining

5.7 Conclusion

Chapter 6: Predicting forces and damage in drilling of polymer composites: soft computing techniques

Abstract:

6.1 Drilling of polymer composites

6.2 Soft computing techniques

Chapter 7: Minimising burr size in drilling: integrating response surface methodology with particle swarm optimisation

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Response surface methodology

7.3 Particle swarm optimisation

7.4 Experimental details

7.5 Results and discussion

7.6 Conclusions

Chapter 8: Single-point incremental forming of polymers

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Theoretical framework

8.3 Experimental background

8.4 Results and discussion

8.5 Conclusions

8.6 Acknowledgment

Index

Description

This book, the first in the Woodhead Publishing Reviews: Mechanical Engineering Series, is a collection of high quality articles (full research articles, review articles and cases studies) with a special emphasis on research and development in mechatronics and manufacturing engineering. Mechatronics is the blending of mechanical, electronic, and computer engineering into an integrated design. Today, mechatronics has a significant and increasing impact on engineering with emphasis on the design, development and operation of manufacturing engineering systems. The main objective of this interdisciplinary engineering field is the study of automata from an engineering perspective, thinking on the design of products and manufacturing processes and systems. Mechatronics and manufacturing systems are well established and executed within a great number of industries including aircraft, automotive and aerospace industries; machine tools, moulds and dies product manufacturing, computers, electronics, semiconductor and communications, and biomedical.

Key Features

  • A collection of high quality articles with a special emphasis on research and development in mechatronics and manufacturing engineering
  • Presents a range of views based on international expertise
  • Written by a highly knowledgeable and well-respected expert in the field

Readership

Aircraft, automotive and aerospace industries; machine tools, molds and dies product manufacturing, computers, electronics, semiconductor and communications, and biomedical.

Details

No. of pages:
388
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857095893
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857091505
Paperback ISBN:
9780081016541

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

J Paulo Davim Editor

J. Paulo Davim received the Ph.D. degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1997, the M.Sc. degree in Mechanical Engineering (materials and manufacturing processes) in 1991, the Mechanical Engineering degree (5 years) in 1986, from the University of Porto (FEUP), the Aggregate title (Full Habilitation) from the University of Coimbra in 2005 and the D.Sc. from London Metropolitan University in 2013. He is Eur Ing by FEANI-Brussels and Senior Chartered Engineer by the Portuguese Institution of Engineers with a MBA and Specialist title in Engineering and Industrial Management. Currently, he is Professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering of the University of Aveiro, Portugal. He has more than 30 years of teaching and research experience in Manufacturing, Materials and Mechanical Engineering with special emphasis in Machining & Tribology. He has also interest in Management & Industrial Engineering and Higher Education for Sustainability & Engineering Education. He has guided large numbers of postdoc, Ph.D. and masters students as well as coordinated & participated in several research projects. He has received several scientific awards. He has worked as evaluator of projects for international research agencies as well as examiner of Ph.D. thesis for many universities. He is the Editor in Chief of several international journals, Guest Editor of journals, books Editor, book Series Editor and Scientific Advisory for many international journals and conferences. Presently, he is an Editorial Board member of 25 international journals and acts as reviewer for more than 80 prestigious Web of Science journals. In addition, he has also published as editor (and co-editor) more than 100 books and as author (and co-author) more than 10 books, 80 book chapters and 400 articles in journals and conferences (more than 200 articles in journals indexed in Web of Science core collection/h-index 45+/6000+ citations and SCOPUS/h-index 52+/8000+ citations).

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Aveiro, Portugal

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.