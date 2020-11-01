Mechanotransduction
1st Edition
Cell Signaling to Cell Response
Description
Mechanotransduction: Cell Signaling to Cell Response is a detailed source of information of the fundamental aspects of mechanotransduction. It covers the cell machinery responsible for the process of mechanotransduction and the manner in which cells respond to an external mechanical stimulus. The effect of mechanical stimulus on individual cells and entire tissues is discussed with an emphasis on the practical results of this physiological process. Mechanotransduction of stem cells and cancerous cells is also covered and future directions in this yet nascent field are presented.
The effect of mechanical loads on our tissues is still not well understood. This book gives insight to the reader about basic processes that occur or may occur in the human body as a result of the application of mechanical stimulus which will lead to therapies using this method in the future. This book has been written with both biomedical engineers and biologists in mind, and is an ideal resource for teaching. This book provides a current status of the conceptual and practical aspects of the field. The book will enable students and professionals to venture further into to this incipient area which is fundamental importance to the biomedical engineering and biology fields.
Key Features
- Covers fundamental concepts of signaling in cells as a result of mechanical stimulus
- Includes physiological results of mechanical stimulus on the human body
- Explores advantages of mechanical loads for the human body
Readership
Advanced undergraduate and graduate students in the biomedical engineering and biology fields; professionals in biomedical engineering and medical fields who carry out research in the area of mechanical stimulus on cells and tissues
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Cell signaling
3. Cell signaling under mechanical stimulus in specific cell types
4. Changes in cell characteristics resulting from mechanical stimulus
5. Tissue mechanotransduction
6. Mechanotherapy
7. Future trends in the field of mechanotransduction
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128178829
About the Author
Paul Sundaram
Paul Sundaram has been working in materials science for the last thirty years. Over the last twelve years, he has focused his research and teaching in the area of biomaterials and the effects of mechanical stimuli on cells. He has approximately 100 publications in journals and conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Mechanical Engineering, University of Puerto Rico
Ratings and Reviews
