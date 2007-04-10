Mechanosensitive Ion Channels, Part A - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121533588, 9780080488639

Mechanosensitive Ion Channels, Part A, Volume 58

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Sidney Simon Dale Benos
Serial Volume Editors: Owen Hamill
eBook ISBN: 9780080488639
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121533588
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th April 2007
Page Count: 448
Table of Contents

Chapter 1.1: The Mechanical Properties of Bilayers Chapter 1.2: Molecular Dynamic Modeling of MS Channels Chapter 1.3: Structures of the Prokaryotic Mechanosensitive Channels MscL and MscS Chapter 1.4: 3.5 Billion Years of Mechanosensory Transduction: Structure and Function of Mechanosensitive Channels in Prokaryotes Chapter 1.5: Activation of Mechanosensitive Ion Channels by Forces Transmitted through Integrins and the Cytoskeleton Chapter 1.6: Thermodynamics of Mechanosensitivity Chapter 1.7: Flexoelectricity and Mechanotransduction Chapter 1.8: Lipid Effects on Mechanosensitive Channels Chapter 1.9: Functional Interactions of the Extracellular Matrix with Mechanosensitive Channels Chapter 1.10: MSCL: The Bacterial Mechanosensitive Channel of Large Conductance Chapter 1.11: The Bacterial Mechanosensitive Channel MscS: Emerging Principles of Gating and Modulation Chapter 1.12: Structure function relations of MscS Chapter 1.13: The MscS Cytoplasmic Domain and its Conformational Changes upon the Channel Gating Chapter 1.14: Microbial TRP Channels and Their Mechanosensitivity Chapter 1.15: MSCS-Like Proteins in Plants Chapter 1.16: Delivering Force and Amplifying Signals in Plant Mechanosensing Chapter 1.17: MS Channels in Tip Growing Systems

Description

Current Topics in Membranes provides a systematic, comprehensive, and rigorous approach to specific topics relevant to the study of cellular membranes. Each volume is a guest edited compendium of membrane biology. This series has been a mainstay for practicing scientists and students interested in this critical field of biology. Articles covered in the volume include The Mechanical Properties of Bilayers; Molecular Dynamic Modeling of MS Channels; Structures of the Prokaryotic Mechanosensitive; Channels MscL and MscS; 3.5 Billion Years of Mechanosensory Transduction: Structure and Function of Mechanosensitive Channels in Prokaryotes; Activation of Mechanosensitive Ion Channels by Forces Transmitted through Integrins and the Cytoskeleton; Thermodynamics of Mechanosensitivity; Flexoelectricity and Mechanotransduction; Lipid Effects on Mechanosensitive Channels; Functional Interactions of the Extracellular Matrix with Mechanosensitive Channels; MSCL: The Bacterial Mechanosensitive Channel of Large Conductance; The Bacterial Mechanosensitive Channel MscS: Emerging Principles of Gating and Modulation; Structure function relations of MscS; The MscS Cytoplasmic Domain and its Conformational Changes upon the Channel Gating; Microbial TRP Channels and Their Mechanosensitivity; MSCS-Like Proteins in Plants; Delivering Force and Amplifying Signals in Plant Mechanosensing; MS Channels in Tip Growing Systems.

Readership

Researchers in cell biology, developmental biology, biochemistry, bioengineering, genetics, immunology, immunochemistry, neuroscience, diabetes, nephrology, embyrology, vascular surgery, cardiology, rheumatology, hematology, bone and joint surgery, cancer research, and angiogenesis.

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080488639
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121533588

About the Serial Editors

Sidney Simon Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Neurobiology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC, USA

Dale Benos Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Alabama, Birmingham, USA

About the Serial Volume Editors

Owen Hamill Serial Volume Editor

