Mechanisms Underlying MIcrobial Symbiosis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081029879

Mechanisms Underlying MIcrobial Symbiosis, Volume 58

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Kerry Oliver Jacob Russell
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081029879
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 310
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
101.00
166.00
119.00
232.68
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Editorial overview: Mechanisms underlying microbial symbiosis
Kerry Oliver and Jacob A. Russell
2. Symbiotic solutions to nitrogen limitation: diversity, genomics, and integration of nitrogen-provisioning symbioses
Allison Hansen
3. Symbiont mediated degradation of recalcitrant polysaccharides in herbivorous insects
John Wertz
4. Regulation of an insect endosymbiosis
Alexandra C. C. Wilson
5. Host-symbiont specificity in insects: underpinning mechanisms and evolution
Yoshitomo Kikuchi
6. Common themes in intracellular reproductive manipulators of arthropods
Martha Hunter
7. Insect symbionts at the interface of plant-insect interactions
Enric Frago
8. Functions and mechanisms of symbionts of insect disease vectors
Kevin Vogel
9. Offensive symbioses: co-option of viruses by parasitoids
Elisabeth Huguet
10. Symbiont produced allelochemicals used in host defense
Steven Perlman

Description

Mechanisms Underlying Microbial Symbiosis, Volume 58 in the Advances in Insect Physiology series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Advances in Insect Physiology series
  • Updated release includes the latest information on mechanisms of microbial synthesis

Readership

Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of Microbial Synthesis

Details

No. of pages:
310
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st June 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780081029879

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Kerry Oliver Serial Volume Editor

Kerry Oliver is at University of Georgia, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Georgia, USA

Jacob Russell Serial Volume Editor

Jacob A. Russell is at Drexel University, PA, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Drexel University, PA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.