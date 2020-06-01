Mechanisms Underlying MIcrobial Symbiosis, Volume 58
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Editorial overview: Mechanisms underlying microbial symbiosis
Kerry Oliver and Jacob A. Russell
2. Symbiotic solutions to nitrogen limitation: diversity, genomics, and integration of nitrogen-provisioning symbioses
Allison Hansen
3. Symbiont mediated degradation of recalcitrant polysaccharides in herbivorous insects
John Wertz
4. Regulation of an insect endosymbiosis
Alexandra C. C. Wilson
5. Host-symbiont specificity in insects: underpinning mechanisms and evolution
Yoshitomo Kikuchi
6. Common themes in intracellular reproductive manipulators of arthropods
Martha Hunter
7. Insect symbionts at the interface of plant-insect interactions
Enric Frago
8. Functions and mechanisms of symbionts of insect disease vectors
Kevin Vogel
9. Offensive symbioses: co-option of viruses by parasitoids
Elisabeth Huguet
10. Symbiont produced allelochemicals used in host defense
Steven Perlman
Description
Mechanisms Underlying Microbial Symbiosis, Volume 58 in the Advances in Insect Physiology series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Advances in Insect Physiology series
- Updated release includes the latest information on mechanisms of microbial synthesis
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of Microbial Synthesis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081029879
About the Serial Volume Editors
Kerry Oliver Serial Volume Editor
Kerry Oliver is at University of Georgia, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Georgia, USA
Jacob Russell Serial Volume Editor
Jacob A. Russell is at Drexel University, PA, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Drexel University, PA, USA