Mechanisms of Toxicity and Metabolism
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Sixth International Congress of Pharmacology
Description
Mechanisms of Toxicity and Metabolism is the sixth volume of the proceedings of the Sixth International Congress of Pharmacology, organized by the Finnish Pharmacological Society and held in Helsinki, Finland, on July 20-25, 1975. Contributors focus on the findings concerning the mechanisms of toxicity and metabolism and the developments in pharmacology and related areas of research. This volume has 24 chapters divided into four sections. After discussing the developmental aspects of drug metabolism and enzyme inhibitors of microbial origin, this book turns its attention to the interrelationships among various enzyme systems and physiological processes that are known to affect the distribution and metabolism of drugs. This text also highlights the reaction mechanisms of cytochrome P-450; the link between microsomal drug oxidation and glucuronidation; and the pharmacokinetics of the first pass effect. The reader is then introduced to the toxicity of food additives and the toxicity and metabolism of plasticizers and plastics. This volume concludes with a chapter that evaluates some of the biochemical and pharmacologic effects of di-2-ethylhexyl phthalate (DEHP). This book will appeal to scientists representing all the major areas of pharmacology, including clinical pharmacology and toxicology, as well as to internists, psychiatrists, neurologists, and anesthesiologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Invited Lectures
Developmental Aspects of Drug Metabolism
Enzyme Inhibitors of Microbial Origin
Drug Metabolism
Symposium on Drug Metabolism: Introductory Remarks
Reaction Mechanisms of Cytochrome P-450
Linkage of Microsomal Drug Oxidation and Glucuronidation
Perspectives of the Relative Importance of Hepatic and Extrahepatic Drug Metabolism
Enterohepatic Circulation and Drug Bioavailability
Pharmacokinetics of the First Pass Effect
Importance of Dose-Threshold for Drug-Induced Tissue Lesions
Symposium on Drug Metabolism: Concluding Remarks
Evaluation of Toxicity of Food Additives
Evaluation of Toxicity of Food Additives: Opening Remarks
Evaluation of Cyclamate and Saccharin
Nitrofuran Compounds as a Food Additive
Synthetic Antioxidants: A Re-appraisal of Safety
Toxicology of Colors as Food Additives
The Role WHO in the Evaluation of the Toxicity of Food Additives
Concluding Remarks
Toxicity and Metabolism of Plasticizers and Plastics
Leachable Components and Biocompatibility of PVC Medical Devices
The Release of Plasticizers from PVC Tubing
Contamination of Blood with Phthalate Esters
Metabolism and Acute Lung Toxicity of Solubilized di(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate (DEHP) in Rats
Toxicity of Phthalate Esters to Tissue Cultures
Metabolism and Autoradiographic Localization of Di-2-Ethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) in Mice and Model Ecosystem
Some Biochemical and Pharmacologie Effects of Di-2-Ethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP)
Contents of Volumes 1—6
Subject Index
