Mechanisms of Toxicity and Metabolism is the sixth volume of the proceedings of the Sixth International Congress of Pharmacology, organized by the Finnish Pharmacological Society and held in Helsinki, Finland, on July 20-25, 1975. Contributors focus on the findings concerning the mechanisms of toxicity and metabolism and the developments in pharmacology and related areas of research. This volume has 24 chapters divided into four sections. After discussing the developmental aspects of drug metabolism and enzyme inhibitors of microbial origin, this book turns its attention to the interrelationships among various enzyme systems and physiological processes that are known to affect the distribution and metabolism of drugs. This text also highlights the reaction mechanisms of cytochrome P-450; the link between microsomal drug oxidation and glucuronidation; and the pharmacokinetics of the first pass effect. The reader is then introduced to the toxicity of food additives and the toxicity and metabolism of plasticizers and plastics. This volume concludes with a chapter that evaluates some of the biochemical and pharmacologic effects of di-2-ethylhexyl phthalate (DEHP). This book will appeal to scientists representing all the major areas of pharmacology, including clinical pharmacology and toxicology, as well as to internists, psychiatrists, neurologists, and anesthesiologists.