Mechanisms of Toxicity and Metabolism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080205441, 9781483145693

Mechanisms of Toxicity and Metabolism

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Sixth International Congress of Pharmacology

Editors: N. T. Kärki
eBook ISBN: 9781483145693
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 268
Description

Mechanisms of Toxicity and Metabolism is the sixth volume of the proceedings of the Sixth International Congress of Pharmacology, organized by the Finnish Pharmacological Society and held in Helsinki, Finland, on July 20-25, 1975. Contributors focus on the findings concerning the mechanisms of toxicity and metabolism and the developments in pharmacology and related areas of research. This volume has 24 chapters divided into four sections. After discussing the developmental aspects of drug metabolism and enzyme inhibitors of microbial origin, this book turns its attention to the interrelationships among various enzyme systems and physiological processes that are known to affect the distribution and metabolism of drugs. This text also highlights the reaction mechanisms of cytochrome P-450; the link between microsomal drug oxidation and glucuronidation; and the pharmacokinetics of the first pass effect. The reader is then introduced to the toxicity of food additives and the toxicity and metabolism of plasticizers and plastics. This volume concludes with a chapter that evaluates some of the biochemical and pharmacologic effects of di-2-ethylhexyl phthalate (DEHP). This book will appeal to scientists representing all the major areas of pharmacology, including clinical pharmacology and toxicology, as well as to internists, psychiatrists, neurologists, and anesthesiologists.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Invited Lectures

Developmental Aspects of Drug Metabolism

Enzyme Inhibitors of Microbial Origin

Drug Metabolism

Symposium on Drug Metabolism: Introductory Remarks

Reaction Mechanisms of Cytochrome P-450

Linkage of Microsomal Drug Oxidation and Glucuronidation

Perspectives of the Relative Importance of Hepatic and Extrahepatic Drug Metabolism

Enterohepatic Circulation and Drug Bioavailability

Pharmacokinetics of the First Pass Effect

Importance of Dose-Threshold for Drug-Induced Tissue Lesions

Symposium on Drug Metabolism: Concluding Remarks

Evaluation of Toxicity of Food Additives

Evaluation of Toxicity of Food Additives: Opening Remarks

Evaluation of Cyclamate and Saccharin

Nitrofuran Compounds as a Food Additive

Synthetic Antioxidants: A Re-appraisal of Safety

Toxicology of Colors as Food Additives

The Role WHO in the Evaluation of the Toxicity of Food Additives

Concluding Remarks

Toxicity and Metabolism of Plasticizers and Plastics

Leachable Components and Biocompatibility of PVC Medical Devices

The Release of Plasticizers from PVC Tubing

Contamination of Blood with Phthalate Esters

Metabolism and Acute Lung Toxicity of Solubilized di(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate (DEHP) in Rats

Toxicity of Phthalate Esters to Tissue Cultures

Metabolism and Autoradiographic Localization of Di-2-Ethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) in Mice and Model Ecosystem

Some Biochemical and Pharmacologie Effects of Di-2-Ethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP)

Contents of Volumes 1—6

Subject Index


