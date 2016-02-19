Mechanisms in Bioenergetics
Mechanisms in Bioenergetics covers the proceedings of the eighth conference on ""Mechanisms in Bioenergetics"" held in Pugnochiuso, Italy on May 1-4, 1972. This book is organized into three parts, encompassing 43 chapters that discuss bioenergetics in mitochondria, chloroplasts, chromatophores, and bacterial protoplast membranes. It summarizes the structure and dynamics of energy-transducing membranes, molecular basis of membrane transport, and energy coupling mechanisms.
The first part of the book describes various aspects of structure and dynamics of energy transducing membranes. This includes their chemiosmotic coupling, reflection coefficients, structural transformation, redox properties, and circular dichroism studies. This is followed by considerable chapters discussing chemiosmotic theory of transport and metabolism, ion channel phosphorylation paths in cell membrane, and kinetics of metabolite anion uptake in mitochondria. Other topics covered are mitochondrial Ca2+-binding glycoprotein and sucrose-dependent sugar transport across artificial lipid membranes. This book also looks into the enzyme interaction in mitochondrial membrane. It also discusses the relation of hydrogen uptake to electron flow in photosynthetic bacteria and purine nucleotides and fatty acids in energy coupling.
The concluding section deals with the mechanisms of energy coupling, including mechanism of respiration-driven proton, role of mitochondrial energy transfer factors, and energy in mitochondrial respiration. The behavior of cytochromes b and c of pigeon heart and in the energized mitochondrial membrane is also described. Finally, this book considers the effect of adenosine-containing compounds competitively inhibiting the mitochondrial transhydrogenase reaction.
Researchers and students who are interested in bioenergetics and energy-transducing membranes will benefit from this book.
Structure and Dynamics of Energy Transducing Membranes
Biochemical Properties of Purified Membrane Preparations from Rhodospirillum rubrum
Membrane Particles of Mitochondria
Chemiosmotic Coupling in Cytochrome Oxidase Vesicles
Determination of Reflection Coefficients and Stacking of Acridine Dyes as Tests to Discriminate between Electrogenic and Electroneutral Proton Pumps
Structural Transformation in the Molecular Core of Mitochondrial Membranes during Change in Energy State
The Use of Modified Nucleotides in Studies of Translocation and Oxidative Phosphorylation in Rat Liver Mitochondria
ATP and pH Dependence of the Redox Properties of Cytochrome b565 in the Mitochondrial Membrane
Interaction of Quinacrine with Submitochondrial Membrane of Beef Heart
Circular Dichroism Studies in the Soret Region of Beef Heart Mitochondrial Membrane Fragments
The Response of Probes to the Movement of Ions in Mitochondria
Studies of a Rapidly-Phosphorylated, Membrane-Bound, Mitochondrial Protein
A Study of the Effect of Ruthenium Containing Compounds on Calcium Translocation and Respiration in Mitochondria
The Inhibition of Hamster Brown Adipose Tissue Mitochondrial Respiration by Condensation of the Matrix
Molecular Basis of Membrane Transport
The Chemiosmotic Theory of Transport and Metabolism
Alternating Paths of Phosphorylation of the Sodium and Potassium Ion Pump of Plasma Membranes
Calcium Transport and ATP Turnover in the Sarcoplasmic Membrane
Effect of Cations and pH on the Kinetics of Uptake of Metabolite Anions in Mitochondria
Experimental Demonstration of the Reorienting (Mobile) Carrier Mechanism Exemplified by the Mitochondrial Adenine Nucleotide Translocator
Bicarbonate Uptake into the Chloroplast Stroma
Further Studies on the Mitochondrial Ca2+- Binding Glycoprotein
Sucrase-Dependent Sugar Transport across Artificial Lipid Membranes
Interaction of ADP, Atractyloside, and Gummiferin on the ADP Translocase of the Inner Mitochondrial Membrane
The Relation of H+- Uptake to Electron Flow in Photosynthetic Bacteria
Quantitative Aspects of the Phosphate Translocator of Mitochondria as Revealed by Its Mersalyl Sensitivity
Purine Nucleotides and Fatty Acids in Energy Coupling of Mitochondria from Brown Adipose Tissue
Prostaglandin E1, Anti-Inflammatory Agents, and Calcium: Interactions at the Mitochondrial Membrane
Study of the Kinetics and the Specificity of the Oxoglutarate Carrier in Rat Liver Mitochondria
Energy Coupling Mechanisms
Indications for a Dual Respiratory Chain in Mitochondria
Mitochondrial Cytochromes b and Their Possible Role in Energy Conservation
Constraints on Energy-Coupled Electron Flow at Site 11 in Pigeon Heart Mitochondria
Mechanism of the Respiration-Driven Proton Translocation in Mitochondria
Role of Mitochondrial Energy Transfer Factors
Newer Knowledge of the Regulatory Properties of Succinate Dehydrogenase
Further Observations on the Action of Tellurite on Mitochondria
Energy-Linked Uptake of Ca2+ Supported by Carbon Dioxide: Inhibition by Diamox
Energy Transduction in Mitochondrial Respiration
Behaviour of Cytochromes b and c of Pigeon Heart Mitochondria in the Presence of ATP: Measured Oxidation-Reduction Potentials
On the Behaviour of Cytochrome b in the Energized Mitochondrial Membrane
Low Spin Ferricytochrome a3 : High Energy State or Intrinsic Probe?
The Binding of Azide to Cytochromec Oxidase
Site-Specific Inhibitors of Mitochondrial Nicotinamide Nucleotide Transhydrogenase
Studies on ATPase Complexes Isolated from Wild Type and Oligomyein Resistant Strains of Saccharomyces cerevisiae
On the Mechanism of Action of Oligomycin
- 636
- English
- © Academic Press 1973
- 1st January 1973
- Academic Press
- 9780323144155
Giovanni Azzone
Giovanni Azzone has served as Chairman of the Evaluation Committee and member of the Board of Management of the Office of Internal Control of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers. He has published in International Journal of Public Sector Management, Journal of Organizational Change Management, and Studies in Higher Education.
Affiliations and Expertise
Politecnico di Milano