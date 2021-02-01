Mechanisms and Therapy of Liver Cancer, Volume 149
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction and molecular classification of HCC
Devanand Sarkar
2. Signaling Pathways in Liver Cancer
Augusto Villanueva
3. HCV and HCC
Ratna B. Ray
4. NASH and HCC
Arun Sanyal
5. Microbiome and Metabolic Abnormalities in HCC
Matam Vijay-Kumar (Vijay)
6. Systemic Therapy of Liver Cancer
Ahmed Omar Kaseb
7. Immunotherapy of Liver Cancer
Renuka Iyer
8. Desmoplastic Tumor Microenvironment and Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Progression: Mechanisms and Therapeutic Implications
Alphonse Sirica
Description
The incidence and mortality of liver cancer is alarmingly increasing and currently there is no effective therapy for the advanced disease. Research on liver cancer has gained significant momentum because of its direct causative association with obesity-induced fatty liver disease. The literature on liver cancer is moving fast with exciting, novel findings. This thematic volume provides valuable updated information on epidemiology, molecular pathogenesis and therapeutic approaches of liver cancer.
Key Features
- Provides the latest information on liver cancer research
- Offers outstanding and original reviews on a range of topics focused on liver cancer
- Serves as an indispensable reference on liver cancer for researchers and students alike
Readership
Researchers and students in basic and translational cancer research, with special emphasis on liver diseases and liver cancer, as well as related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology and cell and molecular biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128240304
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Paul Fisher
Paul B. Fisher, MPh, PhD, FNAI, Professor and Chairman, Department of Human and Molecular Genetics, Director, VCU Institute of Molecular Medicine Thelma Newmeyer Corman Chair in Cancer Research in the VCU Massey Cancer Center, VCU, School of Medicine, Richmond, VA, and Emeritus Professor, Columbia University, College of Physicians & Surgeons, New York, NY. Dr. Fisher is among the top 10% of NIH funded investigators over the past 35-years, published approximately 600 papers and reviews, and has 55 issued patents. He pioneered novel gene/discovery approaches (subtraction hybridization), developed innovative therapeutic approaches (Cancer Terminator Viruses), presented numerous named and distinguished lectures, founded several start-up companies, was Virginia Outstanding Scientist of 2014 and elected to the National Academy of Inventors in 2018. Dr. Fisher is a prominent nationally and internationally recognized cancer research scientist focusing on understanding the molecular and biochemical basis of cancer development and progression to metastasis and using this garnered information to develop innovative approaches for diagnosing and treating cancer. He discovered and patented novel genes and gene promoters relevant to cancer growth control, differentiation and apoptosis. His discoveries include the first cloning of p21 (CDK inhibitor), human polynucleotide phosphorylase, mda-9/syntenin (a pro-metastatic gene), mda-5 and mda-7/IL-24, which has shown promising clinical activity in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with advanced cancers. Dr. Fisher alsohas a documented track record as a successful seasoned entrepreneur. He was Founder and Director of GenQuest Incorporated, a functional genomics company, which merged with Corixa Corporation in 1998, traded on NASDAQ and was acquired by GlaxoSmithKline in 2006. He discovered the cancer-specific PEG-Prom, which is the core technology of Cancer Targeting Systems (CTS, Inc.), a Virginia/Maryland-based company (at Johns Hopkins Medical Center) focusing on imaging and therapy (“theranostics”) of metastatic cancer (2014) by Drs. Fisher and Martin G. Pomper. He co-founded InVaMet Therapeutics (IVMT) and InterLeukin Combinatorial Therapies (ILCT) with Dr. Webster K. Cavenee (UCSD) (2017/2018).
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Molecular Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University, VA, USA
Devanand Sarkar
Dr. Sarkar received his MBBS from Dhaka Medical College, Bangladesh and PhD from Nagoya University, Japan. After postdoctoral training in Columbia University, NY he joined Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) as a faculty where he is now a Professor in the Department of Human and Molecular Genetics, and Associate Director of Education and Training at Massey Cancer Center. Dr. Sarkar’s research focuses on identifying novel regulators of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), especially obesity-induced HCC, and developing targeted gene- and immunotherapy based on the accrued knowledge. Dr. Sarkar has published more than 280 papers and his research is funded by NCI, NIDDK and DOD.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor in the Department of Human and Molecular Genetics, and Associate Director of Education and Training at Massey Cancer Center, Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.