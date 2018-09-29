Mechanisms and Manifestations of Obesity in Lung Disease
1st Edition
Description
Mechanisms and Manifestations of Obesity in Lung Disease is a complete resource on the epidemiology and molecular mechanisms related to obesity and lung disease. Obesity has not simply changed the epidemiology of pulmonary disease, it has had a profound impact on the pathophysiology of common pulmonary diseases. As the obesity epidemic has taken hold throughout the developed world, scientists and clinicians are now challenged with identifying the mechanisms by which obesity alters lung health and the pathogenesis of lung diseases. This book is an important new resource for both clinicians and scientists dealing with these new health problems in pulmonary medicine.
Key Features
- Presents an all-in-one resource that describes the impact of obesity on the development and severity of lung disease
- Details the molecular and immunologic mechanisms by which obesity impacts the pathogenesis and outcomes of lung disease
- Includes contributions from authors who are internationally recognized as leaders in the area of obesity and lung disease
Readership
Adult and pediatric pulmonologists, adult and pediatric intensivists, Ph.D. scientists, pulmonary and critical care subspecialty fellows, postdoctoral fellows, and graduate students
Table of Contents
1. Adipose Tissue Metabolism and Inflammation in Obesity
2. Complex Interface Between Immunity and Metabolism: The Lung as a Target Organ
3. Obesity and Lung Function: From Childhood to Adulthood
4. Obesity and Obstructive Lung Disease: An Epidemiologic Review
5. Mechanistic Insights from Human Studies of Asthma
6. Obesity and Asthma: What Have We Learned from Animal Models?
7. Obesity, Mitochondrial Dysfunction, and Obstructive Lung Disease
8. Metabolic Syndrome and Sleep Apnea: A Bidirectional Relationship
9. Obesity and Pulmonary Hypertension
10. Influence of Obesity on the Response to Influenza Infection and Vaccination
11. Obesity and the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
12. Obesity and the Microbiome: Big Changes on a Small Scale?
13. Apolipoproteins as Context-Dependent Regulators of Lung Inflammation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 353
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 29th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128135549
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128135532
About the Author
Richard Johnston
Richard A. Johnston, Ph.D. is currently a Research Pharmacologist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and an Adjunct Associate Professor at West Virginia University. Dr. Johnston was bestowed with the degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Pharmacology and Toxicology from West Virginia University and subsequently completed a post-doctoral fellowship in the area of lung biology and respiratory disease at the Harvard School of Public Health. Before arriving at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Johnston was an Assistant Professor at The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston and The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. Dr. Johnston is a member of the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, the American Physiological Society, and the American Thoracic Society. As an active member of the American Thoracic Society and for his contributions to the field of pulmonary medicine, Dr. Johnston was recently designated as an American Thoracic Society Fellow. Dr. Johnston has been a member of National Institutes of Health Study Sections and has been a peer reviewer for over fifteen scientific journals. Dr. Johnston’s research career has focused on understanding the impact of obesity and adipocytokines on lung injury, lung inflammation, and airway hyperresponsiveness in response to air pollution and occupational sensitizers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Critical Care Medicine, Department of Pediatrics, McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, Houston, TX, United States
Benjamin Suratt
Dr. Suratt is a Professor of Medicine and Cell & Molecular Biology; Vice Chair of Medicine for Academic Affairs; and the Associate Chief of Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine in the Department of Medicine at the University of Vermont College of Medicine. He is an active member of over 10 professional organizations including the American Thoracic Society, the Society of Critical Care Medicine, and the American College of Chest Physicians. Dr. Suratt's research career has focused on the role of innate immunity in the pathogenesis of critical illness, particularly ARDS. His recent work has focused on host factors, such as obesity and elements of the metabolic syndrome, and their influence on inflammatory response in the development of and outcomes from critical illness.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine and Cell & Molecular Biology; Vice Chair of Medicine for Academic Affairs; Associate Chief, Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine; Associate Director, Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine Fellowship Training Program, Department of Medicine, University of Vermont