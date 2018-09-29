Mechanisms and Manifestations of Obesity in Lung Disease

Richard A. Johnston, Ph.D. is currently a Research Pharmacologist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and an Adjunct Associate Professor at West Virginia University. Dr. Johnston was bestowed with the degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Pharmacology and Toxicology from West Virginia University and subsequently completed a post-doctoral fellowship in the area of lung biology and respiratory disease at the Harvard School of Public Health. Before arriving at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Johnston was an Assistant Professor at The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston and The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. Dr. Johnston is a member of the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, the American Physiological Society, and the American Thoracic Society. As an active member of the American Thoracic Society and for his contributions to the field of pulmonary medicine, Dr. Johnston was recently designated as an American Thoracic Society Fellow. Dr. Johnston has been a member of National Institutes of Health Study Sections and has been a peer reviewer for over fifteen scientific journals. Dr. Johnston’s research career has focused on understanding the impact of obesity and adipocytokines on lung injury, lung inflammation, and airway hyperresponsiveness in response to air pollution and occupational sensitizers.