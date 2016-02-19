Developments in Geotectonics, 17: Mechanism of Graben Formation covers the papers of an ICG Symposium held during the 17th IUGG General Assembly in Canberra, Australia on December 5, 1979. The book focuses on the formation, behavior, and mechanisms of grabens. The selection first offers information on crustal doming and the mechanism of continental rifting, mechanisms of continental riftogenesis, and thermal regimes, mantle diapirs, and crustal stresses of continental rifts. The text then ponders on crustal uplift and the propagation of failure zones and parameterized rift development and upper mantle anomalies. The publication surveys the continental rift system of the Rhinegraben-structure, physical properties, and dynamical processes and an example of the intrusion of asthenospheric material into the lithosphere as the cause of disruption of lithospheric plates. Regional stress field and rifting in Western Europe and the nature of greenstone belts in the Precambrian are also discussed. The selection is a dependable source of information for geologists and readers interested in the formation of grabens.

Table of Contents



Preface

Modeling Graben Formation

Crustal Doming and the Mechanism of Continental Rifting

Mechanisms of Continental Riftogenesis

Thermal Regimes, Mantle Diapirs, and Crustal Stresses of Continental Rifts

Crustal Uplift and the Propagation of Failure Zones

Parameterized Rift Development and Upper Mantle Anomalies

The Central European Graben System: Rifting Imitated by Clay Modelling

Crust and Mantle Structure

The Continental Rift System of the Rhinegraben — Structure, Physical Properties and Dynamical Processes

The Baikal Rift: An Example of the Intrusion of Asthenospheric Material into the Lithosphere as the Cause of Disruption of Lithospheric Plates

Stress Regime, Strain Release and Geothermal Implications

Regional Stress Field and Rifting in Western Europe

Rhinegraben: Horizontal Stylolites Indicating Stress Regimes of Earlier Stages of Rifting

Recent Height Changes in the Central Segment of the Rhinegraben and its Adjacent Shoulders

Geothermal Systems in the Upper Rhine Graben and Northern Black Forest: A Chemical and Stable Isotope Study

A Model for Hydrothermal Convection in the Rhine Graben and its Tectonic Implications

Geological Contributions: Active Rifts

Graben Formation — The Maltese Islands — A Case History

Two Phases of Cretaceous—Tertiary Magmatism in the Eastern Desert of Egypt: Paleomagnetic, Chemical and K-Ar Evidence

Geological Contributions: Extinct Rift Valleys

On the Nature of Greenstone Belts in the Precambrian

Aulacogens of Ancient Platforms: Problems of their Origin and Tectonic Development

Epilogue

