Mechanism of Graben Formation
1st Edition
Selected Papers of an ICG Symposium Held During the 17th IUGG General Assembly, Canberra, Australia, December 5, 1979
Description
Developments in Geotectonics, 17: Mechanism of Graben Formation covers the papers of an ICG Symposium held during the 17th IUGG General Assembly in Canberra, Australia on December 5, 1979. The book focuses on the formation, behavior, and mechanisms of grabens.
The selection first offers information on crustal doming and the mechanism of continental rifting, mechanisms of continental riftogenesis, and thermal regimes, mantle diapirs, and crustal stresses of continental rifts. The text then ponders on crustal uplift and the propagation of failure zones and parameterized rift development and upper mantle anomalies.
The publication surveys the continental rift system of the Rhinegraben-structure, physical properties, and dynamical processes and an example of the intrusion of asthenospheric material into the lithosphere as the cause of disruption of lithospheric plates. Regional stress field and rifting in Western Europe and the nature of greenstone belts in the Precambrian are also discussed.
The selection is a dependable source of information for geologists and readers interested in the formation of grabens.
Table of Contents
Preface
Modeling Graben Formation
Crustal Doming and the Mechanism of Continental Rifting
Mechanisms of Continental Riftogenesis
Thermal Regimes, Mantle Diapirs, and Crustal Stresses of Continental Rifts
Crustal Uplift and the Propagation of Failure Zones
Parameterized Rift Development and Upper Mantle Anomalies
The Central European Graben System: Rifting Imitated by Clay Modelling
Crust and Mantle Structure
The Continental Rift System of the Rhinegraben — Structure, Physical Properties and Dynamical Processes
The Baikal Rift: An Example of the Intrusion of Asthenospheric Material into the Lithosphere as the Cause of Disruption of Lithospheric Plates
Stress Regime, Strain Release and Geothermal Implications
Regional Stress Field and Rifting in Western Europe
Rhinegraben: Horizontal Stylolites Indicating Stress Regimes of Earlier Stages of Rifting
Recent Height Changes in the Central Segment of the Rhinegraben and its Adjacent Shoulders
Geothermal Systems in the Upper Rhine Graben and Northern Black Forest: A Chemical and Stable Isotope Study
A Model for Hydrothermal Convection in the Rhine Graben and its Tectonic Implications
Geological Contributions: Active Rifts
Graben Formation — The Maltese Islands — A Case History
Two Phases of Cretaceous—Tertiary Magmatism in the Eastern Desert of Egypt: Paleomagnetic, Chemical and K-Ar Evidence
Geological Contributions: Extinct Rift Valleys
On the Nature of Greenstone Belts in the Precambrian
Aulacogens of Ancient Platforms: Problems of their Origin and Tectonic Development
Epilogue
Mechanism of Graben Formation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 274
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483275444