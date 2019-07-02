Mechanics - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780750628969, 9780080503479

Mechanics

3rd Edition

Volume 1

Authors: L D Landau E.M. Lifshitz
eBook ISBN: 9780080503479
Paperback ISBN: 9780750628969
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 29th January 1982
Page Count: 224
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
5500.00
4125.00
4125.00
4125.00
4400.00
4125.00
4125.00
4400.00
70.91
49.64
49.64
49.64
56.73
49.64
49.64
56.73
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
60.00
42.00
42.00
42.00
48.00
42.00
42.00
48.00
53.99
37.79
37.79
37.79
43.19
37.79
37.79
43.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
59.95
41.97
41.97
41.97
47.96
41.97
41.97
47.96
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Devoted to the foundation of mechanics, namely classical Newtonian mechanics, the subject is based mainly on Galileo's principle of relativity and Hamilton's principle of least action. The exposition is simple and leads to the most complete direct means of solving problems in mechanics.

The final sections on adiabatic invariants have been revised and augmented. In addition a short biography of L D Landau has been inserted.

Readership

For final year undergraduates, postgraduates, and research workers in theoretical physics and physics.

Table of Contents

The equations of motion; Conservation laws; Integration of equations of motions; Collisions between particles; Small oscillations; Motion of a rigid body; Canonical equations.

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080503479
Paperback ISBN:
9780750628969

About the Author

L D Landau

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Physical Problems, U.S.S.R. Academy of Sciences

E.M. Lifshitz

Reviews

"The Landau and Lifshitz series is almost uniformly excellent... the level is appropriate in advanced undergraduate or beginning graduate students" Philip B Burt Clemson University USA "An outstanding book for advanced students" John H Lienhard MIT University USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.