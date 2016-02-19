Mechanics of Structured Media - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444419835, 9781483164137

Mechanics of Structured Media

1st Edition

Proceedings of the International Symposium on the Mechanical Behaviour of Structured Media, Ottawa, May 18-21, 1981

Editors: A.P.S. Selvadurai
eBook ISBN: 9781483164137
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 512
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
39.89
39.89
39.89
45.59
39.89
39.89
45.59
93.95
65.77
65.77
65.77
75.16
65.77
65.77
75.16
70.95
49.66
49.66
49.66
56.76
49.66
49.66
56.76
131.77
92.24
92.24
92.24
105.42
92.24
92.24
105.42
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781483164137

About the Editor

A.P.S. Selvadurai

Affiliations and Expertise

McGill University, Montreal, Canada

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.