Mechanics of Structured Media
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Symposium on the Mechanical Behaviour of Structured Media, Ottawa, May 18-21, 1981
Editors: A.P.S. Selvadurai
eBook ISBN: 9781483164137
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 512
Details
About the Editor
A.P.S. Selvadurai
Affiliations and Expertise
McGill University, Montreal, Canada
