Mechanics of Particulate Materials, Volume 30
1st Edition
Authors: J. Feda
eBook ISBN: 9780444600844
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 448
Reviews
@qu:Professor Feda has done a service to all sides of industry by bringing together in one volume, not only his own work over the last twenty years, but a review of the whole field of particulate mechanics... Can be strongly recommended. @source: Scientific Press
