Mechanics of Liquids and Gases
2nd Edition
International Series of Monographs in Aeronautics and Astronautics: Division II: Aerodynamics
Description
Mechanics of Liquids and Gases, Second Edition is a 10-chapter text that covers significant revisions concerning the dynamics of an ideal gas, a viscous liquid and a viscous gas.
After an expanded introduction to the fundamental properties and methods of the mechanics of fluids, this edition goes on dealing with the kinetics and general questions of dynamics. The next chapters describe the one-dimensional pipe flow of a gas with friction, the elementary theory of the shock tube; Riemann's theory of the wave propagation of finite intensity, and the theory of plane subsonic and supersonic flows. Other chapters consider the elements of the theory of three-dimensional subsonic and supersonic flows past bodies; the fluctuating laminar flow in a uniform pipe of circular cross-section; the hydrodynamic theory of lubrication; the variational principle of Helmholtz; and the theory of plane and axisymmetric laminar jets. The remaining chapters look into the semi-empirical theories of turbulence and their application in the analysis of axisymmetric jets, with and without swirl, and in the calculation of the resistance of rough plates. These chapters also discuss the dynamics of a viscous gas and the elements of the theory of laminar and turbulent boundary layers at high speeds.
This book will be of value to mechanical engineers, physicists, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Foreword to the Second Edition
Introduction
1. The Mechanics of Fluids as a Subject. The Fundamental Properties of Liquid and Gaseous Media
2. The Basic Methods of the Mechanics of Fluids, the Fields of Application and the Principal Problems
3. A Brief Survey of the Development of the Mechanics of Fluids. From the Hydromechanics of the Ancients to the Newtonian Period
4. The Period of Euler and Bernoulli. Hydromechanics in the Nineteenth Century
5. The Development of the Mechanics of Fluids in the First Half of the Twentieth Century
Chapter 1 Kinematics of a Continuous Medium
6. Consideration of the Motion of a Continuous Medium. Velocity Field. Streamlines and Particle Paths. Stream Tubes and Particle Streams
7. The Velocity Field of a Continuous Medium in the Neighborhood of a Point. The First Theorem of Helmholtz
8. Vortex Lines and Tubes. Second Theorem of Helmholtz. Strength of the Vortex Tube and its Connection with the Circulation
9. Rate of Strain Tensor
10. The Acceleration of a Fluid Particle. Kelvin's Theorem
11. Some Points on Tensor Calculus
Chapter 2 General Equations and Theorems of Motion of a Continuous Medium
12. Distribution of Mass in a Continuous Medium. The Stress Tensor and Its Symmetry
13. The Continuity Equation. Momentum Equations
14. The Law of Conservation of Energy and the Energy Equation
15. Particular Applications of the General Theorems on the Dynamics of a System to a Continuous Medium
16. General Equations of Hydrostatic Equilibrium. Atmospheric Equilibrium. Approximate Barometric Formulae
17. Equilibrium of an Incompressible Fluid. Equilibrium of a Rotating Fluid
18. Pressure of a Heavy Incompressible Liquid on the Surface of a Body. Force and Moment Acting on the Body
Chapter 3 Fundamental Equations and Theorems of the Dynamics of an Ideal Liquid and Gas
19. An Ideal Fluid. Fundamental Equations of Motion
20. Bernoulli's Theorem
21. The Equation of Energy in the Adiabatic Motion of a Perfect Ideal Gas
22. The Velocity of Propagation of Small Disturbances in an Ideal Gas
23. The Subsonic and Supersonic Flow of a Gas. The Numbers M and λ. Isentropic Formulae
Chapter 4 One-Dimensional Flow of an Ideal Gas
24. One-dimensional Steady Motion of a Gas in a Tube of Varying Cross-section
25. The Flow of Gas through a Nozzle
26. An Example of Non-adiabatic Motion of a Gas
27. One-dimensional Flow of a Gas in a Tube with Frictional Resistance
28. Plane Shock Waves (Compression Discontinuities)
29. The Change of Speed and Thermodynamic Variables of a Gas Passing through a Normal Shock
30. The Speed of Propagation of a Shock Wave and of the Accompanying Flow behind it
31. The Effect of a Shock Wave on the Pressure in the Chamber of a Jet Engine. Velocity Measurements in Supersonic Flow
32. Unsteady One-dimensional Flow of an Ideal Gas. Propagation of Disturbances of Finite Intensity
33. Elementary Theory of the Shock Tube
Chapter 5 Plane Irrotational Flow of an Ideal Incompressible Fluid
34. The Theorems of Kelvin and Lagrange: Conditions for the Existence of Irrotational Flow
35. The Velocity Potential and its Definition for a Given Velocity Field
36. The Lagrange-Cauchy Integral. Some General Properties of Irrotational Flow of an Ideal Incompressible Fluid in a Simply-connected Domain
37. Plane Irrotational Flow of an Incompressible Fluid. The Application of Functions of a Complex Variable
38. Examples of Plane Flows
39. Flow past a Circular Cylinder without Circulation
40. Flow past a Circular Cylinder with Circulation
41. The External Flow past a Wing Profile
42. The Zhukovskii—Chaplygin Hypothesis; the Formula for the Circulation
43. Examples of the Application of the Method of Conformai Mapping. Flow past an Ellipse and a Flat Plate
44. The Theoretical Wing Profiles of Zhukovskii and Chaplygin
45. The Calculation of Flow past a Wing Profile of Arbitrary Shape
46. Zhukovskii's Theorem on the Lift of a Wing; the Formula for the Coefficient of Lift
47. Chaplygin's Formulae for the Resultant Vector and the Resultant Moment of the Pressure Forces on an Aerofoil
48. Lift and Moment Coefficients of Theoretical Wing Profiles
49. The Flow past a Slightly Curved Arc of Arbitrary Shape (The Thin Aerofoil Theory)
50. Zhukovskii's Theorem on the Lift of Aerofoils in Cascades
51. The Flow past a Cascade of Flat Plates
52. Discontinuous Flows
53. Applications of the Method of Conformai Mapping to Discontinuous Flows
Chapter 6 Plane Irrotational Flow of an Ideal Gas
54. The Basic Equations of Motion and Their Linearization
55. Subsonic Flow past a Thin Aerofoil
56. Supersonic Flow past a Thin Aerofoil
57. The Symmetric Supersonic Flow past a Wedge. Oblique Shock Waves
58. Supersonic Flow past a Convex Corner
59. The Equations of Gas Dynamics in the Hodograph Plane
60. The Effect of Compressibility on Pressure Distribution in Subsonic Flow
61. The Transcritical Flow past a Wing Profile
62. Zhukovskii's Theorem on the Lift of Aerofoils in Cascades in Subcritical Flow
63. The General Properties of the Characteristics
Chapter 7 Three-Dimensional Irrotational Flow of Liquids and Gases
64. Differential Operators in Orthogonal Curvilinear Coordinates
65. The Velocity Potentials of Some Simple Three-dimensional Flows
66. The Velocity Field round a Vortex System; the Biot-Savart Formula
67. The Potential of the Velocity Field of a Closed Vortex Line
68. The Stream Function in Three-dimensional Flows
69. The Flow past a Sphere. D'Alembert's Paradox
70. The Equations of Axially Symmetric Motion. The Flow in a Duct
71. Axi-symmetric Flow past Bodies of Revolution
72. Transverse Flow past Bodies of Revolution
73. Axial and Transverse Flow past Slender Bodies of Revolution
74. Application of the Method of Singularities to the Calculation of Axial and Transverse Flow past Bodies of Revolution
75. Elements of the Theory of Wings of Finite Span
76. The Elliptic Wing. General Formula of the Wing Theory
77. Effects of Compressibility on Three-dimensional Subsonic Flow
78. Supersonic Flow past Slender Bodies of Revolution
79. General Motion of a Rigid Body in an Incompressible Ideal Fluid
80. Virtual Masses
Chapter 8 Dynamics of an Incompressible Viscous Fluid
81. Internal Friction and Thermal Conductivity in Liquids and Gases
82. Generalization of Newton's Law
83. Stokes's Equations of Motion of a Viscous Fluid
84. Hydrodynamical Similarity
85. Laminar Flow of a Viscous Fluid in a Cylindrical Pipe
86. Oscillatory Laminar Motion of a Viscous Fluid in a Cylindrical Tube of Circular Cross-section
87. The Flow past a Sphere at Low Values of the Reynolds Number; Stokes's Formula
88. The Hydrodynamic Theory of Cylindrical Bearings
89. The Diffusion of a Vortex Filament in a Viscous Fluid
90. The Dissipation of Mechanical Energy in the Motion of a Viscous Fluid; Helmholtz's Principle
91. The Fundamental Equations of the Theory of the Plane Laminar Boundary Layer
92. The Laminar Boundary Layer on a Flat Plate Parallel to a Uniform Stream
93. The Laminar Boundary Layer with a Power-Law Velocity Distribution in the External Stream
94. The Laminar Submerged Jet; the Laminar Wake
95. The Momentum Integral Equation and its Application in Approximate Methods of the Laminar Boundary Layer Theory
96. Determination of the Function F(f); an Approximate Method of Calculating the Laminar Boundary Layer
97. The Laminar Boundary Layer on a Slender Body of Revolution in Axisymmetric Flow
98. The Spreading of a Laminar Axially-symmetric Jet without Swirl
99. The Spreading of a Laminar Swirling Jet
Chapter 9 Turbulent Flow
100. Transition from Laminar to Turbulent Flow
101. The Drag Crisis of Bluff Bodies
102. The Reynolds Equations of Mean Turbulent Motion
103. Turbulent Mixing; Prandtl's Formula for Turbulent Skin Friction
104. Application of PrandtPs Formula to the Analysis of the Plane Mixing Region
105. The Axisymmetric Turbulent Jet; the Turbulent Wake
106. Turbulent Flow Past an Infinite Solid Wall
107. Kármán's Formula for the Mixing Length and its Application to the Analysis of Turbulent Flow in a Channel
108. Logarithmic and Power-law Formulae for the Velocity Profiles and the Resistance of Smooth Pipes
109. Turbulent Flow in Rough Pipes
110. The Turbulent Boundary Layer on Smooth and Rough Flat Plates
111. The Turbulent Boundary Layer with an External Pressure Gradient
112. Effects of the Boundary Layer on the External Stream
113. Approximate Formulae for the Profile Drag
114. Some Remarks on the Internal Structure of Turbulent Flows
115. Homogeneous and Isotropie Turbulence
Chapter 10 Dynamics of a Viscous Gas
116. Basic Equations of Motion of a Viscous Gas
117. Conditions for the Similarity of Two Flows of a Viscous Gas
118. Application of the Dynamics of a Viscous Gas to the Theory of Normal Shock Waves
119. An Example of Isothermal Viscous Gas Flow: a Sphere Suspended by Air in a Spherical Cup
120. The Laminar Boundary Layer in High-Speed Gas Flows
121. The Low-Speed Laminar Boundary Layer on a Flat Plate with Heat Transfer
122. The Laminar Boundary Layer on a Flat Plate at High Speeds
123. The Laminar Boundary Layer in High-Speed Flow with External Pressure Gradients
124. Transition from Laminar to Turbulent Flow at High Speeds
125. The Turbulent Boundary Layer in High-Speed Gas Flows
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 816
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483184968