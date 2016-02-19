Mechanics of Flow-Induced Sound and Vibration V1

Mechanics of Flow-Induced Sound and Vibration: Volume 1 discusses a broad selection of flow sources that are widely encountered in many applications of subsonic flow engineering and provides combined physical and mathematical analyses of each of these sources. It classifies each of the leading sources of vibration and sound induced by various types of fluid motion and unifies the disciplines essential to describing each source. The book considers sources such as jet noise, flow-induced tones and self-excited vibration, dipole sound from rigid and flexible acoustically compact surfaces, random vibration of flow-excited plates and cylindrical shells, cavitation noise, acoustic transmission characteristics and sound radiation from bubbly liquids, splash noise, throttling and ventilation system noises, lifting surface flow noise and vibration, and tonal and broadband sounds from rotating machinery. It also integrates the fundamentals of the subject with the many practicalities of the design of quiet vibration-free machinery. This book caters to advanced students well-versed in applied mathematics, fluid mechanics, and vibrations, strength of materials, acoustics, and statistical methods.

Table of Contents



Preface

Organization of the Book

List of Symbols

1 Introductory Concepts

1.1 Occurrences of Noise Induced by Flow

1.2 Fluid-Body Interactions for Sound Production

1.3 Dimensional Analysis of Sound Generation

1.4 Signal Analysis Tools of Vibration and Sound

1.5 Representations of Measured Sound

1.6 Mathematical Refresher

References

2 Theory of Sound and Its Generation by Flow

2.1 Fundamentals of Linear Acoustics Theory

2.2 Sommerfeld's Radiation Condition

2.3 Lighthill's Theory of Aerodynamic Noise

2.4 Effects of Surfaces on Flow-Induced Noise

2.5 Powell's Theory of Vortex Sound

2.6 Representations in the Frequency and Wave Number Domains

2.7 Sources in Ducts and Pipes

References

3 Shear Layer Instabilities, Flow Tones, and Jet Noise

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Shear Flow Instabilities and the Generation of Vorticity

3.3 The Free Shear Layer and Cavity Resonance

3.4 Self-Excitation of Jets

3.5 The Stochastic Nature of Turbulence

3.6 Fundamentals of Noise from Subsonic Turbulent Jets

3.7 Noise from Unsteady Mass Injection

References

4 Dipole Sound from Cylinders

4.1 Introduction: General Description of Vortex Flow, Lift Fluctuation, and Sound

4.2 Mechanics of Vortex Formation behind Circular Cylinders

4.3 Measured Flow-Induced Forces and Their Frequencies

4.4 Estimations of Wake-Induced Forces in Two-Dimensional Flow

4.5 Formulation of the Acoustic Problem for Compact Surfaces

4.6 Radiation from Rotating Rods

4.7 Other Topics in Vortex-Induced Noise

Appendix: The Sound Field of a Two-Dimensional Dipole

References

5 Fundamentals of Flow-Induced Vibration and Noise

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Response of Single-Degree-of-Freedom Systems to Temporally Random Excitation

5.3 General Features of Structures Driven by Randomly Distributed Pressure Fields

5.4 Modal Shape Functions for Simple Structures

5.5 Essential Features of Structural Radiation

5.6 Radiation from Structures in Heavy Fluids

5.7 Sound from Flow-Induced Vibration of a Circular Cylinder

5.8 Summary and Principles of Noise Control

References

6 Introduction to Bubble Dynamics and Cavitation

6.1 Basic Equations of Bubble Dynamics

6.2 Theoretical Cavitation Thresholds and Nonlinear Oscillations of Spherical Bubbles

6.3 The Collapse of Cavitation Bubbles

6.4 Theory of Single-Bubble Cavitation Noise

Appendix: Derivation of Approximate Spectral Functions

References

Index

Contents of Volume II

7 Hydrodynamically Induced Cavitation and Bubble Noise

7.1 Introductory Concepts: The Cavitation Index and Cavitation Similitude

7.2 Hydrodynamic Cavitation Noise and Inception

7.3 Measurements of Sounds from Cavitation in Turbulent Jets, Wakes, and Hydrofoils

7.4 Propeller Cavitation

7.5 Sounds from Linear Bubble Motions

7.6 Splash Noise

References

8 Essentials of Turbulent Wall-Pressure Fluctuations

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Equilibrium Boundary Layers

8.3 Theories of Wall Pressures Related to the Turbulence Structure

8.4 Pressure Fluctuations beneath Equilibrium Wall Layers

8.5 Spatial Filtering by Transducers, Transducer Arrays, and Flexible Panels

8.6 Pressure Fluctuations beneath Nonequilibrium Wall Layers

Appendix: Derivation of Equation (8-25)

References

9 Structural Response to Turbulent Wall Flow and Random Sound

9.1 Flow-Excited Structural Vibration

9.2 Sound from Flow-Induced Vibration

9.3 General Rules for Hydroacoustic Similarity and Noise Control

9.4 Further Consideration of Wall Pressures at Low Wave Numbers

9.5 Direct Acoustic Radiation from Turbulent Boundary Layers

9.6 Practical Significance of Boundary Layer Noise: Summary

9.7 Extensions of This Chapter to Excitation by Reverberant Sound Fields

References

10 Noise Radiation from Pipe and Duct Systems

10.1 Overview of the Noise Radiation from Fluid Conduits

10.2 Elements of the Structural Acoustics of Cylindrical Shells

10.3 Noise from Turbulent Pipe Flow

10.4 Sound Transmission through Pipe and Duct Walls

10.5 Aerodynamic Sound Generation by Valves and Throttling Devices

10.6 Cavitation Noise in Valves

References

11 Noncavitating Lifting Sections

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Overview of Flow-Induced Noise Sources

11.3 Forces and Sound due to Inflow Unsteadiness

11.4 Flow Regimes Affecting Trailing Edge Noise

11.5 Acoustic Tones from Vortex Shedding by Rigid Surfaces

11.6 Sound from Effectively Rigid Turbulent-Flow Airfoils

11.7 Flow-Induced Vibration and Singing

References

12 Noise from Rotating Machinery

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Elementary Acoustics of Rotating Machinery

12.3 Design Parameters of Rotors as Lifting Surfaces

12.4 Theoretical Free-Field Acoustics of Rotors

12.5 Self-Noise from Axial-Flow Machinery

12.6 Interaction Noise and Loading Functions in Axial-Flow Machines

12.7 Elementary Considerations for Enclosed Rotors and Centrifugal Fans

References

