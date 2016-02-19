Mechanics and Chemistry of Solid Propellants is a collection of papers presented at the Fourth Symposium on Naval Structural Mechanics, held in Purdue University, Lafayette, Indiana on April 19-21, 1965 under the joint sponsorship of the Office of Naval Research and Purdue University. The contributors consider the development and utilization of solid propellants. This book is composed of 22 chapters that cover the many branches of studies that touch upon the science and technology of solid propellants. Some chapters present the mathematical and physical theories underlying the behavior of solid propellants, such as nonlinear and linear theories of viscoelasticity. Other chapters are devoted to advances in solid propellant binder chemistry; combustion and its effects on the structural integrity of the solid propellant grain; and design and other engineering problems.

This book will be of value to scientists, engineers, and researchers who are interested in the diverse applications of solid propellants.