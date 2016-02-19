Mechanics and Chemistry of Solid Propellants - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483198378, 9781483223407

Mechanics and Chemistry of Solid Propellants

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Fourth Symposium on Naval Structural Mechanics, Purdue University, Lafayette, Indiana, April 19-21, 1965

Editors: A. C. Eringen H. Liebowitz S. L. Koh
eBook ISBN: 9781483223407
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 648
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
70.95
60.31
56.99
48.44
93.95
79.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Mechanics and Chemistry of Solid Propellants is a collection of papers presented at the Fourth Symposium on Naval Structural Mechanics, held in Purdue University, Lafayette, Indiana on April 19-21, 1965 under the joint sponsorship of the Office of Naval Research and Purdue University. The contributors consider the development and utilization of solid propellants. This book is composed of 22 chapters that cover the many branches of studies that touch upon the science and technology of solid propellants. Some chapters present the mathematical and physical theories underlying the behavior of solid propellants, such as nonlinear and linear theories of viscoelasticity. Other chapters are devoted to advances in solid propellant binder chemistry; combustion and its effects on the structural integrity of the solid propellant grain; and design and other engineering problems.
This book will be of value to scientists, engineers, and researchers who are interested in the diverse applications of solid propellants.

Table of Contents


Preface

Welcoming Address

Opening Remarks

Navy Projections of Long-Range Objectives

Naval Rocket Motors and Structural Integrity Considerations

Analysis and Design of Solid Propellant Grains

Recent Advances in Solid Propellant Binder Chemistry

Interrelations Between Combustion Phenomena and Mechanical Properties in Solid Propellant Rocket Motors

The Chemistry of Solid Propellant Combustion : Nitrate Ester or Double Base Systems

A Molecular Theory for Viscoelastic Behavior of Amorphous Polymers

Continuum Theory of Nonlinear Viscoelasticity

On Anisotropic Linear Viscoelastic Solids

Thermodynamics and Mechanics of Mixtures of Viscoelastic Substances (Abstract)

Recent Work in Elastic Stability (Abstract)

Problems in Nonlinear Viscoelasticity

The Solution of Boundary Value Problems in Linear Viscoelasticity

The Dynamics of Solid Propellant Rocket Motors

Experimental Characterization of Nonlinear Viscoelastic Materials

Experimental Studies of the Mechanical Behavior of Linear Viscoelastic Solids

Experimental Strain and Stress Analysis of Solid Propellant Rocket Motors

Photoviscoelasticity

Deformation and Failure Analysis of Reinforced Grains

Mechanics of Reinforced Solid Propellants

On Mechanical Properties of Unfilled and Filled Elastomers

The Failure Mechanism of Solid Propellant Grains

Some Effects of Fillers on the Deformation and Rupture of an Elastomer

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
648
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483223407

About the Editor

A. C. Eringen

H. Liebowitz

S. L. Koh

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.