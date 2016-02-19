Mechanics and Chemistry of Solid Propellants
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Fourth Symposium on Naval Structural Mechanics, Purdue University, Lafayette, Indiana, April 19-21, 1965
Description
Mechanics and Chemistry of Solid Propellants is a collection of papers presented at the Fourth Symposium on Naval Structural Mechanics, held in Purdue University, Lafayette, Indiana on April 19-21, 1965 under the joint sponsorship of the Office of Naval Research and Purdue University. The contributors consider the development and utilization of solid propellants.
This book is composed of 22 chapters that cover the many branches of studies that touch upon the science and technology of solid propellants. Some chapters present the mathematical and physical theories underlying the behavior of solid propellants, such as nonlinear and linear theories of viscoelasticity. Other chapters are devoted to advances in solid propellant binder chemistry; combustion and its effects on the structural integrity of the solid propellant grain; and design and other engineering problems.
This book will be of value to scientists, engineers, and researchers who are interested in the diverse applications of solid propellants.
Table of Contents
Preface
Welcoming Address
Opening Remarks
Navy Projections of Long-Range Objectives
Naval Rocket Motors and Structural Integrity Considerations
Analysis and Design of Solid Propellant Grains
Recent Advances in Solid Propellant Binder Chemistry
Interrelations Between Combustion Phenomena and Mechanical Properties in Solid Propellant Rocket Motors
The Chemistry of Solid Propellant Combustion : Nitrate Ester or Double Base Systems
A Molecular Theory for Viscoelastic Behavior of Amorphous Polymers
Continuum Theory of Nonlinear Viscoelasticity
On Anisotropic Linear Viscoelastic Solids
Thermodynamics and Mechanics of Mixtures of Viscoelastic Substances (Abstract)
Recent Work in Elastic Stability (Abstract)
Problems in Nonlinear Viscoelasticity
The Solution of Boundary Value Problems in Linear Viscoelasticity
The Dynamics of Solid Propellant Rocket Motors
Experimental Characterization of Nonlinear Viscoelastic Materials
Experimental Studies of the Mechanical Behavior of Linear Viscoelastic Solids
Experimental Strain and Stress Analysis of Solid Propellant Rocket Motors
Photoviscoelasticity
Deformation and Failure Analysis of Reinforced Grains
Mechanics of Reinforced Solid Propellants
On Mechanical Properties of Unfilled and Filled Elastomers
The Failure Mechanism of Solid Propellant Grains
Some Effects of Fillers on the Deformation and Rupture of an Elastomer
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 648
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483223407