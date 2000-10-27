Mechanical Testing of Advanced Fibre Composites
1st Edition
Table of Contents
General principles and perspectives; Specimen preparation; Tension; Compression; Shear; Flexure; Through-thickness testing; Interlaminar fracture toughness; Impact and damage tolerance; Fatigue; Environmental testing of organic matrix composites; Scaling effects in laminated composites; Statistical modelling and testing of data variability; Development and use of standard test methods.
Description
Testing of composite materials can present complex problems but is essential in order to ensure the reliable, safe and cost-effective performance of any engineering structure. This essentially practical book, complied from the contributions of leading professionals in the field, describes a wide range of test methods which can be applied to various types of advanced fibre composites. The book focuses on high modulus, high strength fibre/plastic composites and also covers highly anisotrpoic materials such as carbon, aramid and glass.
Engineers and designers specifying the use of materials in structures will find this book an invaluable guide to best practice throughout the range of industrial sectors where FRCs are employed.
Readership
Materials scientists, engineers, and designers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2000
- Published:
- 27th October 2000
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855738911
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855733121
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
J M Hodgkinson Editor
Dr John M. Hodgkinson is Deputy Head of the Centre for Composite Materials at Imperial College in London. He is a member of the Institute of Mateirals, being a founder member of Council and Chairman of the Applied Polymer Science Committee. He has also chaired the Aerospace Materials and Structures Committee at the Institution of Mechanical Engineers and has organised numerous conferecnes and seminars. He is Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Aerospace Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Imperial College London, UK