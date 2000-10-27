Mechanical Testing of Advanced Fibre Composites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855733121, 9781855738911

Mechanical Testing of Advanced Fibre Composites

1st Edition

Editors: J M Hodgkinson
eBook ISBN: 9781855738911
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855733121
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 27th October 2000
Page Count: 384
Table of Contents

General principles and perspectives; Specimen preparation; Tension; Compression; Shear; Flexure; Through-thickness testing; Interlaminar fracture toughness; Impact and damage tolerance; Fatigue; Environmental testing of organic matrix composites; Scaling effects in laminated composites; Statistical modelling and testing of data variability; Development and use of standard test methods.

Description

Testing of composite materials can present complex problems but is essential in order to ensure the reliable, safe and cost-effective performance of any engineering structure. This essentially practical book, complied from the contributions of leading professionals in the field, describes a wide range of test methods which can be applied to various types of advanced fibre composites. The book focuses on high modulus, high strength fibre/plastic composites and also covers highly anisotrpoic materials such as carbon, aramid and glass.

Engineers and designers specifying the use of materials in structures will find this book an invaluable guide to best practice throughout the range of industrial sectors where FRCs are employed.

Readership

Materials scientists, engineers, and designers

About the Editors

J M Hodgkinson Editor

Dr John M. Hodgkinson is Deputy Head of the Centre for Composite Materials at Imperial College in London. He is a member of the Institute of Mateirals, being a founder member of Council and Chairman of the Applied Polymer Science Committee. He has also chaired the Aerospace Materials and Structures Committee at the Institution of Mechanical Engineers and has organised numerous conferecnes and seminars. He is Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Aerospace Engineering.

Affiliations and Expertise

Imperial College London, UK

