Mechanical Intelligence - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444880581, 9780080933887

Mechanical Intelligence, Volume 1

1st Edition

Editors: D.C. Ince
eBook ISBN: 9780080933887
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444880581
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 30th January 1992
Page Count: 228
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.99
42.49
18100.00
15385.00
220.00
187.00
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Proposals for Development in the Mathematics Division of an Automatic Computing Engine (ACE). Lecture to the London Mathematical Society on 20 February 1947. Intelligent Machinery. Checking a Large Routine. Computing Machinery and Intelligence. Digital Computers Applied To Games. Solvable and Unsolvable Problems.

Description

The collected works of Turing, including a substantial amount of unpublished material, will comprise four volumes: Mechanical Intelligence, Pure Mathematics, Morphogenesis and Mathematical Logic. Alan Mathison Turing (1912-1954) was a brilliant man who made major contributions in several areas of science. Today his name is mentioned frequently in philosophical discussions about the nature of Artificial Intelligence. Actually, he was a pioneer researcher in computer architecture and software engineering; his work in pure mathematics and mathematical logic extended considerably further and his last work, on morphogenesis in plants, is also acknowledged as being of the greatest originality and of permanent importance. He was one of the leading figures in Twentieth-century science, a fact which would have been known to the general public sooner but for the British Official Secrets Act, which prevented discussion of his wartime work. What is maybe surprising about these papers is that although they were written decades ago, they address major issues which concern researchers today.

Details

No. of pages:
228
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1992
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080933887
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444880581

Reviews

"Much of the book is reproduced photographically from the original sources. It is very nicely produced and is a pleasure to handle." --Annals of the History of Computing

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

D.C. Ince Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mathematics, Open University, Milton Keynes, Bucks., UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.