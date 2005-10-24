Mechanical Engineer's Pocket Book - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780750665087, 9780080457109

Mechanical Engineer's Pocket Book

3rd Edition

Authors: Roger Timings
eBook ISBN: 9780080457109
Paperback ISBN: 9780750665087
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 24th October 2005
Page Count: 768
Table of Contents

1: Engineering Mathematics

  • 1.1 The Greek alphabet
  • 1.2 Mathematical symbols
  • 1.3 Units: SI
  • 1.4 Conversion factors for units
  • 1.5 Preferred numbers
  • 1.6 Mensuration
  • 1.6.2 Solid objects
  • 1.7 Powers, roots and reciprocals
  • 1.8 Progressions
  • 1.9 Trigonometric formulae

2: Engineering Statics

  • 2.1 Engineering statics
  • 2.2 Mass, force and weight
  • 2.3 Vector diagrams of forces: graphical solution
  • 2.4 Moments of forces, centre of gravity and centroids of areas
  • 2.5 Orders of levers
  • 2.6 Centre of gravity, centroid of areas and equilibrium
  • 2.7 Friction
  • 2.8 Stress and strain
  • 2.9 Beams
  • 2.10 Stress, strain and deflections in beams
  • 2.11 Frameworks
  • 2.12 Hydrostatic pressure

3: Engineering Dynamics

  • 3.1 Engineering dynamics
  • 3.2 Work
  • 3.3 Energy
  • 3.4 Power
  • 3.5 Efficiency
  • 3.6 Velocity and acceleration
  • 3.7 Angular motion
  • 3.8 Balancing rotating masses
  • 3.9 Relative velocities
  • 3.10 Kinematics
  • 3.11 Kinetics
  • 3.12 Simple harmonic motion
  • 3.13 Fluid dynamics

4: Fastenings

  • 4.1 Screwed fastenings
  • 4.2 Riveted joints
  • 4.3 Self-secured joints
  • 4.4 Miscellaneous fasteners
  • 4.5 Adhesive bonding of metals

5: Power Transmission

  • 5.1 Power transmission: gear drives
  • 5.2 Power transmission: belt drives
  • 5.3 Power transmission: chain drives
  • 5.4 Powertransmission:shafts
  • 5.5 Tapers
  • 5.6 Fluid power transmission systems

6: Engineering Materials

  • 6.1 Mechanical properties
  • 6.2 Ferrous metals and alloys
  • 6.3 Non-ferrous metals and alloys
  • 6.4 Metallic material sizes
  • 6.5 Polymeric (plastic) materials

7: Linear and Geometric Tolerancing of Dimensions

  • 7.1 Linear tolerancing
  • 7.2 Standard systems of limits and fits (introduction)
  • 7.3 Geometric tolerancing
  • 7.4 Virtual size
  • 7.5 The economics of geometrical tolerancing

8: Computer-Aided Engineering

  • 8.1 Computer numerical control
  • 8.2 Computer-aided design
  • 8.3 Industrial robots

Appendix 1: BSI Standards: Sales Order and Enquiry Contacts

  • Customer services
  • Information centre
  • Membership services
  • Translations and language services
  • Library services
  • Electronic products help desk
  • Ordering BSI publications
  • Non-members
  • Members
  • Prices
  • Members’ order hotline
  • Priority service
  • Sales outlets
  • Information centre
  • Membership services
  • Translations and language services
  • BSI print on demand policy
  • BSI standards
  • Customer services
  • Membership administration
  • Information centre
  • BSI quality assurance
  • BSI testing
  • BSI product certification
  • BSI training services
  • BSI global

Appendix 2: Library Sets of British Standards in the UK

Appendix 3: Contributing Companies

Appendix 4: Useful References

Description

The Newnes Mechanical Engineer’s Pocket Book is a comprehensive collection of data for mechanical engineers and students of mechanical engineering. Bringing together the data and information that is required to-hand when designing, making or repairing mechanical devices and systems, it has been revised to keep pace with changes in technology and standards. The Pocket Book emphasises current engineering practice and is supported by clear accounts of the fundamental principles of mechanical engineering.

Key features include the latest BSI engineering data; focus on engineering design issues; enhanced coverage of roller chain drives, pneumatic and hydraulic systems; and expanded and more accessible detail on statics, dynamics and mathematics.

Key Features

  • Over 300 pages of new material, including the latest standards information from BSI
  • Exhaustive collection of data for mechanical engineers and students of mechanical engineering
  • Unique emphasis on engineering design, theory, materials and properties

Readership

Mechanical engineers and technicians in industrial/manufacturing/workshop/design office settings; College level library reference

Details

No. of pages:
768
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080457109
Paperback ISBN:
9780750665087

Reviews

"This book, a cross between a dictionary and an encyclopedia, is a useful tool for the workshop or design office." --Mechanical Engineering, April 2006

About the Authors

Roger Timings Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Technical author, formerly at Henley College, Coventry, UK. One of the UK’s leading authors of textbooks on manufacturing and engineering.

