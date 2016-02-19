Mechanical and Thermal Behaviour of Metallic Materials
1st Edition
Editors: G. Caglioti A. Ferro Milone
eBook ISBN: 9780080983837
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080983837
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
G. Caglioti Editor
A. Ferro Milone Editor
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.