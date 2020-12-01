Mechanical and Electro-chemical Interactions under Tribocorrosion

This handbook looks at the progress being made in the field of tribocorrosion. The work is a result of the efforts of the European tribocorrosion community gathered under the auspices of the European Corrosion Federation (EFC) within WP18 Tribocorrosion.

In addition to the Handbook “Testing tribocorrosion of passivating materials supporting research and industrial innovation” published in 2012, the present handbook describes the latest scientific approaches recognized and validated experimentally to address tribocorrosion. The content and approaches contained within this handbook include a look at how to apprehend the phenomena of coupling through the understanding of the associated mechanisms; to identify the variables of the first order among those related to the mechanical state, the material or the chemical environment. In addition, it includes strategies to control and / or extend the life of structures in a multi-process coupling situation and to present an in-depth description of the current state-of-the-art on modelling approaches of tribocorrosion.