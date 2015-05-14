Mechanical Alloying
2nd Edition
Nanotechnology, Materials Science and Powder Metallurgy
Description
This book is a detailed introduction to mechanical alloying, offering guidelines on the necessary equipment and facilities needed to carry out the process and giving a fundamental background to the reactions taking place. El-Eskandarany, a leading authority on mechanical alloying, discusses the mechanism of powder consolidations using different powder compaction processes. A new chapter will also be included on thermal, mechanically-induced and electrical discharge-assisted mechanical milling.
Fully updated to cover recent developments in the field, this second edition also introduces new and emerging applications for mechanical alloying, including the fabrication of carbon nanotubes, surface protective coating and hydrogen storage technology. El-Eskandarany discusses the latest research into these applications, and provides engineers and scientists with the information they need to implement these developments. The industrial applications of nanocrystalline and metallic glassy powders are presented.
The book also contains over 200 tables and graphs to illustrate the milling processes and present the properties and characteristics of the resulting materials.
Key Features
- Guides readers through each step of the mechanical alloying process, covering best practice techniques and offering guidelines on the required equipment
- Tables and graphs are used to explain the stages of the milling processes and provide an understanding of the properties and characteristics of the resulting materials
- A comprehensive update on the previous edition, including new chapters to cover new applications
Readership
Metallurgists, Materials Scientists and Engineers, Process and Production Engineers, Design Engineers (especially in the automotive, aerospace and energy sectors), scientists and engineers involved in relevant specialties in the fields of advanced materials and nanotechnology.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- About the author
- Preface
- Acknowledgment
- 1. Introduction
- 1.1 Advanced materials
- 1.2 Strategies used for fabrication of advanced materials
- 1.3 Mechanically assisted approach
- 1.4 Thermal approach
- References
- 2. The history and necessity of mechanical alloying
- 2.1 History of story of mechanical alloying
- 2.2 Fabrication of ODS alloys
- 2.3 Fabrication of other advanced materials
- 2.4 MA, mechanical grinding, mechanical milling, and mechanical disordering
- 2.5 Types of ball mills
- 2.6 Mechanism of MA
- 2.7 Necessity of MA
- References
- 3. Controlling the powder milling process
- 3.1 Factors affecting mechanical alloying, mechanical disordering, and mechanical milling
- References
- 4. Ball milling as a powerful nanotechnological tool for fabrication of nanomaterials
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Nanocrystalline materials
- 4.3 Formation of nanocrystalline materials by ball-milling technique
- 4.4 Effect of ball milling on the structure of carbon nanotubes
- 4.5 Pressing and sintering of powder materials
- 4.6 Consolidation of nanocrystalline powders
- 4.7 SPS for consolidation of ball-milled nanocrystalline powders
- References
- 5. Mechanically induced solid state carbonization
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Preparation—challenges and difficulties
- 5.3 Fabrication of nanocrystalline TiC by mechanical alloying method
- 5.4 Synthesizing and properties of mechanically solid state reacted TiC powders
- 5.5 Other carbides produced by MA
- References
- 6. Mechanically induced solid state reduction
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Reduction of Cu2O with Ti by room temperature rod milling
- 6.3 Properties of rod-milled powders
- 6.4 Mechanism of MSSR
- 6.5 Fabrication of nanocrystalline WC and nanocomposite WC-MgO refractory materials by MSSR method
- References
- 7. Fabrication of nanocomposite materials
- 7.1 Introduction and background
- 7.2 Fabrication methods of particulate MMNCs
- 7.3 WC-based nanocomposites
- 7.4 Fabrication of metal-matrix/CNT composites by mechanical alloying
- References
- 8. Reactive ball milling for fabrication of metal nitride nanocrystalline powders
- 8.1 Metal nitrides
- 8.2 Fabrication of nanocrystalline TiN by reactive ball milling
- 8.3 Properties of reacted ball-milled powders
- 8.4 Mechanism of fabrication
- 8.5 Other nitrides produced by RBM
- 8.6 RBM for synthesis of boron nitride nanotubes
- References
- 9. Mechanically induced gas-solid reaction for synthesizing of hydrogen storage metal hydrides
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Magnesium hydride as an example of hydrogen storage materials
- References
- 10. Mechanically induced solid-state amorphization
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Fabrication of amorphous alloys by mechanical alloying process
- 10.3 Crystal-to-glass transition
- 10.4 Mechanism of amorphization by MA process
- 10.5 The glass-forming range
- 10.6 Amorphization via MA when ΔHfor=zero: mechanical solid-state amorphization of Fe50W50 binary system
- 10.7 Special systems and applications
- 10.8 Difference between MA and MD in the amorphization reaction of Al50Ta50 in a rod mill
- 10.9 Mechanically induced cyclic crystalline-amorphous transformations during MA
- 10.10 Consolidation of multicomponent metallic glassy alloy powders into full-dense bulk materials
- References
- 11. Utilization of mechanically alloyed powders for surface protective coating
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Thermal spraying
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 348
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2015
- Published:
- 14th May 2015
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455777525
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323221283
About the Author
M. Sherif El-Eskandarany
Affiliations and Expertise
Al Azhar University, Cairo, Egypt