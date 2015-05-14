This book is a detailed introduction to mechanical alloying, offering guidelines on the necessary equipment and facilities needed to carry out the process and giving a fundamental background to the reactions taking place. El-Eskandarany, a leading authority on mechanical alloying, discusses the mechanism of powder consolidations using different powder compaction processes. A new chapter will also be included on thermal, mechanically-induced and electrical discharge-assisted mechanical milling.

Fully updated to cover recent developments in the field, this second edition also introduces new and emerging applications for mechanical alloying, including the fabrication of carbon nanotubes, surface protective coating and hydrogen storage technology. El-Eskandarany discusses the latest research into these applications, and provides engineers and scientists with the information they need to implement these developments. The industrial applications of nanocrystalline and metallic glassy powders are presented.

The book also contains over 200 tables and graphs to illustrate the milling processes and present the properties and characteristics of the resulting materials.