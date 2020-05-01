Mechanical Alloying
3rd Edition
Energy Storage, Protective Coatings, and Medical Applications
Description
Mechanical Alloying: Energy Storage, Protective Coatings, and Medical Applications is a detailed introduction to mechanical alloying, offering guidelines on the necessary equipment and facilities needed to carry out the process and giving a fundamental background to the reactions taking place. El-Eskandarany, a leading authority on mechanical alloying, discusses the mechanism of powder consolidations using different powder compaction processes. A new chapter is included on utilization of the mechanically alloyed powders for thermal spraying.
Fully updated to cover recent developments in the field, this second edition also introduces new and emerging applications for mechanical alloying, including the fabrication of carbon nanotubes, surface protective coating and hydrogen storage technology. El-Eskandarany discusses the latest research into these applications, and provides engineers and scientists with the information they need to implement these developments. The industrial applications of nanocrystalline and metallic glassy powders are presented.
Key Features
- Guides readers through each step of the mechanical alloying process, covering best practice techniques and offering guidelines on the required equipment
- Tables and graphs are used to explain the stages of the milling processes and provide an understanding of the properties and characteristics of the resulting materials
- A comprehensive update on the previous edition, including new chapters to cover new applications
Readership
Professors (Materials Science, Powder Metallurgy, Nanotechnology, Inorganic Chemistry, Physical Metallurgy, Energy Storage, medical, Corrosion/Erosion, Surface properties and modifications, mechanical properties, Researchers, and University and Technical School Students
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Characterizations of Mechanically Alloyed powders
3. The history of mechanical alloying
4. Controlling the powder milling process
5. Ball milling as a superior nanotechnological fabrication’s tool
6. Mechanochemical process for fabrication of 3-D nanomaterials
7. Fabrication of refractory nanocrystalline materials
8. Fabrication and consolidation of hard nanocomposite materials
9. Solid-state hydrogen storage nanomaterials
10. Mechanically induced catalyzation for improving the behavior of MgH2
11. Implementation of MgH2-based nanocomposite for fuel cell applications
12. Mechanically induced solid-state amorphization
13. Utilization of ball milled and mechanically alloyed powders for surface protective coating
14. Mechanical alloying for preparing nanocrystalline high-entropy alloys
15. Biomedical Applications of Mechanically Alloyed Powders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2020
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128181805
About the Author
M. Sherif El-Eskandarany
A full Professor of Materials Science and Nanotechnology gained his Master and Doctor Degrees at Tohoku University, Japan. He worked as a Professor at Institute for Materials Research, Tohoku University, Japan, Professor at Faculty of Engineering, Al-Azhar University, Egypt. Until 2007, he worked as First-Under-Secretary of Egyptian Minster of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and the former Vice-President of The Academy of Scientific Research and Technology of Egypt. He has joined Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research to work as Senior Research Scientist in 2007. Since then, he works as Senior Research Scientist and Program Manager of Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials. He is the founder of Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials of KISR and the Project Leader of Establishing Nanotechnology Center in Kuwait. In 2018, he promoted to Principle Research Scientist. He has published more than 280 peer-reviewed papers in high-cited international scientific journals in the field of materials science, nanoscience and nanotechnology and more than 250 papers in the proceedings of several international conferences. He awarded six patents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office in the area of nanomaterials, protective coating and hydrogen storage nanocomposites. He is the author of six scientific books and received many national and international awards, two of them given by the His Excellency the Former Egyptian President and the other one given by His Highness The Prince of Kuwait.
Affiliations and Expertise
Al Azhar University, Cairo, Egypt