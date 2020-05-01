Mechanical Alloying

A full Professor of Materials Science and Nanotechnology gained his Master and Doctor Degrees at Tohoku University, Japan. He worked as a Professor at Institute for Materials Research, Tohoku University, Japan, Professor at Faculty of Engineering, Al-Azhar University, Egypt. Until 2007, he worked as First-Under-Secretary of Egyptian Minster of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and the former Vice-President of The Academy of Scientific Research and Technology of Egypt. He has joined Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research to work as Senior Research Scientist in 2007. Since then, he works as Senior Research Scientist and Program Manager of Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials. He is the founder of Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials of KISR and the Project Leader of Establishing Nanotechnology Center in Kuwait. In 2018, he promoted to Principle Research Scientist. He has published more than 280 peer-reviewed papers in high-cited international scientific journals in the field of materials science, nanoscience and nanotechnology and more than 250 papers in the proceedings of several international conferences. He awarded six patents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office in the area of nanomaterials, protective coating and hydrogen storage nanocomposites. He is the author of six scientific books and received many national and international awards, two of them given by the His Excellency the Former Egyptian President and the other one given by His Highness The Prince of Kuwait.