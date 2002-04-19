Meat Refrigeration - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855734425, 9781855736535

Meat Refrigeration

1st Edition

Authors: S J James Bruce James
eBook ISBN: 9781855736535
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855734425
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 19th April 2002
Page Count: 360
Table of Contents

Part 1 Refrigeration and meat quality: Microbiology of refrigerated meat; Drip production in meat refrigeration; Effect of refrigeration on texture of meat; Colour changes in chilling, freezing and storage of meat; Evaporation weight loss in meat refrigeration. Part 2 The cold chain from carcass to consumer: Primary chilling of red meat; Freezing of meat; Thawing and tempering; Transportation; Chilled and frozen storage; Chilled and frozen retail display; Consumer handling. Part 3 Process control: Thermophysical properties of meat; Temperature measurement; Specifying, designing and optimising refrigeration systems; Secondary chilling of meat and meat products.

Description

The chilling and freezing of meat remains an essential way of extending shelf-life and maintaining quality. Based on the work of the internationally-renowned Food Refrigeration and Process Engineering Centre (FRPERC), Meat refrigeration provides an authoritative guide both to the impact of refrigeration on meat and best practice in using it to maximise meat quality for the consumer.

Part one considers the impact of refrigeration on meat quality. There are chapters on the microbiology of refrigerated meat and its influence on shelf-life, drip production, weight loss and the effect of refrigeration on colour and texture. Part two looks at best practice in managing the cold chain from carcass to consumer. The authors discuss primary chilling, freezing, thawing and tempering, transport, storage, retail display and consumer handing. Part three of the book looks at aspects of process control, including chapters on such issues as temperature measurement, the design and optimal use of refrigeration systems.

Both authoritative and practical, Meat refrigeration is a standard work for all those wishing to maximise the quality of refrigerated meat.

Key Features

  • The standard work on meat refrigeration
  • Covers both individual quality issues and the management of the cold chain from carcass to consumer

Readership

Meat industry professionals

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781855736535
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855734425

About the Authors

S J James Author

Bruce James Author

Affiliations and Expertise

