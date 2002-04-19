Meat Refrigeration
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Refrigeration and meat quality: Microbiology of refrigerated meat; Drip production in meat refrigeration; Effect of refrigeration on texture of meat; Colour changes in chilling, freezing and storage of meat; Evaporation weight loss in meat refrigeration. Part 2 The cold chain from carcass to consumer: Primary chilling of red meat; Freezing of meat; Thawing and tempering; Transportation; Chilled and frozen storage; Chilled and frozen retail display; Consumer handling. Part 3 Process control: Thermophysical properties of meat; Temperature measurement; Specifying, designing and optimising refrigeration systems; Secondary chilling of meat and meat products.
Description
The chilling and freezing of meat remains an essential way of extending shelf-life and maintaining quality. Based on the work of the internationally-renowned Food Refrigeration and Process Engineering Centre (FRPERC), Meat refrigeration provides an authoritative guide both to the impact of refrigeration on meat and best practice in using it to maximise meat quality for the consumer.
Part one considers the impact of refrigeration on meat quality. There are chapters on the microbiology of refrigerated meat and its influence on shelf-life, drip production, weight loss and the effect of refrigeration on colour and texture. Part two looks at best practice in managing the cold chain from carcass to consumer. The authors discuss primary chilling, freezing, thawing and tempering, transport, storage, retail display and consumer handing. Part three of the book looks at aspects of process control, including chapters on such issues as temperature measurement, the design and optimal use of refrigeration systems.
Both authoritative and practical, Meat refrigeration is a standard work for all those wishing to maximise the quality of refrigerated meat.
Key Features
- The standard work on meat refrigeration
- Covers both individual quality issues and the management of the cold chain from carcass to consumer
Readership
Meat industry professionals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2002
- Published:
- 19th April 2002
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855736535
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855734425
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
S J James Author
Bruce James Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon, Stoke Mandeville Hospital NHS Trust, Aylesbury, UK