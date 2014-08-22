Measuring and Managing Information Risk

Jack Jones, CISM, CISA, CRISC, CISSP, has been employed in technology for the past thirty years, and has specialized in information security and risk management for twenty-four years. During this time, he’s worked in the United States military, government intelligence, consulting, as well as the financial and insurance industries. Jack has over nine years of experience as a CISO with three different companies, with five of those years at a Fortune 100 financial services company. His work there was recognized in 2006 when he received the 2006 ISSA Excellence in the Field of Security Practices award at that year’s RSA conference.

In 2007, he was selected as a finalist for the Information Security Executive of the Year, Central United States, and in 2012 was honored with the CSO Compass award for leadership in risk management. He is also the author and creator of the Factor Analysis of Information Risk (FAIR) framework. Currently, Jack is co-founder and president of CXOWARE, Inc.