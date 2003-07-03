Measurement of the Thermodynamic Properties of Single Phases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444509314, 9780080531441

Measurement of the Thermodynamic Properties of Single Phases, Volume VI

1st Edition

Authors: Anthony Goodwin KN Marsh WA Wakeham
eBook ISBN: 9780080531441
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444509314
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 3rd July 2003
Page Count: 576
Description

This title is a revision of Experimental Thermodynamics Volume II, published in 1975, reflecting the significant technological developments and new methods introduced into the study of measurement of thermodynamic quantities.

The editors of this volume were assigned the task of assembling an international team of distinguished experimentalists, to describe the current state of development of the techniques of measurement of the thermodynamic quantities of single phases. The resulting volume admirably fulfils this brief and contains a valuable summary of a large variety of experimental techniques applicable over a wide range of thermodynamic states with an emphasis on the precision and accuracy of the results obtained. Those interested in the art of measurements, and in particular engaged in the measurement of thermodynamic properties, will find this material invaluable for the guidance it provides towards the development of new and more accurate techniques.

· Provides detailed descriptions of experimental chemical thermodynamic methods · Strong practical bias and includes both detailed working equations and figures for the experimental methods · Most comprehensive text in this field since the publication of Experimental Thermodynamics II

For universities concerned with Chemical Engineering; Petroleum and Chemistry Departments; National Standards Laboratories; Private laboratories; Petroleum industries (including Natural gas) and industries that service petroleum exploration and production, chemical, regulatory and pharmaceutical

@qu: "Those interested in the art of measurements, and in particular engaged in the measurement of thermodynamic properties, will find this material invaluable for the guidance it provides towards the development of new and more accurate techniques. Readers will find that the text has a strong practical bias and includes both detailed working equations and figures for the experimental methods. The volume addresses a general audience of academics, graduate students and industrial readers, and is the most comprehensive text in this field since the publication of Experimental Thermodynamics Volume II in 1975." @source: CHEMISTRY INTERNATIONAL, November/December, 2003

Anthony Goodwin Author

Schlumberger-Doll Research, USA

KN Marsh Author

University of Canterbury, New Zealand

WA Wakeham Author

University of Southampton, UK

