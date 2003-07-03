Measurement of the Thermodynamic Properties of Single Phases, Volume VI
1st Edition
Description
This title is a revision of Experimental Thermodynamics Volume II, published in 1975, reflecting the significant technological developments and new methods introduced into the study of measurement of thermodynamic quantities.
The editors of this volume were assigned the task of assembling an international team of distinguished experimentalists, to describe the current state of development of the techniques of measurement of the thermodynamic quantities of single phases. The resulting volume admirably fulfils this brief and contains a valuable summary of a large variety of experimental techniques applicable over a wide range of thermodynamic states with an emphasis on the precision and accuracy of the results obtained. Those interested in the art of measurements, and in particular engaged in the measurement of thermodynamic properties, will find this material invaluable for the guidance it provides towards the development of new and more accurate techniques.
Key Features
· Provides detailed descriptions of experimental chemical thermodynamic methods · Strong practical bias and includes both detailed working equations and figures for the experimental methods · Most comprehensive text in this field since the publication of Experimental Thermodynamics II
Readership
For universities concerned with Chemical Engineering; Petroleum and Chemistry Departments; National Standards Laboratories; Private laboratories; Petroleum industries (including Natural gas) and industries that service petroleum exploration and production, chemical, regulatory and pharmaceutical
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 3rd July 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080531441
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444509314
Reviews
@qu: "Those interested in the art of measurements, and in particular engaged in the measurement of thermodynamic properties, will find this material invaluable for the guidance it provides towards the development of new and more accurate techniques. Readers will find that the text has a strong practical bias and includes both detailed working equations and figures for the experimental methods. The volume addresses a general audience of academics, graduate students and industrial readers, and is the most comprehensive text in this field since the publication of Experimental Thermodynamics Volume II in 1975." @source: CHEMISTRY INTERNATIONAL, November/December, 2003
About the Authors
Anthony Goodwin Author
Schlumberger-Doll Research, USA
Schlumberger-Doll Research, USA
KN Marsh Author
University of Canterbury, New Zealand
University of Canterbury, New Zealand
WA Wakeham Author
University of Southampton, UK
University of Southampton, UK