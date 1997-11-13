Measurement, Judgment, and Decision Making
1st Edition
Table of Contents
M.H. Birnbaum, Preface.
G. Iverson and R.D. Luce, The Representational Measurement Approach to Psychophysical and Judgmental Problems.
L.E. Marks and D. Algom, Psychophysical Scaling.
J.D. Carroll and P. Arabie, Multidimensional Scaling.
F.G. Ashby and W.T. Maddox, Stimulus Categorization.
J.W. Payne, J.R. Bettmann, and M.F. Luce, Behavioral Decision Research: An Overview. Index.
Description
Measurement, Judgment, and Decision Making provides an excellent introduction to measurement, which is one of the most basic issues of the science of psychology and the key to science. Written by leading researchers, the book covers measurement, psychophysical scaling, multidimensional scaling, stimulus categorization, and behavioral decision making. Each chapter provides a useful handbook summary and unlocks the door for a scholar who desires entry to that field.
Any psychologist who manipulates an independent variable that affects a psychological construct or who uses a numerical dependent variable to measure a psychological construct will want to study this book.
Key Features
- Written by leading researchers in fields of measurement, psychophysical scaling, multidimensional scaling, stimulus categorization, and behavioral decision making
- Provides basic definitions and summaries of theories
- Presents summaries and citations to relevant literature
- Contains new developments, current controversies, and open questions
- Explains relationships among fields and historical links
Readership
Researchers, students, and professionals in psychology and cognitive psychology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 367
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 13th November 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080536002
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120999750
