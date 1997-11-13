Measurement, Judgment, and Decision Making - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120999750, 9780080536002

Measurement, Judgment, and Decision Making

1st Edition

Editors: Michael Birnbaum
eBook ISBN: 9780080536002
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120999750
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th November 1997
Page Count: 367
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
205.00
174.25
15400.00
13090.00
155.00
131.75
125.00
106.25
210.00
178.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
149.00
126.65
120.00
102.00
180.00
153.00
200.00
170.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

M.H. Birnbaum, Preface.

G. Iverson and R.D. Luce, The Representational Measurement Approach to Psychophysical and Judgmental Problems.

L.E. Marks and D. Algom, Psychophysical Scaling.

J.D. Carroll and P. Arabie, Multidimensional Scaling.

F.G. Ashby and W.T. Maddox, Stimulus Categorization.

J.W. Payne, J.R. Bettmann, and M.F. Luce, Behavioral Decision Research: An Overview. Index.

Description

Measurement, Judgment, and Decision Making provides an excellent introduction to measurement, which is one of the most basic issues of the science of psychology and the key to science. Written by leading researchers, the book covers measurement, psychophysical scaling, multidimensional scaling, stimulus categorization, and behavioral decision making. Each chapter provides a useful handbook summary and unlocks the door for a scholar who desires entry to that field.

Any psychologist who manipulates an independent variable that affects a psychological construct or who uses a numerical dependent variable to measure a psychological construct will want to study this book.

Key Features

  • Written by leading researchers in fields of measurement, psychophysical scaling, multidimensional scaling, stimulus categorization, and behavioral decision making
  • Provides basic definitions and summaries of theories
  • Presents summaries and citations to relevant literature
  • Contains new developments, current controversies, and open questions
  • Explains relationships among fields and historical links

Readership

Researchers, students, and professionals in psychology and cognitive psychology

Details

No. of pages:
367
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080536002
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120999750

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Michael Birnbaum Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

California State University, Fullerton, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.