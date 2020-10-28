Measurement-Based Care, An Issue of ChildAnd Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 29-4

This issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics, guest edited by Drs Jessica Jeffrey, Eugene Grudnikoff, Barry Sarvet and Rajeev Krishna, will cover key topics of importance surrounding Measurement-Based Care in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Todd Peters. Topics discussed in this issue include but are not limited to: Evidence for the use of MBC in clinical practice; Validated Measures in Child Psychiatry and How to Use Them; Integrating MBC into Trainee Education; MBC In the Treatment of Depression; MBC in the Treatment of Anxiety; MBC in the Treatment of ADHD and disruptive behavior disorders; MBC in the Treatment of Substance Use Disorders; Implementing MBC in Various Practice Settings; Use of MBC Data to track Clinic Performance and Quality Outcomes; Use of MBC Data in Population Health Management; HIT resources to support MBC, among others.