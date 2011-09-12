Measurement and Instrumentation

Dr. Langari is a professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Texas A&M University and head of the Department of Engineering Technology and Industrial Distribution. He earned bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees from the University of California, Berkeley. He has held research positions at NASA Ames Research Center, Rockwell International Science Center, United Technologies Research Center, as well as the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory. Langari's expertise is in the area of computational intelligence with application to mechatronic systems and industrial automation. He has played a significant role in the development of theoretical foundations of fuzzy logic control and its applications to problems in mechanical engineering. His work on stability of fuzzy control systems is widely recognized as pioneering the use of nonlinear systems analysis techniques to fuzzy logic.