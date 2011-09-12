Measurement and Instrumentation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123819604, 9780123819628

Measurement and Instrumentation

1st Edition

Theory and Application

Authors: Alan S Morris Reza Langari
eBook ISBN: 9780123819628
Paperback ISBN: 9780123819604
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 12th September 2011
Page Count: 640
Description

Measurement and Instrumentation introduces undergraduate engineering students to the measurement principles and the range of sensors and instruments that are used for measuring physical variables. Based on Morris’s Measurement and Instrumentation Principles, this brand new text has been fully updated with coverage of the latest developments in such measurement technologies as smart sensors, intelligent instruments, microsensors, digital recorders and displays and interfaces. Clearly and comprehensively written, this textbook provides students with the knowledge and tools, including examples in LABVIEW, to design and build measurement systems for virtually any engineering application. The text features chapters on data acquisition and signal processing with LabVIEW from Dr. Reza Langari, Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Texas A&M University.

Key Features

  • Early coverage of measurement system design provides students with a better framework for understanding the importance of studying measurement and instrumentation
  • Includes significant material on data acquisition, coverage of sampling theory and linkage to acquisition/processing software, providing students with a more modern approach to the subject matter, in line with actual data acquisition and instrumentation techniques now used in industry.
  • Extensive coverage of uncertainty (inaccuracy) aids students’ ability to determine the precision of instruments
  • Integrated use of LabVIEW examples and problems enhances students’ ability to understand and retain content

Readership

Junior and senior undergraduate engineering students taking measurement and instrumentation courses primarily in mechanical and aerospace engineering departments.

Table of Contents

Acknowledgement

Preface

Chapter 1. Fundamentals of Measurement Systems

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Measurement Units

1.3. Measurement System Design

1.4. Measurement System Applications

1.5. Summary

1.6. Problems

Chapter 2. Instrument Types and Performance Characteristics

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Review of Instrument Types

2.3. Static Characteristics of Instruments

2.4. Dynamic Characteristics of Instruments

2.5. Necessity for Calibration

2.6. Summary

2.7. Problems

Chapter 3. Measurement Uncertainty

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sources of Systematic Error

3.3. Reduction of Systematic Errors

3.4. Quantification of Systematic Errors

3.5. Sources and Treatment of Random Errors

3.6. Statistical Analysis of Measurements Subject to Random Errors

3.7. Aggregation of Measurement System Errors

3.8. Summary

3.9. Problems

Chapter 4. Calibration of Measuring Sensors and Instruments

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Principles of Calibration

4.3. Control of Calibration Environment

4.4. Calibration Chain and Traceability

4.5. Calibration Records

4.6. Summary

4.7. Problems

Chapter 5. Data Acquisition with LabVIEW

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Computer-Based Data Acquisition

5.3. National Instruments LabVIEW

5.4. Introduction to Graphical Programming in LabVIEW

5.5. Logic Operations in LabVIEW

5.6. Loops in LabVIEW

5.7. Case Structure in LabVIEW

5.8. Data Acquisition Using LabVIEW

5.9. LabVIEW Function Generation

5.10. Summary

5.11. Problems

5.12. Appendix: Software Tools for Laboratory Data Acquisition

Chapter 6. Signal Processing with LabVIEW

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Analogue Filters

6.3. Digital Filters

6.4. Conclusions

6.5. Problems

6.6. Appendix

Chapter 7. Electrical Indicating and Test Instruments

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Digital Meters

7.3. Analogue Meters

7.4. Oscilloscopes

7.5. Summary

7.6. Problems

Chapter 8. Display, Recording, and Presentation of Measurement Data

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Display of Measurement Signals

8.3. Recording of Measurement Data

8.4. Presentation of Data

8.5. Summary

8.6. Problems

Chapter 9. Variable Conversion Elements

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Bridge Circuits

9.3. Resistance Measurement

9.4. Inductance Measurement

9.5. Capacitance Measurement

9.6. Current Measurement

9.7. Frequency Measurement

9.8. Phase Measurement

9.9. Summary

9.10. Problems

Chapter 10. Measurement Signal Transmission

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Electrical Transmission

10.3. Pneumatic Transmission

10.4. Fiber-Optic Transmission

10.5. Optical Wireless Telemetry

10.6. Radiotelemetry (Radio Wireless Transmission)

10.7. Digital Transmission Protocols

10.8. Summary

10.9. Problems

Chapter 11. Intelligent Devices

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Principles of Digital Computation

11.3. Intelligent Devices

11.4. Communication with Intelligent Devices

11.5. Summary

11.6. Problems

Chapter 12. Measurement Reliability and Safety Systems

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Reliability

12.3. Safety Systems

12.4. Summary

12.5. Problems

Chapter 13. Sensor Technologies

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Capacitive Sensors

13.3. Resistive Sensors

13.4. Magnetic Sensors

13.5. Hall-Effect Sensors

13.6. Piezoelectric Transducers

13.7. Strain Gauges

13.8. Piezoresistive Sensors

13.9. Optical Sensors

13.10. Ultrasonic Transducers

13.11. Nuclear Sensors

13.12. Microsensors

13.13. Summary

13.14. Problems

Chapter 14. Temperature Measurement

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Thermoelectric Effect Sensors (Thermocouples)

14.3. Varying Resistance Devices

14.4. Semiconductor Devices

14.5. Radiation Thermometers

14.6. Thermography (Thermal Imaging)

14.7. Thermal Expansion Methods

14.8. Quartz Thermometers

14.9. Fiber-Optic Temperature Sensors

14.10. Color Indicators

14.11. Change of State of Materials

14.12. Intelligent Temperature-Measuring Instruments

14.13. Choice between Temperature Transducers

14.14. Calibration of Temperature Transducers

14.15. Summary

14.16. Problems

Chapter 15. Pressure Measurement

15.1. Introduction

15.2. Diaphragms

15.3. Capacitive Pressure Sensor

15.4. Fiber-Optic Pressure Sensors

15.5. Bellows

15.6. Bourdon Tube

15.7. Manometers

15.8. Resonant Wire Devices

15.9. Electronic Pressure Gauges

15.10. Special Measurement Devices for Low Pressures

15.11. High-Pressure Measurement (Greater than 7000 bar)

15.12. Intelligent Pressure Transducers

15.13. Differential Pressure-Measuring Devices

15.14. Selection of Pressure Sensors

15.15. Calibration of Pressure Sensors

15.16. Summary

15.17. Problems

Chapter 16. Flow Measurement

16.1. Introduction

16.2. Mass Flow Rate

16.3. Volume Flow Rate

16.4. Intelligent Flowmeters

16.5. Choice between Flowmeters for Particular Applications

16.6. Calibration of Flowmeters

16.7. Summary

16.8. Problems

Chapter 17. Level Measurement

17.1. Introduction

17.2. Dipsticks

17.3. Float Systems

17.4. Pressure-Measuring Devices (Hydrostatic Systems)

17.5. Capacitive Devices

17.6. Ultrasonic Level Gauge

17.7. Radar (Microwave) Sensors

17.8. Nucleonic (or Radiometric) Sensors

17.9. Other Techniques

17.10. Intelligent Level-Measuring Instruments

17.11. Choice between Different Level Sensors

17.12. Calibration of Level Sensors

17.13. Summary

17.14. Problems

Chapter 18. Mass, Force, and Torque Measurement

18.1. Introduction

18.2. Mass (Weight) Measurement

18.3. Force Measurement

18.4. Torque Measurement

18.5. Calibration of Mass, Force, and Torque Measuring Sensors

18.6. Summary

18.7. Problems

Chapter 19. Translational Motion, Vibration, and Shock Measurement

19.1. Introduction

19.2. Displacement

19.3. Velocity

19.4. Acceleration

19.5. Vibration

19.6. Shock

19.7. Summary

19.8. Problems

Chapter 20. Rotational Motion Transducers

20.1. Introduction

20.2. Rotational Displacement

20.3. Rotational Velocity

20.4. Rotational Acceleration

20.5. Summary

20.6. Problems

Appendix 1. Imperial–Metric–SI Conversion Tables

Appendix 2. Thévenin's Theorem

Appendix 3. Thermocouple Tables

Index

About the Author

Alan S Morris

Dr. Morris Retired senior lecturer in the Department of Automatic Control & Systems Engineering at the University of Sheffield. He has taught the undergraduate course in measurement and instrumentation for nearly 30 years, as well as undergraduate courses in robot technology, engineering design and laboratory skills, and graduate level courses in robot control, modeling and measurement for quality assurance. He is the author of eight books and more than 130 research papers in the fields of measurement and instrumentation and robot control.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Automatic Control & Systems Engineering, University of Sheffield, UK

Reza Langari

Reza Langari

Dr. Langari is a professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Texas A&M University and head of the Department of Engineering Technology and Industrial Distribution. He earned bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees from the University of California, Berkeley. He has held research positions at NASA Ames Research Center, Rockwell International Science Center, United Technologies Research Center, as well as the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory. Langari's expertise is in the area of computational intelligence with application to mechatronic systems and industrial automation. He has played a significant role in the development of theoretical foundations of fuzzy logic control and its applications to problems in mechanical engineering. His work on stability of fuzzy control systems is widely recognized as pioneering the use of nonlinear systems analysis techniques to fuzzy logic.

Affiliations and Expertise

Engineering Technology and Industrial Distribution, Texas A&M University, College Station, TX, USA

Ratings and Reviews

