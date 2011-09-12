Measurement and Instrumentation
1st Edition
Theory and Application
Description
Measurement and Instrumentation introduces undergraduate engineering students to the measurement principles and the range of sensors and instruments that are used for measuring physical variables. Based on Morris’s Measurement and Instrumentation Principles, this brand new text has been fully updated with coverage of the latest developments in such measurement technologies as smart sensors, intelligent instruments, microsensors, digital recorders and displays and interfaces. Clearly and comprehensively written, this textbook provides students with the knowledge and tools, including examples in LABVIEW, to design and build measurement systems for virtually any engineering application. The text features chapters on data acquisition and signal processing with LabVIEW from Dr. Reza Langari, Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Texas A&M University.
Key Features
- Early coverage of measurement system design provides students with a better framework for understanding the importance of studying measurement and instrumentation
- Includes significant material on data acquisition, coverage of sampling theory and linkage to acquisition/processing software, providing students with a more modern approach to the subject matter, in line with actual data acquisition and instrumentation techniques now used in industry.
- Extensive coverage of uncertainty (inaccuracy) aids students’ ability to determine the precision of instruments
- Integrated use of LabVIEW examples and problems enhances students’ ability to understand and retain content
Readership
Junior and senior undergraduate engineering students taking measurement and instrumentation courses primarily in mechanical and aerospace engineering departments.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgement
Preface
Chapter 1. Fundamentals of Measurement Systems
1.1. Introduction
1.2. Measurement Units
1.3. Measurement System Design
1.4. Measurement System Applications
1.5. Summary
1.6. Problems
Chapter 2. Instrument Types and Performance Characteristics
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Review of Instrument Types
2.3. Static Characteristics of Instruments
2.4. Dynamic Characteristics of Instruments
2.5. Necessity for Calibration
2.6. Summary
2.7. Problems
Chapter 3. Measurement Uncertainty
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Sources of Systematic Error
3.3. Reduction of Systematic Errors
3.4. Quantification of Systematic Errors
3.5. Sources and Treatment of Random Errors
3.6. Statistical Analysis of Measurements Subject to Random Errors
3.7. Aggregation of Measurement System Errors
3.8. Summary
3.9. Problems
Chapter 4. Calibration of Measuring Sensors and Instruments
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Principles of Calibration
4.3. Control of Calibration Environment
4.4. Calibration Chain and Traceability
4.5. Calibration Records
4.6. Summary
4.7. Problems
Chapter 5. Data Acquisition with LabVIEW
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Computer-Based Data Acquisition
5.3. National Instruments LabVIEW
5.4. Introduction to Graphical Programming in LabVIEW
5.5. Logic Operations in LabVIEW
5.6. Loops in LabVIEW
5.7. Case Structure in LabVIEW
5.8. Data Acquisition Using LabVIEW
5.9. LabVIEW Function Generation
5.10. Summary
5.11. Problems
5.12. Appendix: Software Tools for Laboratory Data Acquisition
Chapter 6. Signal Processing with LabVIEW
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Analogue Filters
6.3. Digital Filters
6.4. Conclusions
6.5. Problems
6.6. Appendix
Chapter 7. Electrical Indicating and Test Instruments
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Digital Meters
7.3. Analogue Meters
7.4. Oscilloscopes
7.5. Summary
7.6. Problems
Chapter 8. Display, Recording, and Presentation of Measurement Data
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Display of Measurement Signals
8.3. Recording of Measurement Data
8.4. Presentation of Data
8.5. Summary
8.6. Problems
Chapter 9. Variable Conversion Elements
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Bridge Circuits
9.3. Resistance Measurement
9.4. Inductance Measurement
9.5. Capacitance Measurement
9.6. Current Measurement
9.7. Frequency Measurement
9.8. Phase Measurement
9.9. Summary
9.10. Problems
Chapter 10. Measurement Signal Transmission
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Electrical Transmission
10.3. Pneumatic Transmission
10.4. Fiber-Optic Transmission
10.5. Optical Wireless Telemetry
10.6. Radiotelemetry (Radio Wireless Transmission)
10.7. Digital Transmission Protocols
10.8. Summary
10.9. Problems
Chapter 11. Intelligent Devices
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Principles of Digital Computation
11.3. Intelligent Devices
11.4. Communication with Intelligent Devices
11.5. Summary
11.6. Problems
Chapter 12. Measurement Reliability and Safety Systems
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Reliability
12.3. Safety Systems
12.4. Summary
12.5. Problems
Chapter 13. Sensor Technologies
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Capacitive Sensors
13.3. Resistive Sensors
13.4. Magnetic Sensors
13.5. Hall-Effect Sensors
13.6. Piezoelectric Transducers
13.7. Strain Gauges
13.8. Piezoresistive Sensors
13.9. Optical Sensors
13.10. Ultrasonic Transducers
13.11. Nuclear Sensors
13.12. Microsensors
13.13. Summary
13.14. Problems
Chapter 14. Temperature Measurement
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Thermoelectric Effect Sensors (Thermocouples)
14.3. Varying Resistance Devices
14.4. Semiconductor Devices
14.5. Radiation Thermometers
14.6. Thermography (Thermal Imaging)
14.7. Thermal Expansion Methods
14.8. Quartz Thermometers
14.9. Fiber-Optic Temperature Sensors
14.10. Color Indicators
14.11. Change of State of Materials
14.12. Intelligent Temperature-Measuring Instruments
14.13. Choice between Temperature Transducers
14.14. Calibration of Temperature Transducers
14.15. Summary
14.16. Problems
Chapter 15. Pressure Measurement
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Diaphragms
15.3. Capacitive Pressure Sensor
15.4. Fiber-Optic Pressure Sensors
15.5. Bellows
15.6. Bourdon Tube
15.7. Manometers
15.8. Resonant Wire Devices
15.9. Electronic Pressure Gauges
15.10. Special Measurement Devices for Low Pressures
15.11. High-Pressure Measurement (Greater than 7000 bar)
15.12. Intelligent Pressure Transducers
15.13. Differential Pressure-Measuring Devices
15.14. Selection of Pressure Sensors
15.15. Calibration of Pressure Sensors
15.16. Summary
15.17. Problems
Chapter 16. Flow Measurement
16.1. Introduction
16.2. Mass Flow Rate
16.3. Volume Flow Rate
16.4. Intelligent Flowmeters
16.5. Choice between Flowmeters for Particular Applications
16.6. Calibration of Flowmeters
16.7. Summary
16.8. Problems
Chapter 17. Level Measurement
17.1. Introduction
17.2. Dipsticks
17.3. Float Systems
17.4. Pressure-Measuring Devices (Hydrostatic Systems)
17.5. Capacitive Devices
17.6. Ultrasonic Level Gauge
17.7. Radar (Microwave) Sensors
17.8. Nucleonic (or Radiometric) Sensors
17.9. Other Techniques
17.10. Intelligent Level-Measuring Instruments
17.11. Choice between Different Level Sensors
17.12. Calibration of Level Sensors
17.13. Summary
17.14. Problems
Chapter 18. Mass, Force, and Torque Measurement
18.1. Introduction
18.2. Mass (Weight) Measurement
18.3. Force Measurement
18.4. Torque Measurement
18.5. Calibration of Mass, Force, and Torque Measuring Sensors
18.6. Summary
18.7. Problems
Chapter 19. Translational Motion, Vibration, and Shock Measurement
19.1. Introduction
19.2. Displacement
19.3. Velocity
19.4. Acceleration
19.5. Vibration
19.6. Shock
19.7. Summary
19.8. Problems
Chapter 20. Rotational Motion Transducers
20.1. Introduction
20.2. Rotational Displacement
20.3. Rotational Velocity
20.4. Rotational Acceleration
20.5. Summary
20.6. Problems
Appendix 1. Imperial–Metric–SI Conversion Tables
Appendix 2. Thévenin's Theorem
Appendix 3. Thermocouple Tables
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2012
- Published:
- 12th September 2011
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123819628
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123819604
About the Author
Alan S Morris
Dr. Morris Retired senior lecturer in the Department of Automatic Control & Systems Engineering at the University of Sheffield. He has taught the undergraduate course in measurement and instrumentation for nearly 30 years, as well as undergraduate courses in robot technology, engineering design and laboratory skills, and graduate level courses in robot control, modeling and measurement for quality assurance. He is the author of eight books and more than 130 research papers in the fields of measurement and instrumentation and robot control.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Automatic Control & Systems Engineering, University of Sheffield, UK
Reza Langari
Dr. Langari is a professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Texas A&M University and head of the Department of Engineering Technology and Industrial Distribution. He earned bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees from the University of California, Berkeley. He has held research positions at NASA Ames Research Center, Rockwell International Science Center, United Technologies Research Center, as well as the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory. Langari's expertise is in the area of computational intelligence with application to mechatronic systems and industrial automation. He has played a significant role in the development of theoretical foundations of fuzzy logic control and its applications to problems in mechanical engineering. His work on stability of fuzzy control systems is widely recognized as pioneering the use of nonlinear systems analysis techniques to fuzzy logic.
Affiliations and Expertise
Engineering Technology and Industrial Distribution, Texas A&M University, College Station, TX, USA