MDDL and the Quest for a Market Data Standard
1st Edition
Explanation, Rationale, and Implementation
Table of Contents
Ch 1 Introduction Audience of this book Structure of the book Conventions
Ch 2 What is Market Data?
Ch 3 Executive Summary Vision Linking MDDL to corporate goals The business Benefits of using MDDL MDDL opportunities
Ch 4 The financial XML landscape Industry Standards Market data is everywhere
Ch 5 Self-describing data and XML basics Elements, attributes and hierarchy
Ch 6 Evolution of MDDL MDDL Versioning Schemas, no longer Document Type Definitions
Ch 7 How MDDL works Synopsis of the MDDL hierarchy MDDL domains Classes and subclasses Containers Propoerties MDDL property types Industry standards used in content Creation of new types Classification f properties Controlled vocabulary Top-level wrappers Instance headers Inheritance MDDL extensions Naming convention Creating an extension schema Defining code lists (controlled vocabulary)
Ch 8 The life of a financial instrument Issuance Pricing and reporting General pricing Historical pricing Book management Trade reporting Time and sales Reconciliation Portfolio valuation
Ch 9 Regulatory adherence Reference data terms Best execution Regulatory reporting Data vendors and end of concentration rules
Ch 10 Reference data management Business entities Indices, rates and indicators Corporate action events Security definitions Security definition terms, an alternative solution Change mechanism
Ch 11 Industry standards - Mix and Match MDDL to FIX, FIX to MDDL MDDL and FIXml FpML RIXML XBRL SDMX ISO standards in the financial sector ISO 19312 and MDDL MDDL and ISO 20022
Ch 12 MDDL as payload MDDL and SOAP MDDL and FIX payload MDDL as ebXML or OAGIS payload
Ch 13 "Build-your-own" -MDDL equivalent schema
Ch 14 UML to XML schema generation
Ch.15 Undertaking a mapping exercise? Data mapping process Data mapping pointers
Ch. 16 Compression xtcMassage (fisdMessage) FASTS
Ch. 17 A Final tribute to John Castaing
Description
The aim of this book is to provide an objective vendor independent assessment of the Market Data Definition Language (MDDL), the eXtensible Mark-up Language (XML) standard for market data. Assuming little previous knowledge of the standard, or of systems networking, the book identifies the challenges and significance of the standard, examines the business and market drivers and presents decision makers with a clear, concise and jargon free read.
Technical material is set off so that Systems Analysts are provided with an explanation to the standard’s business terms, context and deep hierarchical structure thus enabling them to create MDDL compliant interfaces. In this way, the book confers the knowledge to enable business and technology professionals to converse comfortably regarding financial systems integration.
Key Features
- First book to present the business case for MDDL adoption and implementation
- Identifies the challenges and significance of the standard, examines the business and market drivers and presents decision makers with a clear, concise and jargon free read
- Technical material is set off from the text for systems analysts and provides comprehensive explanations of terms, context and deep hierarchical structure, thus enabling them to create MDDL compliant interfaces
Readership
IT Directors, Business/Systems Analysts and IT Project Managers in the Financial Services Industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2008
- Published:
- 22nd August 2007
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080551777
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750668392
About the Authors
Martin Christopher Sexton Author
At 19, Martin was the youngest person ever to pass the Higher National Certificate in Computer Studies and Business Organisation with Distinction.
After spending a number of years as a Computer Games Designer, Martin was eventually lured by the bright lights of the “City”.
He is a Principal Consultant with over 15 years experience in the financial industry. Martin has been responsible for interface design and data feed developments at a number of large financial institutions, including Euronext.Liffe (the Pan-European Stock Exchange), Credit Suisse First Boston, Reuters and Cantor Fitzgerald International.
Having written White Papers on the deployment of MDDL and a number of articles published on industry standards Martin has put his years of experience into this publication.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Information Technology, London Market Systems Ltd, UK