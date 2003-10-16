MCSE Planning, Implementing, and Maintaining a Microsoft Windows Server 2003 Active Directory Infrastructure (Exam 70-294)
1st Edition
Study Guide and DVD Training System
Description
Syngress Study Guides guarantee comprehensive coverage of all exam objectives. There are no longer any short cuts or gimmicks that allow candidates to pass Microsoft's new, more rigorous exams. The days of cramming to become a "paper MCSE" are over; candidates must have a full grasp of all core concepts and plenty of hands-on experience to become certified. This book provides complete coverage of Microsoft Exam 70-277 and features one-of-a-kind integration of text, instructor-led training, and Web-based exam simulation and remediation, this study guide gives students 100% coverage of official Microsoft exam objectives plus realistic test prep. The System package consists of:
- STUDY GUIDE. 800 pages of coverage explicitly organized in the identical structure of Microsoft's exam objectives. Sections are designed to "standalone", allowing readers to focus on those areas in which they are weakest and skim topics they may have already mastered.
- ONLINE PRACTICE EXAMS AND E-BOOK. Most exam candidates indicate that PRACTICE EXAMS are their single most valuable exam prep tool. Buyers of our Study Guides have immediate access to our exam simulations located at WWW.SYNGRESS.COM/SOLUTIONS. Syngress practice exams are highly regarded for rigor or the questions, the extensive explanation of the right AND wrong answers, and the direct hyperlinks from the exams to appropriate sections in the e-book for remediation.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Chapter 1 Active Directory Infrastructure Overview
Introduction
Introducing Directory Services
Terminology and Concepts
Understanding How Active Directory Works
Directory Structure Overview
Sites
Domains
Domain Trees
Forests
Organizational Units
Active Directory Components
Logical vs. Physical Components
Using Active Directory Administrative Tools
Graphical Administrative Tools/MMCs
Command-Line Tools
Implementing Active Directory Security and Access Control
Access Control in Active Directory
Active Directory Authentication
Standards and Protocols
What’s New in Windows Server 2003 Active Directory?
New Features Available on All Windows
New Features Available Only with
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 2 Working with User, Group, and Computer Accounts
Introduction
Understanding Active Directory Security Principal Accounts
Security Principals and Security Identifiers
Naming Conventions and Limitations
Working with Active Directory User Accounts
Built-In Domain User Accounts
Creating User Accounts
Managing User Accounts
Working with Active Directory Group Accounts
Group Types
Group Scopes in Active Directory
Built-In Group Accounts
Creating Group Accounts
Managing Group Accounts
Working with Active Directory Computer Accounts
Creating Computer Accounts
Managing Computer Accounts
Managing Multiple Accounts
Implementing User Principal Name Suffixes
Moving Account Objects in Active Directory
Troubleshooting Problems with Accounts
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 3 Creating User and Group Strategies
Introduction
Creating a Password Policy for Domain Users
Creating an Extensive Defense Model
Defining a Password Policy
Creating User Authentication Strategies
Need for Authentication
Single Sign-On
Authentication Types
Kerberos
Secure Sockets Layer/Transport Layer Security
NT LAN Manager
Digest Authentication
Educating Users
Planning a Smart Card Authentication Strategy
When to Use Smart Cards
Implementing Smart Cards
PKI and Certificate Authorities
Setting Security Permissions
Enrollment Stations
Enrolling Users
Planning for Smart Card Support
Planning a Security Group Strategy
Understanding Group Types and Scopes
Security Group Best Practices
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 4 Working with Forests and Domains
Introduction
Understanding Forest and Domain Functionality
The Role of the Forest
The Role of the Domain
Domain Trees
Forest and Domain Functional Levels
Raising the Functional Level of a Domain and Forest
Creating the Forest and Domain Structure
Deciding When to Create a New DC
Installing Domain Controllers
Establishing Trust Relationships
Restructuring the Forest and Renaming Domains
Implementing DNS in the Active Directory Network Environment
DNS and Active Directory Namespaces
DNS Zones and Active Directory Integration
Configuring DNS Servers for Use with Active Directory
Securing Your DNS Deployment
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 5 Working with Trusts and Organizational Units
Introduction
Working with Active Directory Trusts
Types of Trust Relationships
Creating,Verifying, and Removing Trusts
Securing Trusts Using SID Filtering
Working with Organizational Units
Understanding the Role of Container Objects
Creating and Managing Organizational Units
Applying Group Policy to OUs
Planning an OU Structure and Strategy for Your Organization
Delegation Requirements
Security Group Hierarchy
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 6 Working with Active Directory Sites
Introduction
Understanding the Role of Sites
Replication
Authentication
Distribution of Services Information
Relationship of Sites to Other Active Directory Components
Relationship of Sites and Domains
The Relationship of Sites and Subnets
Creating Sites and Site Links
Site Planning
Understanding Site Replication
Purpose of Replication
Planning, Creating, and Managing the Replication Topology
Configuring Replication between Sites
Troubleshooting Replication Failure
Monitoring File Replication Service Replication
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 7 Working with Domain Controllers
Introduction
Planning and Deploying Domain Controllers
Understanding Server Roles
Function of Domain Controllers
Determining the Number of Domain Controllers
Using the Active Directory Installation Wizard
Creating Additional Domain Controllers
Upgrading Domain Controllers
Placing Domain Controllers within Sites
Backing Up Domain Controllers
Restoring Domain Controllers
Managing Operations Masters
Understanding the Operation Masters Roles
Transferring and Seizing Operations Master Roles
Transferring FSMOs
Responding to OM Failures
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 8 Working with Global Catalog Servers and Schema
Introduction
Working with the Global Catalog and GC Servers
Functions of the GC
Customizing the GC Using the Schema MMC Snap-In
Creating and Managing GC Servers
Understanding GC Replication
Placing GC Servers within Sites
Bandwidth and Network Traffic Considerations
Troubleshooting GC Issues
Working with the Active Directory Schema
Understanding Schema Components
Working with the Schema MMC Snap-In
Modifying and Extending the Schema
Deactivating Schema Classes and Attributes
Troubleshooting Schema Issues
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 9 Working with Group Policy in an Active Directory Environment
Introduction
Understanding Group Policy
Terminology and Concepts
Group Policy Integration in Active Directory
Group Policy Propagation and Replication
Planning a Group Policy Strategy
Using RSoP Planning Mode
Strategy for Configuring the User Environment
Strategy for Configuring the Computer Environment
Implementing Group Policy
The Group Policy Object Editor MMC
Creating, Configuring, and Managing GPOs
Configuring Application of Group Policy
Delegating Administrative Control
Verifying Group Policy
Performing Group Policy Administrative Tasks
Automatically Enrolling User and Computer Certificates
Redirecting Folders
Configuring User and Computer Security Settings
Using Software Restriction Policies
Applying Group Policy Best Practices
Troubleshooting Group Policy
Using RSoP
Using gpresult.exe
Summary of Exam Objectives
Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 10 Deploying Software via Group Policy
Introduction
Understanding Group Policy Software Installation Terminology and Concepts
Group Policy Software Installation Concepts
Group Policy Software Installation Components
Using Group Policy Software Installation to Deploy Applications
Preparing for Group Policy Software Installation
Creating Windows Installer Packages
Using .zap Setup Files
Working with the GPO Editor
Opening or Creating a GPO for Software Deployment
Assigning and Publishing Applications
Configuring Software Installation Properties
Upgrading Applications
Removing Managed Applications
Managing Application Properties
Categorizing Applications
Adding and Removing Modifications for Application Packages
Troubleshooting Software Deployment
Verbose Logging
Software Installation Diagnostics Tool
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 11 Ensuring Active Directory Availability
Introduction
Understanding Active Directory Availability Issues
The Active Directory Database
Data Modification to the Active Directory Database
The Tombstone and Garbage Collection Processes
System State Data
Fault Tolerance and Performance
Performing Active Directory Maintenance Tasks
Defragmenting the Database
Moving the Database or Log Files
Monitoring the Database
Backing Up and Restoring Active Directory
Backing Up Active Directory
Troubleshooting Active Directory Availability
Setting Logging Levels for Additional Detail
Using Ntdsutil Command Options
Changing the Directory Services Restore Mode Password
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Appendix Self Test Questions, Answers, and Explanations
Chapter 1: Active Directory Infrastructure Overview
Chapter 2:Working with User, Group, and Computer Accounts
Chapter 3: Creating User and Group Strategies
Chapter 4:Working with Forests and Domains
Chapter 5:Working with Trusts and Organizational Units
Chapter 6:Working with Active Directory Sites
Chapter 7:Working with Domain Controllers
Chapter 8:Working with Global Catalog Servers and Schema
Chapter 9:Working with Group Policy in an Active Directory Environment
Chapter 10: Deploying Software via Group Policy
Chapter 11: Ensuring Active Directory Availability
Index
