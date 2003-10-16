MCSE Planning, Implementing, and Maintaining a Microsoft Windows Server 2003 Active Directory Infrastructure (Exam 70-294)

Table of Contents



Foreword

Chapter 1 Active Directory Infrastructure Overview

Introduction

Introducing Directory Services

Terminology and Concepts

Understanding How Active Directory Works

Directory Structure Overview

Sites

Domains

Domain Trees

Forests

Organizational Units

Active Directory Components

Logical vs. Physical Components

Using Active Directory Administrative Tools

Graphical Administrative Tools/MMCs

Command-Line Tools

Implementing Active Directory Security and Access Control

Access Control in Active Directory

Active Directory Authentication

Standards and Protocols

What’s New in Windows Server 2003 Active Directory?

New Features Available on All Windows

New Features Available Only with

Summary of Exam Objectives

Exam Objectives Fast Track

Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions

Self Test

Self Test Quick Answer Key

Chapter 2 Working with User, Group, and Computer Accounts

Introduction

Understanding Active Directory Security Principal Accounts

Security Principals and Security Identifiers

Naming Conventions and Limitations

Working with Active Directory User Accounts

Built-In Domain User Accounts

Creating User Accounts

Managing User Accounts

Working with Active Directory Group Accounts

Group Types

Group Scopes in Active Directory

Built-In Group Accounts

Creating Group Accounts

Managing Group Accounts

Working with Active Directory Computer Accounts

Creating Computer Accounts

Managing Computer Accounts

Managing Multiple Accounts

Implementing User Principal Name Suffixes

Moving Account Objects in Active Directory

Troubleshooting Problems with Accounts

Summary of Exam Objectives

Exam Objectives Fast Track

Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions

Self Test

Self Test Quick Answer Key

Chapter 3 Creating User and Group Strategies

Introduction

Creating a Password Policy for Domain Users

Creating an Extensive Defense Model

Defining a Password Policy

Creating User Authentication Strategies

Need for Authentication

Single Sign-On

Authentication Types

Kerberos

Secure Sockets Layer/Transport Layer Security

NT LAN Manager

Digest Authentication

Educating Users

Planning a Smart Card Authentication Strategy

When to Use Smart Cards

Implementing Smart Cards

PKI and Certificate Authorities

Setting Security Permissions

Enrollment Stations

Enrolling Users

Planning for Smart Card Support

Planning a Security Group Strategy

Understanding Group Types and Scopes

Security Group Best Practices

Summary of Exam Objectives

Exam Objectives Fast Track

Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions

Self Test

Self Test Quick Answer Key

Chapter 4 Working with Forests and Domains

Introduction

Understanding Forest and Domain Functionality

The Role of the Forest

The Role of the Domain

Domain Trees

Forest and Domain Functional Levels

Raising the Functional Level of a Domain and Forest

Creating the Forest and Domain Structure

Deciding When to Create a New DC

Installing Domain Controllers

Establishing Trust Relationships

Restructuring the Forest and Renaming Domains

Implementing DNS in the Active Directory Network Environment

DNS and Active Directory Namespaces

DNS Zones and Active Directory Integration

Configuring DNS Servers for Use with Active Directory

Securing Your DNS Deployment

Summary of Exam Objectives

Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions

Exam Objectives Fast Track

Self Test

Self Test Quick Answer Key

Chapter 5 Working with Trusts and Organizational Units

Introduction

Working with Active Directory Trusts

Types of Trust Relationships

Creating,Verifying, and Removing Trusts

Securing Trusts Using SID Filtering

Working with Organizational Units

Understanding the Role of Container Objects

Creating and Managing Organizational Units

Applying Group Policy to OUs

Planning an OU Structure and Strategy for Your Organization

Delegation Requirements

Security Group Hierarchy

Summary of Exam Objectives

Exam Objectives Fast Track

Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions

Self Test

Self Test Quick Answer Key

Chapter 6 Working with Active Directory Sites

Introduction

Understanding the Role of Sites

Replication

Authentication

Distribution of Services Information

Relationship of Sites to Other Active Directory Components

Relationship of Sites and Domains

The Relationship of Sites and Subnets

Creating Sites and Site Links

Site Planning

Understanding Site Replication

Purpose of Replication

Planning, Creating, and Managing the Replication Topology

Configuring Replication between Sites

Troubleshooting Replication Failure

Monitoring File Replication Service Replication

Summary of Exam Objectives

Exam Objectives Fast Track

Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions

Self Test

Self Test Quick Answer Key

Chapter 7 Working with Domain Controllers

Introduction

Planning and Deploying Domain Controllers

Understanding Server Roles

Function of Domain Controllers

Determining the Number of Domain Controllers

Using the Active Directory Installation Wizard

Creating Additional Domain Controllers

Upgrading Domain Controllers

Placing Domain Controllers within Sites

Backing Up Domain Controllers

Restoring Domain Controllers

Managing Operations Masters

Understanding the Operation Masters Roles

Transferring and Seizing Operations Master Roles

Transferring FSMOs

Responding to OM Failures

Summary of Exam Objectives

Exam Objectives Fast Track

Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions

Self Test

Self Test Quick Answer Key

Chapter 8 Working with Global Catalog Servers and Schema

Introduction

Working with the Global Catalog and GC Servers

Functions of the GC

Customizing the GC Using the Schema MMC Snap-In

Creating and Managing GC Servers

Understanding GC Replication

Placing GC Servers within Sites

Bandwidth and Network Traffic Considerations

Troubleshooting GC Issues

Working with the Active Directory Schema

Understanding Schema Components

Working with the Schema MMC Snap-In

Modifying and Extending the Schema

Deactivating Schema Classes and Attributes

Troubleshooting Schema Issues

Summary of Exam Objectives

Exam Objectives Fast Track

Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions

Self Test

Self Test Quick Answer Key

Chapter 9 Working with Group Policy in an Active Directory Environment

Introduction

Understanding Group Policy

Terminology and Concepts

Group Policy Integration in Active Directory

Group Policy Propagation and Replication

Planning a Group Policy Strategy

Using RSoP Planning Mode

Strategy for Configuring the User Environment

Strategy for Configuring the Computer Environment

Implementing Group Policy

The Group Policy Object Editor MMC

Creating, Configuring, and Managing GPOs

Configuring Application of Group Policy

Delegating Administrative Control

Verifying Group Policy

Performing Group Policy Administrative Tasks

Automatically Enrolling User and Computer Certificates

Redirecting Folders

Configuring User and Computer Security Settings

Using Software Restriction Policies

Applying Group Policy Best Practices

Troubleshooting Group Policy

Using RSoP

Using gpresult.exe

Summary of Exam Objectives

Fast Track

Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions

Self Test

Self Test Quick Answer Key

Chapter 10 Deploying Software via Group Policy

Introduction

Understanding Group Policy Software Installation Terminology and Concepts

Group Policy Software Installation Concepts

Group Policy Software Installation Components

Using Group Policy Software Installation to Deploy Applications

Preparing for Group Policy Software Installation

Creating Windows Installer Packages

Using .zap Setup Files

Working with the GPO Editor

Opening or Creating a GPO for Software Deployment

Assigning and Publishing Applications

Configuring Software Installation Properties

Upgrading Applications

Removing Managed Applications

Managing Application Properties

Categorizing Applications

Adding and Removing Modifications for Application Packages

Troubleshooting Software Deployment

Verbose Logging

Software Installation Diagnostics Tool

Summary of Exam Objectives

Exam Objectives Fast Track

Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions

Self Test

Self Test Quick Answer Key

Chapter 11 Ensuring Active Directory Availability

Introduction

Understanding Active Directory Availability Issues

The Active Directory Database

Data Modification to the Active Directory Database

The Tombstone and Garbage Collection Processes

System State Data

Fault Tolerance and Performance

Performing Active Directory Maintenance Tasks

Defragmenting the Database

Moving the Database or Log Files

Monitoring the Database

Backing Up and Restoring Active Directory

Backing Up Active Directory

Troubleshooting Active Directory Availability

Setting Logging Levels for Additional Detail

Using Ntdsutil Command Options

Changing the Directory Services Restore Mode Password

Summary of Exam Objectives

Exam Objectives Fast Track

Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions

Self Test

Self Test Quick Answer Key

Appendix Self Test Questions, Answers, and Explanations

Chapter 1: Active Directory Infrastructure Overview

Chapter 2:Working with User, Group, and Computer Accounts

Chapter 3: Creating User and Group Strategies

Chapter 4:Working with Forests and Domains

Chapter 5:Working with Trusts and Organizational Units

Chapter 6:Working with Active Directory Sites

Chapter 7:Working with Domain Controllers

Chapter 8:Working with Global Catalog Servers and Schema

Chapter 9:Working with Group Policy in an Active Directory Environment

Chapter 10: Deploying Software via Group Policy

Chapter 11: Ensuring Active Directory Availability

Index




